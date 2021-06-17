REVLOC — The Blairsville Colts used some small ball to get past Blacklick Valley in an Indiana County League baseball game Tuesday.
Blairsville scored the game’s lone run in the seventh inning on a squeeze bunt in a 1-0 victory over the league’s new team.
With Blairsville’s Matt Hogue and Blacklick Valley’s Erik Napolitano engaged in a pitchers’ duel, the Colts got creative to push a run across. After Jordan Truscott opened the seventh inning with a double, Hogue moved him to third with a sacrifice bunt for the first out of the inning. Mike Kelly stepped in, with any ball to the outfield likely to get the run across. Instead, he laid down a squeeze bunt, and Truscott scored without a throw.
Baserunners were at a premium. Truscott’s double was Blairsville’s fifth hit of the game — and his second — against Napolitano, who struck out seven and walked one.
Hogue scattered eight hits. He struck out 11 and walked one.
Blairsville committed the game’s only error in the first inning. Otherwise, the Colts were stellar on defense, catching a runner on a steal attempt in the third inning and throwing out a runner at the plate in the fourth.
Hogue ran into trouble in the second when two runners reached with one out before he retired the side with a pair of strikeouts. He ran into a seventh-inning jam, allowing a walk and single with two outs before ending the game with a flyout.
Ashton Younkin and Dominic DiPaolo each had two hits for Blacklick Valley.
Blairsville (3-0) plays host to Blacklick Valley at noon Sunday. The Colts’ scheduled game this evening at Apollo has been moved to July 8.
West Lebanon pulls out win over Apollo
WEST LEBANON — West Lebanon plated a pair of runs in the sixth inning to take the lead and held off Apollo, 4-3, in an Indiana County League baseball game Tuesday at Bertolino Park.
Brady Yard, pinch hitting, led off the sixth inning with a double and moved to third on Tanner Bordick’s groundout. Cole Shaffer reached when he was hit by a pitch, putting two runners in scoring position for Blake Fairman, who stroked a two-run double to put West Lebanon in the lead.
Apollo held a 3-2 lead after four innings.
Trajan Jones picked up the win. He struck out 11, walked one, hit one batter and surrendered two earned runs on seven hits.
Devin Fairman came on for the final inning and registered the save.
West Lebanon (2-1) plays at Blacklick Valley this evening. Apollo (1-3) plays host to West Lebanon on Tuesday in a game that was originally slated to be played at Bertolino Park.
Kovacik Insurance wins fifth straight
BLAIRSVILLE — In the insurance wars, Kovacik’s Cole Kennedy-Citeroni and Walbeck’s Caleb Palmer engaged in a pitchers’ duel, with the Giants coming out on top, 2-1, in an Indiana County Youth Legion baseball game Wednesday.
Kennedy-Citeroni scattered six hits, allowed the lone run in the opening inning, struck out four and walked two, and Kovacik Insurance improved to 7-5 with its fifth straight win.
Palmer, who drove in the first-inning run with a groundout, struck out eight and walked one.
Kovacik finally got to Palmer in the fifth inning. Sam Yanits singled with one out, and Kennedy-Citeroni drew a walk with two outs. Chase Stuchal was hit by a pitch to load the bases for Gavin Burkhart, who put his team ahead with a two-run double.
Yanits and Burkhart each finished with two of Kovacik’s six hits.
Braden Dunn had three hits for Walbeck Insurance.
S.W. Jack splits Youth Legion games
S.W. Jack split a pair of Indiana County Youth Legion games, losing 7-6 at home against Marion Center and winning 12-5 at Walbeck Insurance.
Trailing 3-2, S.W. Jack scored seven runs in the fourth inning to take control against Walbeck.
Tristan Redinger led the way, pounding out three hits, including a double and a triple, and driving in three runs. He also picked up the win, pitching 42/3 innings in relief.
Kadin Homer and Trevor Smith each stroked a pair of hits and drove in two runs. Michael Dolan also cranked out two hits and drove in one run. Smith, Evan Brocious, and Trey Adams also knocked in a run apiece.
Reese Wagner had three hits and two RBIs for Walbeck Insurance.
Against Marion Center, Hunter Martin and Dolan each had two hits and two RBIs for the Drillers, who scored four times in the sixth inning before falling short in their comeback attempt.
Braden Reichenbach picked up the win for Marion Center. He struck out 10 and walked three.
Armstrong rolls over Young Township
KITTANNING — Armstrong scored in every inning and handled Young Township, 15-5 in five innings, in an Indiana County Youth Legion baseball game Wednesday.
Armstrong (9-3-1) pounded out five extra-base hits. Logan Gawlinski doubled for one of his two hits and drove in three runs. Maddox Shaffer tripled for one of his two hits and knocked in a run, and Cole Schrecengost doubled for one of his two hits and drove in a run. Brayden Wright doubled and tripled and picked up two RBIs. Kaiden Scheeren had two hits and two RBIs, and Ryan Waug-aman had two hits and an RBI.
Waugaman posted the win. He struck out three and did not issue a walk.