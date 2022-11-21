ALTOONA — The Northern Cambria Colts completed a new chapter in their storybook season Saturday night in front of several thousand fans at Altoona’s Mansion Park by surviving three first-half turnovers and fighting back from an early fourth-quarter deficit for a 12-6 victory over Penns Manor in the District 6 Class 1A championship game.
“It’s really a dream come true,” Northern Cambria coach Sam Shutty said about bringing home the Colts’ first district title in football. “It’s a tribute to this team. At the beginning of the season nobody knows how it will work out, but they put their heart and soul into it, and it paid off.”
A late push by the Northern Cambria offense and some costly Penns Manor penalties proved to be the difference in a tightly contested game.
“We had some penalties that really killed us,” Penns Manor coach Bill Packer said. “Its really simple: You can’t make costly penalties against a good team, and we found that out tonight.”
The Colts used a pair of fourth-quarter touchdown passes by Owen Bougher to sophomore Ty Dumm to exact some revenge on the Comets, who put away Northern Cambria by a 40-14 score on Sept. 30.
“We knew it would be a different game than the first time around,” Packer said. “Those big passing plays at the end of the game were the difference. They made the big plays when they had to, and that’s all that it took in a close game like this.”
The 10-3 Colts clinched a berth in the quarterfinal round of the PIAA tournament against District 4 champion Canton (12-1) at 5 p.m. Saturday at Mansion Park. Canton advanced by beating Muncy, 42-7, on Nov. 12 at Central Cambria High School.
The second-seeded Colts were on the wrong side of a lopsided first half in nearly every offensive category but remained locked in a scoreless game with the Heritage Conference champ and top-seeded Penns Manor.
The Comets ran 42 plays during the first half compared to the Colts’ 14 and had an 11-3 advantage on first downs gained. Penns Manor also had a 142-88 edge in total yards.
The game remained scoreless into the final quarter. Penns Manor lit the scoreboard on a 6-yard Ashton Courvina jet sweep with 10:06 to play. Courvina carried a Colts defender on his back the final 5 yards and into the end zone to complete an impressive series and give the Comets a 6-0 lead. Penns Manor marched 99 yards on 18 plays after Colts punter Ben Janosko pinned the Comets at the 1-yard line with a perfectly placed 34-yard punt.
It looked as if Packer’s team had wrestled the momentum away for good on what turned out to be the Comets’ only scoring drive that took more than half the third quarter and almost two minutes into the fourth to complete. Max Hill, who finished with a game-high 111 rushing yards on 28 carries, handled the ball on 12 of the 18 snaps and produced 55 yards.
Colton Shields’ point-after kick was blocked, but the lengthy drive seemed to motivate the Northern Cambria offense, which generated little up to that point.
The Colts’ Cody Dumm cleanly fielded the Comets’ ensuing squib kick and returned it near midfield. Two plays into the drive, Bougher connected with sophomore Ty Dumm on a 37-yard reception and followed with an 18-yard touchdown toss on almost an identical play to even the game at 6-all with 9:03 to play.
On both plays, Dumm fought off solid coverage from Comets cornerback Eric Baum to come down with a pair of highlight-reel catches.
“On the first one I just got behind him,” Ty Dumm said in reference to his 37-yard grab. “But on the second one, Coach Shutty called a pass play, and I told Owen to give me a chance and just throw it up, I’ll get it.”
“Our guy was there on both plays,” Packer said. “The (Ty) Dumm kid just made the catches. I can’t discredit my player on that.”
Defensive tackle Nate Raffaele, who led the Comets defense with seven tackles, blocked Trey Pershing’s PAT attempt to keep the game knotted at 6.
On the following series, Max Hill broke off an 80-yard burst off left tackle and into the end zone, but a holding penalty brought the ball back to the 9. Colton Paronish dropped Hill for a 1-yard loss on third-and-long to force a punt.
With just over seven minutes to play, Bougher led the Colts on a game-winning drive. First, he connected with Peyton Myers on a 27-yard pass play and then kept the ball on an option play that set up first-and-goal from the 1.
The Comets made it interesting by stuffing Paronish on first down and almost coming up with a fumble recovery on a botched handoff on second down. But, on third-and-goal, Bougher found Ty Dumm on a wide receiver screen for a 3-yard touchdown that gave Northern Cambria a 12-6 lead.
Dumm finished with five receptions for 81 yards, and Myers had four catches for 39 yards. Bougher was 10-for-13 for 149 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions.
The defensive units from both teams shined during a stalemated first half. Bougher, who was intercepted just four times coming into the contest, was picked off twice in the first half, as was Hill. Justin Marshall and Amin Lieb each had an interception for the Comets. Myers had a pair for Northern Cambria.
Caleb Dolney intercepted a first-quarter Hill pass that would have set up the Colts deep in Penns Manor territory, but a roughing the passer penalty nullified the turnover.
Ty Dumm was also a standout on defense, collecting 11 total tackles. Cody Dumm registered 10.
The Colts will carry their four-game winning streak into this weekend against the Warriors not far down the road in Altoona.
“This community is great,” Shutty said. “It’s a once-in-a-lifetime experience for these kids and most of the community. The support they are providing is uplifting and it’s appreciated.”
“It’s awesome to see everyone come out and support us,” Cody Dumm said. “I love each one of my teammates. This is what happens when you play as one unit. We will continue to practice hard and come back next week and see what we can do.”