CH Fields scored in the first inning and made it stand up in a 1-0 win over George’s Pro Shop in an Indiana Over-40 League baseball game Sunday at the White Township Recreation Complex.
Steve Montgomery drove in the only run.
Scott Bauer, Brad Boyer and Montgomery combined on a three-hit shutout, with Bauer picking up the win.
Jeff Riffer tripled, and Travis Redinger, Kenny Drew and Ryan Cowburn also had hits for CH Fields.
• Moran Financial rallied from a 6-5 deficit to beat Brunzies, 10-8.
Craig Olsen hit a home run, doubled, drove in two runs and scored twice for Moran Financial. Jeff Putt banged out three hits and drove in two runs. Scott Moran doubled and singled, and drove in a run, and Pete Jones had two hits and scored twice. Scott Weigner and Dave Alsippi each had a hit and an RBI.
For Brunzies, John Copeland hit a grand slam. John Whitlinger, Shawn Ross and James Williams each had two hits, and Darrell Coscarelli and Bill Bendis chipped in a hit apiece.