My son Jason exclaimed “There we go!” as he set the hook into yet another quality-sized crappie from 25 feet of water, one that would measure out to 13 inches. Though walleye, largemouth and smallmouth bass were in the day’s mix, it was a loosely connected school of black crappies that provided the day’s most consistent action.
How and where crappies are located during the late fall-into-early winter time frame varies from water to water, depending on the individual characteristics of the lake itself. In general, though, crappies tend to use more of the main lake basin areas this time of year.
When the lakes I fish remain ice-free well into the winter, such as last year, I tend to find crappies relating to the largest structural elements of the lake, often concentrating at the base of these structures. This means the biggest points, the biggest humps, the largest flats.
In this age of advanced GPS units, and the highly detailed electronic background maps available for so many larger lakes, finding such places is often an easy task. Still, many anglers don’t make use of the technology. Advanced ones, though, do. Electronic maps may not be available for smaller bodies of water; if they are, they may be of lower definition.
Even without this hi-tech assistance, hardcopy maps, which exist for most bodies of water, will get you pointed in the right direction. Also, marine electronics makers such as Garmin, Lowrance and Humminbird offer chartplotters with which you can create your own maps. I use this feature extensively on my Garmin Echomap units.
Specific places along the breakline of a structure are more apt to hold late-season crappies than other spots. Quicker-breaking drop-offs are a better bet than more subtle depth changes. It seems crappies like a situation where they can hover at various levels along such edges.
One factor that really concentrates crappies is the presence of deep wood at the base of a sharp-breaking point or hump. In lakes and reservoirs that contain good crappie populations it’s common for cribs and brushpiles to have been introduced by anglers or resource agencies. It’s not legal in all states for anglers to embark on their own habitat projects, but in many instances it can be done in concert with the state DNR.
Deep wood isn’t always the result of a manmade introduction. In the case of reservoirs, often there are deep stumps along sharp breaks and at the base of the drop-off. This cover shows up well on good sonar equipment, as do the crappies that typically hover near them. Spend time cruising around the base of structural drop-offs, looking for fish, as well as the cover that holds them. When you spot such, drop a marker buoy or a GPS icon.
Boat control is a big part of this game. The fish may be 15 to 30 or more feet below you, depending on the waterway. Fishing vertically is the way to go, as you have total control over your presentation. If there’s wind, and there usually is at this time of year, I fish into the wind, setting the power level of my Minn Kota Terrova bow-mount trolling motor to just enough thrust to move forward.
For situations like this I prefer using a small jigging spoon or a blade bait. Since the fish can be suspended in the water column you can fish from the bottom, then gradually work your way up. If you find a productive level, it’s then a simple matter to duplicate the details that led to success. That said, so far this fall I’ve found crappies mostly relating to the bottom.
Lastly, when crappies are holding along a breakline edge, they can be on the move. While it’s common to find them in the same general area, often they are slowly roaming. So, unless they’re stacked up along an obvious piece of structure or cover, like deep wood, expect to search a bit for them from day to day.