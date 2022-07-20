The three-time defending champion opened the playoffs with a shutout.
The three-time defending champion opened the playoffs with a shutout.
The new team in the league followed suit.
Blairsville opened defense of its Indiana County League baseball title with a 6-0 win over Apollo in the first game of the semifinals Tuesday evening at WyoTech Park in Blairsville.
New Kensington, the new team in the league this season, blanked Blacklick Valley, 2-0, at Revloc in the opener of the other semifinal.
The series resume Thursday, with Blairsville playing Apollo at Apollo-Ridge High School and Blacklick Valley visiting New Kensington at Valley High School.
Blairsville (17-5) jumped on Apollo (9-13) for three runs in the first inning, which was more than enough for Matt Hogue on the mound. Hogue struck out 10, walked one and yielded only five hits in a distance effort.
The Colts further backed him with a run in the third and two more in the fifth. They also did not commit an error behind him.
Bobby Thompson and Jordan Truscott carried the big sticks for Blairsville while batting fourth and fifth in the order. Each finished with three hits, and Truscott, who doubled, drove in four runs.
Thompson, who also doubled, and David Doak had the other RBIs, and Jayke Saiani and Ben Doak had the Colts’ other hits.
New Kensington (12-10) had a tougher time with Josh Surkovich and Blacklick Valley (11-11). Surkovich yielded a run in the third and another in the seventh. He allowed six hits, struck out six and walked three.
New Kensington’s Tyler Wood was even better. He twirled a two-hitter, struck out seven and walked two.
Tyler Graham, New Kensington’s leadoff hitter, delivered both runs and finished 3-for-4. Isaac Kelley had two hits.
Logan Kasper and Payden Pavic had Blacklick Valley’s only hits.
