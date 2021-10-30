NORTHERN CAMBRIA — The Northern Cambria High School football team has faced a lot of adversity in 2021. Many of those wounds were self-inflicted.
In Friday night’s season finale, though, the Colts figured out how to overcome their mistakes.
Northern Cambria dodged some bullets after fumbling the ball away three times in the first quarter and then fought back, coming up with seven takeaways, getting 62 yards rushing and two touchdowns from sophomore Maverick Baker and capitalizing on a 71-yard run on Peyton Myers’ fake punt to handle visiting Meyersdale, 26-6, at a damp Duffy Daugherty Memorial Stadium.
The Colts finished the year 2-8.
“I think (we survived the early mistakes) because of everything we’ve been through,” Northern Cambria coach Sam Shutty said. “When you’re down and out, the only people you can rely on are those on your left and right.”
Northern Cambria turned Meyersdale away twice in the red zone in the first quarter to keep the game as a scoreless tie before the Colts — who had lost the ball earlier on a high snap in punt formation — faked a punt on fourth-and-6 at their own 20 that Myers took all the way down to the Red Raiders 10.
“That fake punt did (ignite us),” said lineman Ike Wagner, one of just two seniors on the Northern Cambria roster. “It came out of nowhere. I really didn’t think it would have done anything. Then we scored.”
Myers got into the end zone two plays later on a 7-yard wide receiver screen from Ty Dumm, the Colts’ third string quarterback who was starting because of injuries to Owen Bougher and Ethan Donatelli.
Northern Cambria went on to recover two onside kicks in the last 8:18 of the first half. While neither of them led directly to points, it did completely flip the field position, and the Colts had a 14-0 lead at halftime after Ben Messina returned the first of his two interceptions 11 yards to paydirt.
Both of Baker’s touchdowns came in the second half. The first was on a 9-yard run at 2:57 of the third quarter to cap a five-play drive that was helped along by two Meyersdale penalties.
Baker found the end zone again in the fourth quarter when he intercepted a pass in stride and raced 60 yards down the sideline.
Baker finished with 62 yards rushing. Myers led the Colts with 81.
“It feels great,” Baker said of the win. “Hopefully it carries over and brings momentum into next season.”
Northern Cambria’s offense moved in fits and spurts. The Colts had a promising opening drive ended by a fumble at the Raider 18. Northern Cambria also was penalized 11 times for 103 yards — the teams combined for 21 penalties for 207 yards.
However, the Northern Cambria defense was stout all game. In addition to the seven takeaways, the Colts held Meyersdale to just 89 yards in total offense.
Meyersdale’s only points came on a 51-yard return of a squib kickoff by Evan Brenneman that cut the Northern Cambria lead to 20-6 in the third quarter.
The Red Raiders finished 0-10.
“I thought they might give us problems getting our running game going early,” Meyersdale coach Ryan Donaldson said. “We did a good job picking up the blitz. We had receivers open, but there always was a (Colts defender) right there.”
For everything Northern Cambria has been through this season — often leading its games late in the first half or early in the second in the first half of the schedule, a plethora of injuries, a forfeit loss because of a contagious skin condition that hit the team earlier this month — the Colts players felt they left the field with something on which they could hang their hats.
Like the muddy field after the final horn, it wasn’t pretty. Beauty’s in the eye of the beholder, though, and the Colts were pretty stoked that they’d found a way to win in spite of a first quarter that was a microcosm of its season’s worth of problems. With almost the entire roster underclassmen, it gave them something upon which to build.
“I think shows we can overcome the issues we’ve had with fumbles and penalties and messed up punts,” Myers said. “We can limit those mistakes. I think this shows what we can do next year.”