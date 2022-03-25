EVANSVILLE, Ind. — The IUP Crimson Hawks couldn’t find their shooting stroke, and this time they couldn’t compensate for it on defense.
Augusta (Ga.) snapped IUP’s postseason string of holding opponents under 40 percent shooting, hitting a 54.7 percent clip behind 7-foot-1 center Tashaun Crawford and ending the Crimson Hawks’ winning streak at 18 games at their season at 33-3 with a 76-61 victory in the NCAA Division II Elite Eight semifinals at the Ford Center on Thursday night.
On the offensive end, IUP shot only 37.3 percent and made only 7 of 32 attempts from 3-point range. Part of the reason for the poor shooting came from the energy the Hawks expended on the defensive end trying to defend Crawford, who set an Elite Eight record by going 12-for-12 from the field en route to 25 points and 14 rebounds.
“As a coach,” IUP’s Joe Lombardi said, “you’d like to figure out how to get a guy a wide-open layup, but they’re a good defensive team, too, and they contested a lot, and we needed to finish some more drives, and guys had a below-par shooting night. Normally we can compensate by chasing down rebounds, but we didn’t get as many second shots as I would have liked. They wore us down on the defensive end, and that took our legs a little bit and took our heart halfway through the second half for a short stretch, and they spaced out the score a little bit.”
Augusta (33-3) won its 19th straight game while outscoring IUP 44-29 in the second half after the game was tied at 32 at halftime. The Jaguars grabbed a six-point lead midway through the second half and then stretched it to 15 with a 11-2 burst. IUP never recovered.
IUP held a team shooting 43 percent from 3-point range to 6-for-20, but Augusta thrived behind Crawford, who scored 17 points in the second half, including a handful of buckets off dunks.
“They’re probably the best 3-point shooting team in the country,” Lombardi said, “so you have to guard that because they can really pull away on doing that. I thought we did a good job the first half making the defensive plays necessary but didn’t make enough as the game went on.
“We couldn’t match up to the physicality. … We just didn’t have that type of physical body to stand up to it, and they did a good job outphysicaling us in the post. You can either do one of two things: Keep banging or moving up the lane and try to fight around … and they did a good job the first 14 minutes, then the defense broke down a little bit at one point and he got six or seven straight points and got his confidence, and that was the difference in the game from then on out.”
Ja’Queze Kirby joined Crawford in double figures with 16 points. Tyree Myers added 13 to go with six assists. Miguel Arnold, a guard who scored 33 points in Augusta’s quarterfinal win over Chico State (Calif.), scored only three points. The Jaguars play Northwest Missouri State (33-5), the two-time defending champion, for the title on Saturday.
“We knew they switched 1 through 4 on down screens,” Augusta coach Dip Metress said. “That bothered us a little bit at first, and more importantly, it pushed us out. We were just being lazy on getting open, and the switching bothered us a little bit … and they were really helping off the opposite side, and our spacing was bad. … We knew we had to get the big fella the ball.”
Tomiwa Sulaiman, a 6-6 freshmen, led IUP with 17 points, with 14 coming in the first half. Armoni Foster finished with 12 points and six assists, and Dave Morris had 10 points and 12 rebounds. Ethan Porterfield, who entered the game averaging 17.0 points and shooting 50 percent from 3-point range, managed only nine points and made only one of seven 3-point attempts.
“Win or lose, the brotherhood is what I take from all this,” Foster said. “Before the season, I lost my grandma, and these guys picked me up and kept me going, and I’m so thankful for them because they didn’t give up on me and I didn’t give up on myself.”
“I’ve never been so proud to be on a team, ever,” Morris said. “This team fought, overcoming so much, and we had people that didn’t even play a college game … and I’ve never been so proud. It’s really emotional because we gave it our all.”
IUP tied the best record in school history at 33-3, which was set by Lombardi’s 2009-10 team that played in the national championship game. Along the way, the Hawks won their third straight Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference championship and their seventh Atlantic Region title and third under Lombardi, who also guided the 2014-15 team into the national championship game.
To reach this point, they had to overcome the loss of their leading scorer, Shawndale Jones, seven games into the season. A team that started the season with potentially the best starting lineup in school history ended up with two freshmen moving into those spots. All players except fifth-year forward Tommy Demogerontas are expected to return next season.
“My message was the sadness is not devastation that we lost,” Lombardi said. “The sadness is the journey ended, and we were blessed to have such a great ride the last six or seven months. We won this game twice, but I’m more proud of this team than the other teams because of what they worked through and how they grew to love each other and be less selfless and become better men.”