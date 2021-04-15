He has never caught a pass or scored a touchdown in an IUP uniform. Actually, he has never even played in a game for the Crimson Hawks.
Yet Irvin Charles is somewhat of a legend.
In the summer of 2019, he transferred from Penn State and his teammates were awed by his size, speed and skill. A 6-foot-4, 220-pound wide receiver, Charles had everything needed to be a dominant pass catcher.
How good was he? Well, his former coach at Penn State, James Franklin, said at a news conference in 2016 that Charles was “maybe the most talented receiver I’ve ever been around.”
So roughly two years after Franklin kicked him off the team in December 2017, Charles rebounded and was finally living up to the lofty expectations that followed him to IUP.
Then it was all wiped away. By — of all things — paperwork.
Charles planned to transfer credits to IUP and enroll as a graduate student, but after he was in preseason camp for two weeks, IUP officials realized Charles did not have enough earned credits and therefore was academically ineligible. Instead of scoring touchdowns, the Sicklerville, N.J., native had to pack his bags.
Fast forward to now, and Charles is back. At 24, he’s by far the oldest player on a young IUP roster. And best of all, he has all the paperwork in order that makes him eligible to play when the season begins in September.
“Having that stripped away from me at the last second hurt,” Charles said Wednesday after spring practice at Miller Stadium. “It put a damper on things. But if anything, it served me a greater purpose. It made me work harder for when the opportunity did present itself. I wanted to be more than ready.”
On Wednesday, Charles showed the kind of talent that will make opposing defensive coordinators take a deep breath this fall when planning against IUP. He outjumped one defender for a touchdown catch, raced past another one for a long gain, and blocked a defensive back far out of the way on a run play.
“Just on physical talent, there aren’t a lot of guys with his size and straight-ahead vertical speed like he has,” said IUP coach Paul Tortorella. “There’s a reason he was at Penn State.”
Charles was a highly touted prospect coming out of high school, and he chose Penn State over the likes of Florida, Miami (Fla.) and Maryland. He played mostly on special teams in two seasons in Happy Valley, totaling three catches for 110 yards and one touchdown in 12 games. His lone score came on an 80-yard catch against Minnesota in 2016.
The reason he is no longer at Penn State has never been publicly disclosed — the university only said he was dismissed from the team for a violation of team rules — but Charles said he has grown up a lot since then.
“Everything that happened in the past doesn’t define me at all,” he said. “I was just a young kid. I was fresh out of high school. I was finally on my own and making my own decisions. So, if anything, I just want to prove that like, I’ve grown, I’ve matured as a man.”
When he found out he was not eligible to play at IUP in 2019, he decided to go back to Penn State and finish his degree. Then he made the plan to come back to the Crimson Hawks and finish what he had started.
“Once you’re a football player, you’re a football player, and I wasn’t ready to give it up,” he said.
Now that he’s back at IUP, he has shaken off the rust of two years of inactivity and has already proven to be a matchup problem for his own defensive teammates. So just imagine when it will be like when Charles takes the field this fall on one side of the field, with junior Duane Brown, who caught 47 passes for 937 yards and 13 touchdowns in 2019, on the other.
“If they double-team Duane, they’ve got to worry about me,” he said. “I have size; I have speed. I can pretty much do it all. They’ll have to decide how to handle us.”
That’s a problem for other teams. For the Crimson Hawks, having Charles back and proving all the hype is well-earned is something to be excited about.
“I’m nowhere near where I know I can be, and where I’ve been before,” Charles said. “But I’m well on the way.”