JOHNSTOWN — Conemaugh Valley’s Logan Kent rushed for 264 yards and scored five touchdowns to carry the Blue Jays to their first win of the season, defeating Northern Cambria, 37-14, on Saturday afternoon at Thomas Yewcic Field in a non-conference football game.
The Jays fought back from an early 14-point deficit, scoring 37 unanswered points during the game’s last three quarters on Kent’s touchdown runs of 31, 17, 14, 84 and 40 yards.
“It looks good in the headlines like I did the work, but I am successful because of my line up front,” Kent said. “They (offensive line) put in the work clearing the defense and all that I had to do was read.”
The Colts defense was strong early, forcing the Jays to turn the ball over on downs during their initial drive. Their offense was efficient as well after taking over at their own 36-yard line. The Colts used four different running backs to cover the 10-play, 64-yard drive. Peyton Myers broke free for a 38-yard touchdown dash, and Troy Pershing’s P-A-T gave the visiting Colts an early 7-0 advantage.
The ensuing squib kickoff hit a Blue Jays lineman and Northern Cambria’s Jack Sheredy recovered the ball near midfield, setting up the Colts with good field position.
Northern Cambria (0-4) was steady on an eight-play, 48-yard drive, capped when quarterback Owen Bougher hit freshman Ty Dumm streaking down the middle of the field for a 38-yard score. Pershing nailed his second straight point-after to give the Colts a 14-0 lead early into the second quarter.
The Colts ran out of steam offensively and defensively, allowing the Blue Jays (1-2) to take the momentum and score the next six touchdowns.
“We couldn’t have started any better,” Northern Cambria coach Sam Shutty said. “You couldn’t draw it up any better.”
“We started out pretty flat offensively,” Conemaugh Valley coach Matt Kent said. “But we started to notice that they were getting tired, and we started to take it to them a little bit.”
After the first 24 minutes, statistics displayed a competitive game as Conemaugh Valley had a slight advantage in total yards, 165-143. In the second half, the home team gained 231 total yards and yielded only 64 while outscoring the Colts 25-0.
The loss dropped the Colts to 0-4, their first such start since 2009.
Northern Cambria plays host to United this week in a meeting of winless teams.
“United hasn’t won a game this year, but we haven’t either,” Shutty said. “We told the guys that we need that one, someone will come out with their first win.”