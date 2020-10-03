NORTHERN CAMBRIA — For the better part of three quarters Friday night, everything was going West Shamokin’s way. But then, Northern Cambria flipped the switch.
The Colts scored 29 straight points in the final quarter and stormed back from a two-touchdown deficit to claim a wild 49-48 victory over West Shamokin in a Heritage Conference football game at Duffy Daugherty Stadium. In doing so, the Colts improved to 4-0 and remained tied atop the conference standings with Penns Manor, the only other team in the conference sitting at 4-0.
Isaac Noll had a team-leading 141 rushing yards and a pair of rushing touchdowns, Owen Prasko ran for 113 yards and four touchdowns, and the Colts prevailed despite being outgained 479-372 and entering the fourth quarter trailing 34-20.
“It was almost like lights going on,” Northern Cambria coach Sam Shutty said. “Everyone started believing, and we started playing at a much better level. It was just amazing to see. Truly, it was one of those games that no matter what side you’re on, you’re going to be proud of your kids and I’m just proud of mine.”
West Shamokin scored with 29 seconds to play in the third quarter on quarterback Bo Swartz’s 3-yard touchdown run to take a 34-20 lead. The Wolves seemed to be in control of the game, but things quickly unraveled.
After a long Northern Cambria return on the ensuing kickoff, the Colts took over on the Wolves’ 30-yard line in the closing seconds of the third quarter. Northern Cambria put together a quick-hitting scoring drive — capped by Noll’s 5-yard touchdown run to narrow the deficit to 34-27 with 10:10 to play in the fourth.
Northern Cambria blocked a punt on West Shamokin’s next possession, and Noll scored again on a 1-yard plunge with 6:08 to play to bring the Colts within 34-33. After a successful two-point conversion, the Colts took their first lead of the game, 35-34.
Three plays later, Northern Cambria sophomore Peyton Myers intercepted Swartz near midfield, and his return along with a Wolves penalty, set up Northern Cambria at the West Shamokin 12-yard line with less than five minutes to play. Gavin Dumm scored on a 6-yard run with 3:38 remaining, and after another successful two-point conversion, the Colts took a 43-34 lead.
But the excitement was far from over.
Two offensive plays later, West Shamokin fumbled and Prasko stretched the Colts’ lead to 49-34 on the Colts’ next offensive play. Prasko scampered in for a 41-yard touchdown with 2:54 to play, his fourth rushing touchdown of the night.
“We never quit, and we never will,” West Shamokin coach Jon McCullough said. “I’m proud of our kids because we just kept on battling no matter what the situation was. But we’ve got to find a way to finish. We had them on the ropes, and special teams and defense, we need to get it corrected. Offensively right now, we’re clicking on all cylinders, and we’re doing a lot of great things. But whenever we have an opportunity to finish a team, we have to do it.”
Of their first six possessions in the second half, the Wolves committed three turnovers and had a punt blocked, hardly the recipe for success.
But West Shamokin wouldn’t go away. The Wolves needed just four plays to cover 70 yards on their ensuing possession, and Swartz’s 20-yard touchdown pass to Owen Stover brought them within 49-42 with 1:59 remaining in the fourth.
Swartz’s favorite target, Stover finished with 10 receptions for 177 yards and a pair of touchdowns on the night. Swartz finished 24-of-34 for 372 yards and four passing touchdowns, including one each to Ezeck OIinger and younger brother Lou Swartz.
West Shamokin then recovered an onside kick and scored just 26 seconds later on Swartz’s fourth touchdown pass of the night — a 28-yarder to younger brother Lou — bringing the Wolves within 49-48 with 1:33 to play. Rather than kicking the extra point, the Wolves went for a two-point conversion, but Swartz’s pass fell incomplete.
McCullough said he doesn’t regret going for the two-point conversion with the game on the line.
“Not at all,” he said. “We were playing to win the game. That was our thought process there.”
West Shamokin attempted another onside kick, but this time the Colts recovered and took over with 1:32 to play and ran out the clock.
“At halftime, I thought we were down and out,” Shutty said. “Our kids were doubting. You could see it in their eyes, and we as coaches, it’s our job to raise their level and raise their expectations to get them to believe that we can come back. We did it last year. We were down by two scores (against West Shamokin) last year and we did come back. But not in that fashion.”
“What can you say? It is as expected. I told our boys yesterday and in pregame, I expect nothing less than a nail-biter. It’s going to come down to the last minute of the game or last second because every time we play this team … it comes down to the last person who has the ball. And that’s what it did tonight. They’re just two great teams playing football, and luckily, we had the ball last.”
West Shamokin scored on its first possession of the game, putting together an 11-play, 71-yard drive to take a 7-0 lead with 4:53 to play in the opening quarter, capped by Dylan Wolfe’s 4-yard scoring run.
Prasko scored his first touchdown on a 7-yard run with 9:38 to play in the second quarter to bring the Colts within 7-6. The teams exchanged touchdowns on the ensuing two possessions, with Prasko’s 4-yard scoring run bringing the Colts within 14-12 at the 3:09 mark.
The Wolves scored again on their next possession for a 20-12 lead, and after Northern Cambria quarterback Michael Hoover was intercepted with just over a minute to play in the first half, Swartz connected with Stover for a 50-yard touchdown pass, giving the visitors a 28-12 halftime lead.
In the final 52 seconds of the first half, the Colts drove the ball inside West Shamokin’s 5-yard line, but they couldn’t capitalize as their drive stalled.
They atoned for it in the second half.
“The first half just wasn’t good,” said senior Gavin Dumm, who added 43 rushing yards and a score. “It just seemed like everyone’s head was off their bodies. We couldn’t execute anything. … As soon as I walked in the locker room, everyone’s heads were down. Everyone was quiet, but just the speech Shutty gave us, I think it turned it around for everyone.”