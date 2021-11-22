Maria Cerro is a different player this year.
She’s more confident. She’s more aggressive. And most of all, she understands her increased role on the IUP women’s basketball team in her sophomore year.
“I have a bigger role this year,” Cerro said. “I need to help my team win, and I need to make people guard me. … My teammates have all the confidence in me and belief in me, and I needed to find that in myself. And I think these past couple games, that’s why it’s been showing.”
Cerro poured in a career-high 23 points Sunday in IUP’s non-conference 63-53 victory over the University of the District of Columbia at the KCAC as the Crimson H outing. She was 7-for-12 from the field with a pair of 3-point field goals, and 7-for-9 from the free throw line.
“I didn’t play with confidence,” Cerro said matter-of-factly of her freshman year. “I think this year, I just have a different mentality of hard work does pay off and to keep that confidence in myself. If I miss a shot, it’s OK. If I don’t shoot it, I’ll never know if it’s going to go in.”
“She’s probably the biggest gym rat and the hardest worker on the team,” IUP coach Tom McConnell said. “She’s in the gym all the time, working on her game, shooting every single day. I’m just really glad to see it translate on the court. I thought she had an outstanding day, handling the ball, finishing around the rim. She knocked down a couple 3s. Couldn’t be happier for her.”
Redshirt senior Justina Mascaro added 10 points for the Crimson Hawks despite being held in check for most of the game. She scored six of her 10 points in the fourth quarter, helping IUP (4-0) hold off UDC’s fourth-quarter surge to remain undefeated.
After falling behind 47-32 early in the fourth quarter, the Firebirds mounted a quick-hitting 9-0 run to get within 47-41 with about 5½ minutes to play. UDC never got any closer, but the Firebirds proved to be a good test for the Crimson Hawks.
“Obviously, it wasn’t a pretty win, and I think that we just have to use this to get better,” freshman Gina Adams said, who had six points and eight rebounds. “We have to take this win and really grow. We have to limit turnovers, we have to take care of the ball more. I think that even though we won, it definitely is a learning experience for us.”
IUP committed 21 turnovers on the day, partially because of the Firebirds’ full-court pressure and partially due to poor decision-making. It was second time in four games this year the Crimson Hawks had more than 20 giveaways.
“We were 20-plus (turnovers) again today,” McConnell said, “ and it’s just really tough to get any kind of rhythm when you don’t get good shots or you don’t even get a shot. That’s something we’ll continue to reinforce and try to get better at.