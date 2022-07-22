Blairsville scored eight runs over the last three innings and beat Apollo, 10-3, on Thursday to advance to the Indiana County League championship series.
The Colts (18-5) won the best-of-three semifinal series two games to none and advanced to face either Blacklick Valley (12-11) or New Kensington (12-11). That series is tied one game apiece after New Kensington, a new ICL entry this year, dropped Game 2, 6-2, on Thursday after winning the opener, 2-0. The decisive game is set for 2 p.m. Sunday at Blacklick Valley’s field in Revloc.
Blairsville, which has won the past three titles, will open the championship series on its home field at WyoTech Park on Tuesday.
Apollo, which lost to the Colts in last year’s five-game championship series, closed its season at 10-14 after reaching the postseason by knocking off West Lebanon in a play-in game Sunday, 7-4.
A 6-0 winner in Game 1, Blairsville extended its shutout streak against Apollo to 11 innings. The Colts led Game 2, 2-0, after four innings and stretched the advantage to 4-0 in the top of the fifth before Apollo scored twice in the bottom of the inning on Neal McDermott’s leadoff home run and Jake Stackiewicz’s RBI single.
Blairsville scored twice in the fifth on Jayke Saiani’s two-run double, tacked on three in the sixth on Omar Ward’s two-run single and Jordan Truscott’s sacrifice fly.
Leading 7-2, Blairsville put the game well out of reach with three runs in the seventh on Lou Downey’s single, Tommy Kelly’s double and Ward’s single.
Owen Saiani and Ward each had three of Blairsville’s 14 hits. Ward drove in three runs.
Jayke Saiani, Baker and Kelly each stroked a double for their team’s extra-base hits.
Bobby Thompson had two hits along with Baker.
Stackiewicz and McDermott each had two of Apollo’s seven hits.
Baker posted the win. He pitched five innings, allowed two runs on five hits, struck out four and walked two.
Jayke Saiani pitched the final two innings, allowing a run on two hits. He struck out three and walked two.
Garrett Polka suffered the loss.