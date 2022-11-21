ALTOONA — The Northern Cambria Colts completed a new chapter in their storybook season Saturday night in front of several thousand fans at Altoona’s Mansion Park by surviving three first-half turnovers and fighting back from an early fourth-quarter deficit for a 12-6 victory over Penns Manor in the District 6 Class 1A championship game.

“It’s really a dream come true,” Northern Cambria coach Sam Shutty said about bringing home the Colts’ first district title in football. “It’s a tribute to this team. At the beginning of the season nobody knows how it will work out, but they put their heart and soul into it, and it paid off.”

