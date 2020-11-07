Indiana lost to Franklin Regional, 3-1, in a junior varsity hockey game Thursday at S&T Bank Arena.
Philip Bell scored the lone goal for Indiana, with the assist coming from Sam Barley. Jayden Learn made 13 saves.
Indiana plays host to Hempfield at 6 p.m. Thursday, with the varsity game against Westmont Hilltop to fgollow.
It is Indiana’s annual Salute to the Military Night. The team will be collecting shampoo, deodorant, toothpaste, wash clothes, soap, socks gloves and $10 gift cards to Walmart ort Giant Eagle, among other items, to distrubute to homeless veterans. In addition, a bin will be located at the arena through Nov. 13.
Northern Cambria falls in semifinals
PHILIPSBURG — Northern Cambria lost a hard-fought match in the District 6 Class 2A volleyball semifinals, falling to top-seeded Philipsburg-Osceola, 25-23, 25-22, 27-25.
Northern Cambria, the fourth seed and Heritage Conference runner-up, had won the past two PIAA Class 1A titles before moving up to Class 2A this season.
It was the final match for coach Mike Hogan after 31 seasons.
Philipsburg-Osceola plays Bald Eagle Area for the district title on Tuesday.
Thunder to hold 7-on-7 tournament
JOHNSTOWN — The Flood City Thunder semipro football team will hold a 7-on-7 flag football tournament on Saturday, Nov. 14, at Sargent’s Stadium at the Point.
Game begin at 10 a.m. The registration fee is $250, and teams may have 15 players. A $1,000 prize is guaranteed to the winning team. Proceeds benefit Toys for Tots. Admission is $2 or a toy to donate to Toys for Tots.
The registration deadline, with payment, is Tuesday.
For information, call (814) 418-3914.
Shelocta club to hold turkey shoot
SHELOCTA — The Shelocta Sportsmen’s Club will hold a turkey shoot on Sunday, Nov. 15.
Registration begins at noon, with the shoot to follow at 1 p.m.
Social distancing will be practiced.
The club is located at 603 Sportsman Club Road, Shelocta.