CLEVELAND — The Indiana Chiefs 18U AA Midget hockey team went on a goal-scoring binge, out-scoring opponents 26-8 in three wins at the Hockey Time Tournament over the weekend.
Indiana beat the Cleveland Sharks, 8-2, the Whiteside Stars, 9-2, and the Bowling Green Black Aces, 10-4.
Tanner Agnello led Indiana with seven goals, and Zach Eisenhower scored six. Danny Williams chipped in five, and Brock Vancas had three. Orlando Clark and Braden Sweeney tacked on two goals apiece, and Colby Conaway and Nate Petro each had one.
Agnello turned in two hat tricks, and Eisenhower had one.
Indiana also racked up a slew assists, totaling 33. Joey Semetkoskey led that effort with six, and Esai Morse dished out four in one game. Clark, Petro, Parker, Korbin Wilson and Parker Cumming chalked up three apiece, and Ben Nettleton, Sweeney, Agnello and Daniel McAnulty each had two. Vancas, Eisenhower and Conaway each had one.
Nate Gates played in goal in two games and stopped 40 of 44 shots. Austin Schueler also played in two games and stopped 17 of 21 shots.