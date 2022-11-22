nc football

Northern Cambria players celebrated on the field at Mansion Park in Altoona after winning the District 6 Class 1A championship Saturday night.

ALTOONA — The last time Northern Cambria made it to a District 6 championship game, gas was under a dollar, Will Ferrell’s Christmas classic “Elf” just hit theaters and “In da Club” by 50 Cent was leading the Billboard charts. The town was just three years old, with Spangler and Barnesboro merging in 2000, and not a single player on the current Colts’ roster was born yet.

Nineteen years after Northern Cambria fell to Bishop Carroll in the 2003 District 6 Class 1A championship game, the Colts returned to Altoona’s Mansion Park on Saturday night and took down the top-seeded Heritage Conference champion Penns Manor Comets, 12-6, to bring home the program’s first district title in program history.

