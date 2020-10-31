NORTHERN CAMBRIA — The Northern Cambria Colts ended a long scoring drought Friday night, but they couldn’t end their once-promising season with a victory.
The Colts gave up a special-teams touchdown on the opening kickoff of the game and they never recovered, losing 34-14 to Philipsburg-Osceola (2-5) in their season finale at Duffy Daugherty Stadium.
Senior quarterback Mike Hoover ran for 65 yards and a pair of touchdowns Friday to lead the Colts’ pedestrian offense, but it wasn’t enough to overcome their mistakes. In addition to allowing a special-teams touchdown, Northern Cambria committed two turnovers. Meanwhile, Philipsburg-Osceola didn’t have a turnover.
Hoover scored on a 10-yard run on the final play of the first quarter — with no time remaining on the game clock — to end Northern Cambria’s scoring drought at more than 10 quarters of game time. The Colts hadn’t scored since the third quarter of a 28-7 loss to Marion Center in Week 5 of the regular season on Oct. 9.
The Colts were shut out in their last two games, against Penns Manor (35-0) in a regular-season game two weeks ago and in a rematch with Marion Center (13-0) in the District 6 Class 2A playoffs last week.
After starting the season 4-0, Northern Cambria ended the year on a four-game losing streak. The Colts were outscored 110-21 during the skid and finished 4-4.
Philipsburg-Osceola senior Kaleb Stamm scored four touchdowns in his final high school game to lead the Mountaineers past the home team. He scored his first touchdown just 12 seconds into the game on a 70-yard kickoff return, and he added rushing touchdowns of 1, 2 and 13 yards.
His first rushing touchdown — the 1-yarder — came with 8:12 remaining in the first quarter and stretched the Mountaineers’ lead to 14-0 following the extra point.
Hoover’s touchdown to end the opening quarter brought the Colts within 14-7, but they went into the halftime break trailing 21-7 after allowing Philipsburg-Osceola to piece together a 13-play, 80-yard drive over the final six-plus minutes of the first half.
Hoover’s second touchdown, a 26-yarder, closed the deficit to 21-14 with 5:07 to play in the third, but that’s as close as Northern Cambria would get.
Mountaineers’ quarterback Ryan Whitehead connected with Aaron Depto for a 17-yard touchdown late in the third quarter for a 27-14 lead. Stamm’s fourth touchdown punctuated the Mountaineers’ win early in the fourth.
Owen Prasko added 60 rushing yards for Northern Cambria, Isaac Noll ran for 35 yards and Gavin Dumm contributed 32 rushing yards. The Colts held a slight advantage in total yards (277-261) and first downs (15-12), although neither offense was clicking on all cylinders.