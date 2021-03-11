EBENSBURG — The shots didn’t fall, the run never came, and the dream season ended.
West Shamokin never found its shooting touch and scored 24 points below its season average against an efficient Portage team in a 52-39 loss in the District 6 Class 2A boys’ championship game at Central Cambria High School on Wednesday night.
Portage (20-2) advanced to next week’s state tournament, and West Shamokin’s season ended at 22-1 because only district champions advance to this year’s PIAA brackets, a reduction of 20 teams in each of six classes.
“We didn’t play our best basketball,” West Shamokin coach Judd McCullough said. “I think the environment maybe got the better of us. The kids are great kids and they care and we have a lot of seniors, and I think they squeezed the opportunity a little too hard and didn’t play the game we’re capable of playing.”
For West Shamokin, nothing came easily on offense. Only once did the Wolves make consecutive field goals, but that momentum quickly faded after Trevor Smulik’s 3-pointers that tied the game at 12 at the midway point of the second quarter, and West Shamokin trailed 17-16 at halftime.
In the second half, a spark never came. Smulik, a 6-foot-3 junior, tried putting his team on his back in stretches en route to 18 points, but only two other Wolves scored as many as two field goals, and two starters were shut out.
Portage opened the second half with a 12-3 run stemmed only by Smulik’s three-point play and stretched the margin to 10 points at 29-19 midway through the third quarter. It was never less than a four-possession game after that, and given the way the Wolves were shooting, that seemed like a mountainous climb. West Shamokin finished with a shooting percentage around 26 percent and committed 13 turnovers.
“We didn’t play our best game, but Portage is a big part of why,” McCullough said. “That type of defensive pressure is something we don’t see very often throughout the year, and we didn’t handle it well. And they played well as a team. I know we held them to 52, and it was kind of a defensive battle, but they found ways to make runs and key plays that hurt us in the third and fourth quarter.”
Portage was efficient offensively, particularly in the second half. The Mustangs continually exploited the defense at the basket with their penetration and passing game and shot 50 percent from the field. They committed only seven turnovers, the first of the second half coming inside the last minute.
Three seniors led the Mustangs offensively: Koby Kargo, a 5-8 guard, with 18 points; Preston Rainey, a 6-1 forward, with 14; and Demetri Miller, a 6-2 forward, with eight.
For Portage, the success on defense was in the details against a team that can light it up from the perimeter.
“High hands on closeouts, choppy steps and finish with a boxout,” Portage coach Travis Kargo said. “A successful defensive possession is not just a contested shot, get the defensive rebound. That is a defensive possession. That’s what we’ve been preaching all year. I thought the kids did a great job of following the details.”
“All week we worked on defense: hands up, two hands up, make them dribble,” Rainey said. “We knew they were dangerous around the 3-point line so if we could make them go in and shoot a layup, that would be OK.”
Both coaches agreed that Portage’s postseason experience from last year played a key role. Portage lost to Bishop Guilfoyle in the championship game and advanced to the second round of the state tournament during a 21-win season.
“Last year we were able to make that run,” Coach Kargo said. “I think we surprised some people, and maybe we surprised ourselves at times. We won 21 games last year. The kids came back this year, and there was so much with COVID and so many other factors to play with and navigate and deal with, and the great thing for us was we never lost a single player. So that, and that type of experience, is invaluable, in a year like this, and that experience paid off for us night in and night out.”
“We came with a lot of urgency,” Rainey said. “We came with revenge on our minds because of last year when we were up at halftime and ended up losing. At halftime, it was like we’re gonna run and not lose this game.”
West Shamokin, though 22-0 this year, didn’t make it out of the district quarterfinals last season during a 17-6 campaign.
“One of my worries was that they’ve been here and done that a little bit more than us in the last year or two,” McCullough said, “and I think that played a factor tonight. They had experience playing in this game last year and maybe that allowed them to play the game they wanted to play and we didn’t get the chance to play the type of game we wanted to play.”
West Shamokin was also lugging around that perfect record.
“I have to acknowledge that,” McCullough said. “You try to downplay it for so long, but it does start to become that perfect-game type of situation, where ‘don’t talk to me about it’ is the feeling. The guys handled it fantastically all year. It’s unfortunate, that because of COVID, we were not able to play the out-of-conference schedule the way we way wanted against some other teams that might have prepared us better to face a team like Portage, and that might have played a factor. But bottom line, I love this group. They made their mark on our school and the basketball program, and I’m very proud of them.”
West Shamokin was making its first appearance in the championship game after joining the Heritage Conference and District 6 for the 2016-17 school year.
Portage won its first district title. Like McCullough, Kargo coaches two sons, though his weren’t born when he began coaching.
“Twenty-one years of fighting and working and grinding,” Kargo said, “and to see it all come to fruition tonight, it’s a dream come true.”