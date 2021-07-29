Blairsville will get a shot for a third straight Indiana County League baseball title.
The Colts will take on either West Lebanon or Apollo in the championship series.
Blairsville finished off a sweep of Blacklick Valley in their best-of-three semifinal series, winning 11-2 on Thursday at Blacklick Valley High School following a 12-4 win at home on Tuesday.
West Lebanon, meanwhile, forged a 1-1 tie in its series against Apollo, winning 11-1 on Thursday after taking an 8-2 setback on Tuesday. The decisive game is Sunday at 2 p.m. at West Lebanon’s Bertolino Park.
Blairsville surged into the series lead Tuesday by scoring 10 runs in the fourth inning. The Colts reached double figures again Thursday, spreading the scoring over four innings, including a five-run fourth that made the score 9-2.
In the fourth, Blairsville scored all five runs with two outs when six straight batters reached on a walk, an error and four singles.
Tommy Kelly led the Colts from the mound and the plate. He registered a complete-game effort, striking out five, walking two and scattering eight hits. He allowed the two runs in the third inning.
At the plate, Kelly went 4-for-5 with two RBIs and two runs scored.
Bobby Thompson finished 3-for-5 with two RBIs and two runs scored, and Jordan Truscott banged out two hits and drove in two runs. Mike Kelly and David Doak each also slapped a couple hits and drove in a run.
The Colts finished with 17 hits.
West Lebanon took an 8-0 lead on Apollo. Tommy Budash and Jordan Hudzikci hit home runs, and West Lebanon stroked five doubles, including two by Brady Yard, who finished 4-for-5 with three RBIs and two runs scored.
Budash and Tanner Bordick each went 3-for-5, and Tony Bertolino and Hudzicki each drove in two runs.
Devin Fairman pitched a complete game five-hitter for the win. He struck out three, walked three and pitched a shutout until the seventh inning.