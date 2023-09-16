nc-pl

Northern Cambria kicker Mike Konitsky (8) celebrated with teammates after making the game-winning extra-point kick in overtime at Purchase Line on Friday night.

 BOB LESLIE/For The Gazette

PURCHASE LINE — Northern Cambria backup quarterback Ty Dumm scored his second rushing touchdown of the game as time expired in the third quarter to give the Colts the lead.

After the Red Dragons fought back to tie the game, Jackson Sheredy matched the Red Dragons with an overtime score.