NORTHERN CAMBRIA — Some teams are rising to the occasion against Northern Cambria, but it’s not easy to get past the two-time defending state champion.
Homer-Center offered the Colts their latest test, staying close through two games before Northern Cambria took control en route to a 25-19, 25-21, 25-12 victory, its fifth without a loss, in a Heritage Conference girls’ volleyball match Thursday.
“Homer-Center has one of the better teams in the conference this year so it was exciting,” Northern Cambria coach Mike Hogan said. “There’s a little bit of good competition this year in the conference.”
The rematch is Oct. 15 at the HomerDome.
“When we go to Homer-Center, it’s going to be a good one,” Hogan said. “They have that big dome down there so it will be a good one.”
Maggie Hogan and Camryn Dumm fueled the latest victory.
“Maggie and Camryn were had a really good night tonight,” Hogan said. “When those two play like that, it’s going to be a good night for Northern Cambria. They were all over the place — serving, passing, hitting — and Cam led us in assists and Maggie with kills. It was just a 1-2 combination on a really good night.”
Emma Kollar helped the Colts gain control and close out the win.
“Emma had two or three really nice blocks at the end of the match to close the deal when Homer-Center was trying to come back,” Hogan said. “She stepped up and had several key solo blocks that burst their bubble.”
Likewise, Hogan was complimentary of the Wildcats.
“Mya Fatula had tons of digs for them and really extended some rallies in Game 1 and 2,” he said. “Their middle hitters, Gabi Page and Marlee Kochman, kept it close in 1 and 2 with several blocks and kills. They have some athletic kids and do a nice job. It was a good, contested match in 1 and 2, and then we kind of got the momentum at the end of Game 2 and took care of business in Game 3.”
Northern Cambria won the junior varsity match, 25-19, 25-19.
The Colts will face another stiff test Wednesday when they play at West Shamokin, another perennial power. The match was moved from Tuesday to Wednesday, and the site was shifted from Northern Cambria to West Shamokin, where the Colts won the season-opening matchup in four games.
Homer-Center plays at Marion Center on Tuesday.
Marion Center sweeps in cross country
PURCHASE LINE — Marion Center swept Purchase Line and West Shamokin in the boys’ and girls’ races in a Heritage Conference cross country meet Wednesday.
Marion Center took the top five spots in the girls’ race and easily outdistanced both teams by 15-40 scores. Purchase Line squeezed past West Shamokin, 27-28.
Lydia Miller led the way for Marion Center with a winning time of 22 minutes, 16 seconds. Regan Ryen (22:35), Lilly Ryer (22:53), Nevada Armstrong (23:20) and Maggie Hood (24:00) followed in second through fifth, respectively. Olivia Vehovic (25:25) came in ninth.
West Shamokin’s Riley Schrenkangost (24:23) and Alexis Schrenkangost (24:52) finished sixth and seventh, respectively.
Purchase Line’s Tara Leamer (24:55) was eighth and Sophia Bloxdorf (24:34) 10th.
Marion Center took the top three spots in the boys’ race and topped Purchase Line, 20-37, and West Shamokin, 19-39. Purchase Line edged West Shamokin, 15-21.
Tim Barrett paced the Stingers with a first-place finish in 18:34. He was followed by Anthony Scott (18:46) and Levi Waldemyer (18:47). Dylan Green (21:15) and James Clark (21:31) were eighth and ninth, respectively.
Purchase Line’s Aaron Wright (18:49) and Sam Kauffman (19:59) followed the Marion Center trio. Tyler Scott (22:34) was 10th.
West Shamokin’s Mason Wolfe (21:08) and Gavin Solley (21:13) came in sixth and seventh, respectively.
In the junior high meet, the Marion Center girls followed with 15-40 victories and took the first seven spots. Brynlee Haggerty won with a time of 15:28 and was followed by Makayla Gatsky (second, 15:50), Claire Hood (third, 16:17), Brooke Slade (fourth, 18:25), Hazel Sandoval (fifth, 19:39), Emma Orr (sixth, 21:38) and Nicole Scott (seventh, 21:43)
West Shamokin’s Sophia Smith (22:17) was eighth and Alana McCausland (24:59) was 10th.
Purchase Line’s Chloe Barkey (23:33) was ninth.
In the boys’ dual meet, Marion Center topped Purcahse Line, 26-29. Kaden Park led the way with a first-place time of 13:31. Seth Boring (fourth, 15:49), Adam Ryan (fifth, 15:51), Carson Wells (sixth, 16:22) and Gavin Dickens (10th, 25:57) rounded out the Stingers’ effort.
Purchase Line’s Jacob Kauffman was second in 14:35 and was followed by Wyatt Sheredy (third, 14:53), Jaysen Stiffler (seventh, 17:27), Logan Smith (eighth, 17;42) and Charlie Blake (ninth, 17:59).
United tops Comets in volleyball match
KENWOOD — United dropped the opening game and then won three straight in a 20-25, 25-10, 25-18, 25-19 victory over Penns Manor in a Heritage Conference girls’ volleyball match Thursday.
Megan Overdorff chalked up 18 service points with seven aces, and Addison Sutton dished out 26 assists.
United won the junior varsity match, 25-16, 25-15.
Both teams play Thursday. Penns Manor plays host to Blairsville, and United visits Purchase Line.
Indiana nets win over Greensburg Salem
Indiana defeated Greensburg Salem, 3-0, in a WPIAL Section 1-AAA girls’ volleyball match Thursday.
Taylor Sheesley turned in 12 assists, 10 kills and four blocks to lead Indiana. Emily Madey handed out 18 assists, and Megan Brocious had 16 digs. Abbie Huey chipped in nine kills and six aces, and Peyton Ream and Mia Ciocca each contributed six kills. Katie Kovalchick also had four blocks.
Indiana won the junior varsity match, 2-1. Audrey Josephson had nine assists and three kills, Alex Ball had nine digs, Maycie Lorelli had six digs and five kills, and Katie Kovalchick had five digs and four aces.
Indiana plays at Kiski Area on Tuesday.
United picks up first win of season
ARMAGH — United held off North Star, 3-2, for its first victory of the season in a non-conference girls’ soccer match Thursday.
Bailey Popovich scored twice for the Lions, with Lauren Donelson assisting on both goals. Donelson also put in one of her own off Gabbi Wirick’s assists.
Mackenzie Regan made 12 saves in goal.
United (1-4-1) plays at Windber on Monday.
Bullpen Sports scores victory
The Bullpen Sports Club scored six runs in the second inning and beat Highlands, 9-3, in a Western Pa. Fall Baseball League game on Wednesday.
Lincoln Trusal and Ben Ryan combined to strike out 11 and limit Highlands to one earned run, five hits and two walks.
Austin Homer led the way for the Bullpen with a double and three RBIs. Trusal, Gavin Homer, Lucas Connell and Tyler Gonos also chipped in hits.
Bullpen Sports welcomes Hempfield for a doubleheader that starts at 10 a.m. Saturday.
IJHS girls drop soccer match
TRAFFORD — Indiana lost to Penn-Trafford, 2-0, in a junior high girls’ soccer game Thursday.
Indiana plays host to Latrobe on Monday.