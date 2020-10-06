CH Fields shut out Arbor Pros, 5-0, in the quarterfinal round of the Indiana Over-40 League baseball playoff on Sunday at the White Township Recreation Complex.
Scott Bauer, Brad Boyer and Steve Montgomery teamed up on a six-hit shutout and received flawless defensive support.
Todd Redinger paced CH Fields with two hits and two RBIs.
Dick Pavik and Dave Williams each had two hits for Arbor Pros.
CH Fields takes on Moran Financial in Sunday’s semifinals.
Moran Financial advances in the playoffs by topping Ferguson Monuments, 4-2, with a three-run rally in its last at-bat.
George Oaks, Kevin London, Pete Jones and Chris Adams each drove in a run for Moran Financial. Bob Manzi, Jeff Putt, AJ Allison and Craig Olsen each scored a run.
Scott Weigner made the catch of the game in right field to go with a single.
For Ferguson Monument, Clyde Paler had a single and an RBI, and Mark Ritzer and Todd McGee each had a single.
Also Sunday, George’s Pro Shop edged Bowman’s Coins, 4-3, and then lost to top-seeded Bovard, 5-1, and Brunzies beat Bob’z Pizza, 5-0.
Bovard plays Brunzies in Sunday’s other semifinal.
Both semifinals begin at 2 p.m. at the White Township Recreation Complex.