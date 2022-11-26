nc preview photo

Northern Cambria defenders Peyton Myers (31), Cody Dumm (33) and Ethan Donatelli wrapped up Penns Manor’s Ashton Courvina during the District 6 championship game.

 KYLEE SURIKE/Gazette

Northern Cambria coach Sam Shutty and his staff aren’t looking to fix what isn’t broken.

The 10-3 Colts take on District 4 champion Canton (11-1) on Saturday in the PIAA Class 1A quarterfinals at Altoona’s Mansion Park a week after claiming their program’s first District 6 title in a 12-6 win over Heritage Conference champion Penns Manor.