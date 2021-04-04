Clymer finished atop the standings in the Allegheny Valley Rifle League and three team members led individual categories.
Clymer’s combined A and B teams compiled a 24-12 record in three-position postal matches.
Murrysville was second at 22-14, and Fort Hand was third at 17-19. Butler was fourth at 9-27.
In the A team standings, Clymer was 8-10, finishing third behind Murrysville at 12-6 and Butler at 9-9. Fort Hand was fourth at 7-11.
In the B team standings, Clymer topped the field at 16-12, ahead of Murrysville and Fort Hand at 10-8 and Butler at 0-18.
Clymer’s Lily Palfrey led the lead in three individual categories: high average female at 289.94, high average junior at 289.94 and high individual score at 299.
Clymer’s Hannah Baker was the high average sharpshooter at 187.72, and Sadie Palfrey was the high average marksman at 276.74.
Murrysville’s Ray Harvey had the highest average overall at 295.81.
Young Twp. seeks Indiana, Homer City players
YOUNG TOWNSHIP — Young Township Senior Legion baseball is seeking players from the Indiana and Homer City areas.
Anyone interested in playing should contact manager Barry Thomas. To reach Thomas, call (724) 639-3905, and when the call connects, press 1 and say “baseball.” A message can also be left at the Saltsburg American Legion at (724) 639-3496.
Young Township plays 20 games in the Westmoreland County League.
Indiana wins lacrosse home opener
Indiana beat Penn-Trafford, 15-11, in a WPIAL non-conference boys’ lacrosse match at Andy Kuzneski Field on Thursday.
Indiana held a 9-5 lead at halftime and returned for the second half to a snow-covered field and frigid temperatures and tacked on six more goals.
Zak Wood, Ben Nettleton and Carter Lychalk each scored three goals for Indiana. Mason Fisher scored two.
Ian Steele made five saves in goal.
Indiana won the junior varsity game, 12-0.
Indiana plays host to Moon on Tuesday.