BLAIRSVILLE — After reaching the Indiana County League championship series, Apollo coach Andy Prah lamented that his Apollo baseball team has trouble keeping up with Blairsville.
He wasn’t kidding.
Blairsville scored 10 runs in the third inning, Bobby Thompson hit for the cycle, and Blairsville blew away Apollo, 22-3, in the opening game of the best-of-five series at WyoTech Park on Tuesday.
The Colts, the two-time defending champions, pounded out 21 hits, with Thompson leading the way with a 5-for-5 performance and five RBIs. The center fielder singled in the first inning, tripled and doubled in the third, smacked a second double in the fourth and completed the cycle with a two-run homer in the fifth.
Five other Blairsville players finished with multiple hits, with Brandon Auckerman and Matt Hogue banging out three apiece and Ian Morrill, Tommy Kelly and David Doak cranking out two each. Doak drove in four runs, Kelly knocked in three, and Auckerman and Lou Downey had two RBIs apiece. Kelly doubled twice, and Auckerman also doubled.
Hogue pitched the first six innings for the Colts and yielded only three hits and no runs. He struck out five.
Jason Dotts allowed all three runs in relief in the seventh inning.
Blairsville chased Apollo starter Remy Monteleone during the 10-run third. Apollo used five more pitchers with no success.
Reise Matson had two of Apollo’s four hits.
Game 2 is Thursday at Blairsville. Game 3 is set Sunday at Apollo.