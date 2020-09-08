Mention flathead catfish to most anglers and they’ll conjure up images of hot, steamy summer nights spent waiting for the tell-tale click of the level wind reel, signifying the run of a shovelhead making off with a bait. It’s an accurate picture, but it doesn’t tell the whole story. One need not give up sleep to catch this large predator. Not in the fall.
According to veteran Susquehanna guide Rod Bates, by October flathead catfish will begin loading up in the bigger, deeper pools of the lower portion of river, downriver of Harrisburg. The best pools are located relatively close to the tailrace areas of the hydro-electric dams. And the flatheads bite during the day, particularly during rainy, dark days.
A non-native species to the Susquehanna, flatheads first started showing up in the river more than 15 years ago. The initial reaction by the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission was to encourage anglers to destroy the fish, a failed attempt at snuffing out its existence there. Today flatheads appear to be well-established in the lower portion of the Susquehanna, existing in both numbers and size worthy of angler attention. Twenty-pound flatheads are caught regularly, and ones in the 40-pound range show up each year, especially during the fall.
These are big fish that require big tackle to handle them. Terminal tackle-wise, Bates recommends heavy casting rods and level wind reels. He uses 7-foot rods designed for cats. The reels are loaded with 50-pound test braided line. To that he affixes a short length of 80-pound test fluorocarbon line as a leader. He prefers a flat, bank sinker, which rolls less than a round sinker, and hence snags less. Hooks are either circle hooks in the 5/0 size, or O’Shaughnessy hooks of 7/0. Rods are placed in boat-mounted rod holders. Good bait is vital. Sunfish are hardy, fairly easy to obtain, and shovelheads relish them.
A key to consistently catching river flatheads, says longtime Susquehanna River guide Dave Neuman, is to be willing to move. While the fish are targeted from an anchored boat, if you’re not getting bites, it’s time to move — not necessarily to a new hole, but a new position within the same hole. This small difference is angle of presentation, perhaps a new look for the fish, will often liven things up. Neuman isn’t patient. If 10 or 15 minutes go by without a run, he makes a move, even if it’s only 20 or 30 yards.
Boat access areas are numerous on the lower Susquehanna River. Log on to the Fish and Boat Commission’s website (www.fishandboat.com), and then click on “fishing near you” to bring up an interactive map that will display the many options.
For guide service, visit www.koinoniafishingguides.com.