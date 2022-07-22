sb10066898t-001

Blairsville scored eight runs over the last three innings and beat Apollo, 10-3, on Thursday to advance to the Indiana County League championship series.

The Colts (18-5) won the best-of-three semifinal series two games to none and advanced to face either Blacklick Valley (12-11) or New Kensington (12-11). That series is tied one game apiece after New Kensington, a new ICL entry this year, dropped Game 2, 6-2, on Thursday after winning the opener, 2-0. The decisive game is set for 2 p.m. Sunday at Blacklick Valley’s field in Revloc.

