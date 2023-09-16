PURCHASE LINE — Northern Cambria backup quarterback Ty Dumm scored his second rushing touchdown of the game as time expired in the third quarter to give the Colts the lead.
After the Red Dragons fought back to tie the game, Jackson Sheredy matched the Red Dragons with an overtime score.
“I told the kids that I was proud of how they played,” Purchase Line coach Matt Falisec said. “We could have put our heads down and quit, but they didn’t do that. We bounced back several times and scored to come back and stay in this game.”
Still, Mikey Konitsky booted the game-winning extra point to give the Colts an improbable 27-26 overtime win in thrilling fashion over previously undefeated Purchase Line at Barry T. Madill Field on Friday night.
“Once we got settled in, our team began to improve,” Colts coach Sam Shutty said. “We started to be like, we know this, and we don’t have to think about what we are doing; we just do it. We started to mature as the game developed and guys started to gain confidence and that is what you want with all the changes that we had.”
“It wasn’t going our way in the first half,” Sheredy said. “We started to build up the penalties and knew we couldn’t win getting the penalties we did in the first half. But we are a second-half team, got settled in, and started to find some momentum late in the second half.”
Dumm, filling in for starter Ethan Donatelli, who suffered an ankle injury last week, shook off an interception on his first pass of the game and connected with Caleb Dolney on a 28-yard score with under a minute to play in the first half to give Northern Cambria its first touchdown.
“We came into this one as a big underdog,” Dumm said. “We kept believing and knew if we stayed close, we could make something happen. Nobody thought we would be able to keep up with them.”
The area’s top receiver coming into the game, Dumm, who rushed for a game-high 114 yards on 19 attempts, added on a 1-yard score midway through the third quarter and a 46-yarder to give the Colts (3-1) a 20-14 lead.
“We knew they had their main two runners, and they were going to run the ball,” Falisec said. “It was either Dumm or Sheredy and they both ran hard, but we simply couldn’t stop them, especially later in the game.”
“Ty is a leader,” Shutty said. “That is what leaders do. He struggled off the start with that interception, but I watched our team rally around him. Ty didn’t have to win this game for us; he just had to be the guy in charge. He did that tonight.”
“I knew over the summer that if something were to happen to Ethan, I would be in. So, I was taking some practice reps at QB. As soon as the injury to him happened, it was next man up mentality.”
Purchase Line (3-1) quarterback John Elick knotted the game at 20-all with 4:48 to play with a 4-yard touchdown run and connected with Jaylin Robertson on an 11-yard passing score on the first possession in overtime. Red Dragons kicker Jakob Mountain missed his only extra point attempt after a 5-yard Purchase Line penalty backed them up, and the score remained 26-20.
Sheredy, who added 113 rushing yards for the game, scored on a third-and-goal run from the 5-yard line before Konitsky first skipped his PAT off the crossbar and eventually over to send the Colts team, coaches and faithful into an unexpected celebration.
“It was nerve-wracking at first,” Konitsky said of his game-winner. “I just told myself to relax and do what I do. After I kicked it, I knew it felt a little off but knew it would eventually go over.”
Not only was the Colts starting quarterback out, but center Brayden Peles missed the game due to injury. Shutty credited his coaches for preparing the remaining players to do their job on the field.
“I got to give credit to my coaches,” Shutty said. “We have to plan for that as coaches. What will we do if this guy goes down, or that guy goes down. It was without a beat that they prepared for this. That’s what you have to do as coaches, is to get your team ready to win no matter what situation you are in.”
After forcing the Colts to punt on the game’s initial possession, the Red Dragons put together a perfectly executed six-play, 57-yard drive featuring Elick and Purchase Line’s leading ground gainer, Brock Small, on first down runs. Elick nailed Austin Chambers on a 39-yard pass play to take the ball down to the 3-yard line, where Small finished it off to put the Red Dragons up early on. Robertson found the end zone on the two-point conversion for an 8-0 lead.
Small rushed for 89 yards on 17 carries, by far the most against the Colts defense in a game this season. Elick added 41 yards on the ground and Robertson caught 3 receptions for 90 yards.
“We had a nice start,” Falisec said. “We can do more and execute more with our entire group.”
The Red Dragons, who came into the game healthy, would not leave this one unscathed. Chambers, who has 14 receptions for 231 yards this season, was forced to leave the game in the first quarter with an injury.
Falisec, who didn’t have all the details, admitted an injury like that can be debilitating.
“He is also our punter, holder, defensive leader and receiver,” Falisec said. We work our younger kids in there the best that we can but when a senior goes down like that, it hurts.”
It didn’t take long for Chambers’ injury to take effect. Backup punter Victor Bartlebaugh took a low snap on a punt deep in Purchase Line territory and did his best to evade multiple defenders before getting dropped at the 11-yard line.
Dumm scored from 1-yard out three plays later to put the Colts on top for the first time, 12-8, with 7:04 to play in the third quarter.
Small returned the kick 22 yards and broke a 42-yard first down run to put the ball in the Colts’ end. Elick put the Red Dragons back on top with a 5-yard touchdown with 3:56 to play in the quarter.
Dumm, who began to find some rhythm in the passing game, connected on back-to-back first downs through the air before ripping off his 46-yard score to give the Colts a 20-14 as time expired in a busy third quarter.
The momentum was moving back toward the Red Dragons later in the final quarter when Elick found Robertson on a 63-yard pass play and scored the next play on a 4-yard rush for a 20-all score.
The Red Dragons John Hughes intercepted Dumm a second time in the game on the Colts’ final drive of the quarter. Dumm and Sheredy churned out first down runs to get inside the Purchase Line 20-yard line. Hughes stepped before a Dumm pass to end the Colts’ threat and send it into overtime.
Both teams scored on the third play of their first possession in overtime, but the difference was Konitsky’s kick.
“Mikey can kick,” Shutty concluded. “Mikey can kick from 35 to 40 yards. We were planning for the kick. I would trust that kid to kick from 35 yards in.”
