Cambria Heights remained undefeated by taking down River Valley, 4-1, in a Heritage Conference softball game at home on Monday.
The Highlanders (5-0) scored four runs on three hits and took advantage of four errors.
Cambria Heights scored two runs in the second. An error on Rylee Bernecky’s grounder allowed Elizabeth Kinney to score, and Kadence Della Valle bunted home Ellie Bender on the next at-bat.
The Highlanders put up two more runs in the fourth. Sidney Nihart scored on an error, and Della Valle came home on Karli Storm’s groundout to third.
River Valley’s Brin Gardner scored the Panthers’ lone run on a solo homer to start the fifth inning.
Jenna Serafin fanned nine batters and only walked one in her complete-game win. Hannah Foust struck out 10 in the loss.
Cambria Heights plays host to Marion Center today, and River Valley (8-3) visits Homer-Center on Wednesday.
MARION CENTER 11, UNITED 4: Marion Center beat United for its third straight win in a Heritage Conference game and set up a showdown at unbeaten Cambria Heights today.
“It’s nice to win those three in a row and build that confidence,” Stingers coach Ed Peterson said. “CH is a big game. They’re a Triple-A school and undefeated. That confidence matters going into those big games.”
The Stingers (8-2) put up six runs in the first inning, two in the third and one in each of the fourth, fifth and sixth innings. The Lions scored their four runs in the second.
Lexie Roush led Marion Center with four RBIs on three hits, including a home run. Grace Rougeaux smacked two hits.
United’s Abby McConville went 2-for-3 with a double and a home run. Jaelyn Lichtenfels also stroked a double.
Kayla Hill got the win with two innings pitched. Freshman Cheyenne Silvis fanned six in relief.
McConville struck out 10 in six innings for the Lions.
United (5-6) welcomes Bishop Guilfoyle on Wednesday.
WEST SHAMOKIN 15, PENNS MANOR 0: Lily Jordan hit two triples and a double and knocked in four runs while Maddie McConnell pitched a three-inning no-hitter to give West Shamokin its third straight victory in a Heritage Conference game.
West Shamokin (6-3) plated seven first-inning runs, three in the second and tacked on five more in the third to end the game by mercy rule.
Haleigh Newell added three hits and scored a pair of runs for the Wolves. Six of the Wolves’ 10 base hits went for extra bases.
McConnell struck out seven without allowing a hit or walk.
Both teams will play Wednesday. West Shamokin travels to Purchase Line, and Penns Manor (1-6) plays at Marion Center.
HOMER CENTER 14-17, PURCHASE LINE 0-5: Homer-Center outscored Purchase Line 31-5 in picking up a pair of Heritage Conference wins in a doubleheader sweep.
In the first game, the Wildcats produced 14 runs on 11 hits, and nine batters registered at least one hit. Mya Fatula was 3-for-3, scored three runs and delivered an RBI. Julia King scored three runs and picked up the victory, striking out five in a five-inning shutout.
Jenna Mumau, Saddie Shaw and Aniah Byers had hits for the Red Dragons.
Homer-Center followed up its first-game outburst with an even bigger one in the second game. Alaina Fabin, Mel George and Ashlynn Kerr led the way with three hits apiece. King ripped two triples, scored two runs and had four RBIs. George and Bella Bence had a double each as the Wildcats totaled 21 hits in Game 2.
George earned the victory, allowing two hits while striking out two in three innings.
Brooklyn Walker had two hits and two runs scored for the Red Dragons.
Both teams play again Wednesday. Homer Center (3-4) plays River Valley, and Purchase Line (1-5) welcomes West Shamokin.
LIGONIER VALLEY 3, SETON LaSALLE 0: Ligonier Valley remained perfect in section play when Maddie Griffin threw a perfect game on a win over Seton LaSalle in a WPIAL Section 2-AA game.
Griffin struck out all 21 batters she faced.
At the plate, Ligonier Valley scored three runs on four hits.
Griffin also smacked the first hit of the game when she singled to right field to lead off the fourth inning.
All three of Ligonier Valley’s runs came in the sixth inning. Cheyenne Piper and Griffin scored on back-to-back sacrifice flies by Sydnee Foust and Payton LaValle before Lyla Barr ripped a triple to bring in Piper.
The Rams, 7-2 overall and 6-0 in the section, travel to Brentwood today.