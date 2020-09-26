ARMAGH — The Northern Cambria Colts improved to 3-0 on the young season with an all-around team effort Friday night, picking up a 27-14 victory over the host United Lions.
The Colts were well-balanced all night in nearly every facet of the game, using 189 rushing and 194 passing yards on offense while their defense limited the Lions to 191 total yards and came up with a timely fourth-quarter sack and interception that helped them post their third straight victory.
United came to play and remained in position to claim a second straight victory until late in the fourth quarter. Trailing 20-14, Lions senior defensive back Preston Croft stripped Northern Cambria fullback Eric Lubert of the ball, and freshman secondary mate Isaac Worthington recovered at the Colts’ 19-yard line. Unfortunately for the Lions, starting quarterback Eli Clevenger was shaken up on that same play and was sidelined for his team’s most critical series.
United’s backup quarterback, freshman Isaac Worthington, did his best to run the offense, but the Lions couldn’t get much going and turned the ball back over to Northern Cambria after Gavin Dumm and Isaac Wagner converged for the a five plays later on fourth down.
United coach Kevin Marabito made no excuses and acknowledged that injuries are just part of game.
“Isaac Worthington came in. Its bad timing, yes, but he is a great leader and he is going to do some good things, Marabito said “That should not have affected us. You have to do some blocking to give him a hand. That’s part of it.”
Early on, it did not take long for the scoring to begin as both teams filled up the scoreboard throughout the first quarter. Northern Cambria needed only three plays to take the lead when sophomore quarterback Owen Bougher, who was starting for injured starter Mike Hoover, found a wide-open Gavin Dumm racing down the middle of the field for a 46-yard touchdown strike that put the Colts up 6-0 at the 11:00 mark.
Bougher eventually gave way to Hoover and finished 5-for-5 for 99 yards.
United bounced back quickly. Hunter Cameron, the Lions’ workhorse running back, needed only two plays before exploding through the Colts defensive front for a 63-yard jaunt less than a minute later at the 10:05 mark to even it up at 6-6.
The first-quarter scoring continued when both teams traded touchdowns yet again. Bougher set his team up on the second play of a drive when he found Dumm for a 27-yard connection that put the ball at the United 3-yard line. Owen Prasko scored from there on a blast play, putting the Colts back up 12-6 at the 2:58 mark.
Cameron answered with his second 63-yard touchdown run of the quarter only 21 seconds later. He took the handoff up the middle and followed his offensive line but eventually broke out wide and found daylight down the right sideline.
Clevenger found sure-handed Reese Brendlinger in the end zone for the two-point conversion, putting the scrappy Lions in front at 14-12 with 2:37 remaining first quarter.
Northern Cambria found itself in position to score in the second quarter when coach Sam Shutty went back to Hoover to lead the offense this time. Hoover ran the two-minute offense from the Colts’ 20-yard line and engineered a 57-yard drive to set up a long field goal attempt with only three seconds remaining in the half. But a mishandled snap resulted in a 9-yard loss as time expired.
“I thought Bougher did a great job, but Hoover got the clear on Tuesday and we really didn’t want to bring him in unless we had to,” Shutty said. “He’s a senior and he has the experience. We wanted to put him in a situation where we had to drive at the end of the half. He was feeling good, so we decided to go with the senior.”
After the half it was somewhat of a different story as the Colts wore down the Lions, scoring 15 unanswered points.
The United defense bent but did not break early in the third quarter when Northern Cambria drove to the 3-yard line before the Lions forced a fumble that was recovered by Clevenger.
On the Colts next drive, however, Isaac Noll burst through the middle of the Lions defense for his first of two second-half touchdowns, giving his team the lead at 2:55 mark. Eric Lubert was successful in pounding in the two-point conversion for a 20-14 advantage.
United had a hard time answering on offense in the second half.
“You have to give credit to the NC defense,” Marabito said. “We are young up front and they took our offense away.
United had one more chance to tie or take the lead late in the fourth quarter after a Northern Cambria personal foul penalty gave the Lions the ball at the Colts’ 31-yard line. But Clevenger was intercepted four plays later by Joey Pavelko at the 5.
Noll then sealed the game on the next play on an 89-yard sprint with only 1:20 to go. Amsdell’s extra point finished the scoring.
“I’m proud of our kids,” Marabito said. “We battled to the end. We lost a couple key players at the end. Injuries are part of the game. We just have to keep working and getting better.”
The Colts weren’t perfect, but they are 3-0.
“A good high school football game, yes,” Shutty said, “but not great. But I’ll take it. I thought our defense played a great second half. Offensively, we can’t put the ball on the ground like that. We got a little lucky.”