Carlos Carter admitted he was a little nervous when tipoff time arrived at the KCAC on Sunday afternoon.
As the clock ticked on, he was just fine.
Carter, an Indiana High School graduate and a 6-foot-5 junior guard/forward at Shippensburg, had never played on the court at the arena in his hometown. Regardless, he looked right at home in helping the Raiders hand IUP its first loss of the season, 72-60, in a PSAC basketball game.
“This feels amazing,” Carter said. “It’s always nice to play against IUP. This is the first time I’ve played at the KCAC and I felt a little nervous at the beginning, but seeing all my hometown friends and family helped me get comfortable.”
Carter scored 14 points to go with five rebounds and four assists and played all 40 minutes. He leads the team in scoring at 14.5 points per game.
“He’s a great player,” Shippensburg coach Chris Fite said. “I’m really proud of the way he’s developed and worked hard. He’s in the gym more than anybody on the team, and any success he’s had, he’s earned. I’m really proud of him, and he’s one of our pillars right now that we’re counting on. When we need a big bucket, we put the ball in his hands, and he makes great decisions, makes tough shots and makes plays for other guys. He’s doing it all right now.”
Carter has evolved since moving onto college, transforming from a big high school guard who was usually more athletic than anyone on the court and could make his way to the bucket with ease to an all-around player.
“My coach has been pushing me to be a scorer so I’ve been working on my 3-pointer and working on handling the ball and getting to the hoop,” Carter said. “As a high schooler I was really just driving to the hoop. When I got to Ship, Coach was saying I could be an all-around player, and he’s been pushing me. I’ve been putting in the work, and it’s starting to pay off.”
Shippensburg’s Jake Biss scored a game-high 20 points, with 17 coming in the second half when the Raiders stretched a four-point halftime lead to 12 and won for the fourth straight time. Biss also scored 20 in a win at Pitt Johnstown on Saturday. The PSAC East player of the year in 2020 — most conference teams did not play last season amid the COVID-19 pandemic — missed his team’s first five games this season due to an injury.
“It was obviously different without him in there,” Carter said. “With him on the court it relieves so much stress on the other guys because he draws so much attention. Once he was on the court, we started rolling. He’s a big piece of our team and a leader, and it’s great to have him back.”
IUP has no chance to get its leader, Shawndale Jones, back this season. The redshirt senior missed a third straight game and is out for the season after undergoing knee surgery earlier in the week to repair a torn ACL. Jones was the MVP of the PSAC tournament in 2020 when he led IUP past Shippensburg in the championship game. He was averaging 25.0 points per game at the time of his injury and teaming with junior Armoni Foster to form an indefensible pair on the perimeter.
IUP (9-1, 4-1 PSAC), which entered the weekend ranked sixth in NCAA Division II, has struggled without Jones, and that was apparent Saturday despite a 65-46 win over Shepherd (W.Va.) to open the weekend. On Sunday, the Hawks shot a season-low 37.1 percent (32-for-62), finished 6-for-26 from 3-point range and came in 30 points below their season scoring average. Shippensburg countered by making 12 3s and shooting 44 percent (25-for-57) overall. Rashon Johnson, a starter when Biss was out, came off the bench to add 15 points.
“I understand they’re in a difficult spot losing their best player,” Fite said. “We experienced that at the beginning of the year. So even with an asterisk, I’ll take it. I’m proud of the way our guys competed. (IUP is) still a great team and one of the best in the region, if not the country, so to come on the road and win in this conference is difficult, but to do it here, I’m really proud.”
IUP is still trying to solidify some roles in Jones’ absence. Shippensburg (7-3, 4-1) held IUP’s Foster and Tommy Demogerontas to a combined 13 points — 21 below their cobined average — on 6-for-20 shooting. Ethan Porterfield, a 6-8 sophomore, led IUP with 19 points and 12 rebounds for his second straight double-double, and Dave Morris finished with 17 points. It marked the first time this season IUP had only two players reach double figures in scoring.
“Chris does a great job with them,” IUP coach Joe Lombardi said of his former assistant coach. “Biss is back, and they have a lot of experience with four starters back, so they came in with purpose and executed their game plan on both ends of the floor. They really shot the ball. They’ve been shooting around 30 percent on 3s, and this was by far the best they’ve shot.
“I’d like to give more credit to Ship than something we’ve got to do. We got a little dose of humility, and I don’t think our guys are arrogant, but you get intoxicated by success. I knew it would be an adjustment without Shawndale, and when people move up on the scouting report, it gets a little bit tough. There are a lot of variables, and we’ve got to adapt, and we need some guys to grow. This is a little adversity during the course of the season, but it’s an opportunity for growth.”
IUP plays host to Pitt Greensburg at 2 p.m. on Dec. 31. The game replaces the one IUP didn’t play in its Thanksgiving tournament when Salem (W.Va.) dropped out. Admission is free.