ALTOONA — The last time Northern Cambria made it to a District 6 championship game, gas was under a dollar, Will Ferrell’s Christmas classic “Elf” just hit theaters and “In da Club” by 50 Cent was leading the Billboard charts. The town was just three years old, with Spangler and Barnesboro merging in 2000, and not a single player on the current Colts’ roster was born yet.
Nineteen years after Northern Cambria fell to Bishop Carroll in the 2003 District 6 Class 1A championship game, the Colts returned to Altoona’s Mansion Park on Saturday night and took down the top-seeded Heritage Conference champion Penns Manor Comets, 12-6, to bring home the program’s first district title in program history.
“It’s a dream come true,” Northern Cambria coach Sam Shutty, a Colts alum, said after the win. “It really, absolutely is. From a kid, I remember having a dream to be here, as a player trying to be here, and now as a coach. You always look at the other coaches. You’re like (Bishop Guilfoyle’s Justin) Weaver and (Richland’s Brandon) Bailey. Can that be us? Will we ever get there to that level? To finally be here, it’s a dream come true. Absolutely a dream come true.”
A district championship doesn’t come easily. The Colts (10-3) finished seventh in the Heritage Conference a season ago with only two wins to their credit and out of playoff contention after a year of growing pains from a team with only two seniors and a string of injuries and illnesses.
Coming into the 2022 season, Northern Cambria was far from the favorite, despite bringing back 19 returning lettermen, including a senior class of 13.
“It’s unbelievable really,” Colts linebacker/defensive end John Zemrose said. “To think that we were going to be seventh in the district from the start of the season, to come out to win the district, it’s just pretty nuts.”
In the face of adversity, the Colts stepped up.
Shutty and his coaching staff established a selfless mentality for their program to ensure a full-team effort week after week, which is exactly what Northern Cambria got in the championship game.
Quarterback Owen Bougher, who broke the school’s single-season passing record in the District 6 semifinals against Cambria Heights, completed 10 of his 13 passes for 149 yards. Ty Dumm reeled in both touchdown grabs. Peyton Myers brought down two interceptions. Cody Dumm was a man on a mission on defense, stacking up double-digit tackles. Logan Dumm, who was injured in Northern Cambria’s 40-14 loss to the Comets in the regular season, sacked Max Hill during Penns Manor’s final drive to force a fourth-and-16. Four other Colts dropped Hill for a loss.
“It’s a tribute to these guys,” Shutty said. “They bought into a program, wasn’t sure if it was going to work out, but they put their heart and soul into it, and it paid off. It doesn’t always pay off, and I told the guys, ‘You’re going to work harder than you ever worked before, and no one is ever going to give you any credit. You have to earn everything you get.’ They earned it. I’m just so happy for these guys. I’m so happy for our community. I’m so happy for our school.”
Nothing quite brings a small town together like athletics, and Northern Cambria saw that throughout its underdog season. But it came to a peak Saturday afternoon as the Colts got a proper sendoff from the community they call home.
Black-and-gold balloons made a path throughout the town as friends, family and fans lined the streets to support the team as the Colts’ bus headed to Altoona with a fleet of emergency vehicles leading the way.
“On the way here, we had the fire trucks take us through our town,” receiver/free safety Ty Dumm said. “It was amazing. So many people came out and cheered us on to give us a good sendoff, it was really amazing.”
The Colts even found support when they traveled through Cambria Heights territory. The Highlanders are their biggest rivals.
“This crowd was amazing,” Shutty said. “Coming here, there was a line for 7 miles up 219. Not just in town; it was the whole way up. The Cambria Heights people when we got to Carrolltown were cheering for us. It’s a whole community effort. It’s a once-in-a-lifetime experience that myself and these kids will never forget.”
Some local businesses closed their doors early to enjoy the game, and bars and restaurants hosted watch parties to stream the action. A flock of black-and-gold faithful braved below-freezing temperatures to cheer on their Colts in person and watch history in the making.
“It’s awesome,” Zemrose said of the crowd. “To just see everybody and everybody cheering you on, to know they have your back, it’s just nice.”
While the weather is getting colder, the Colts are heating up at exactly the right time. They’re riding a four-game win streak into the PIAA Class 1A playoffs, outscoring opponents 142-52 during that stretch. A year ago, Northern Cambria scored just 106 points the entire season.
“I’m so proud of this team,” Shutty said. “I’m so proud of this team. … We’re a gritty team, and we do what we need to do, and we’re getting hot right now. I’m really proud of them.”
“It feels amazing coming back from last year’s season and bouncing back to win the championship,” running back/linebacker Cody Dumm said. “So many people came out to support us, and it’s just awesome. … I love every single one of these teammates. This has just been a great season.”
The Colts take on District 4 winner Canton in the quarterfinals on Saturday at Mansion Park as one of eight Class 1A football teams still standing in the state.
“We have nothing to lose,” Ty Dumm said. “Last year we were at the bottom, and this year we’re at the top. Nothing to lose. Can only go up.”
However, Northern Cambria isn’t moving on from the moment just yet.
“I don’t look ahead,” Shutty said. “I’m not going past this game, because right now this is all it’s about right here. That’s all it’s about.”