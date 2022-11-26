Northern Cambria coach Sam Shutty and his staff aren’t looking to fix what isn’t broken.
The 10-3 Colts take on District 4 champion Canton (11-1) on Saturday in the PIAA Class 1A quarterfinals at Altoona’s Mansion Park a week after claiming their program’s first District 6 title in a 12-6 win over Heritage Conference champion Penns Manor.
While the opponent has changed, the game plan remains the same: stick to the status quo.
“We’re just trying to keep things as consistent as possible and not change things up,” Shutty said. “We like our consistency as a team. We’re doing everything pretty much the same, just trying to sharpen the knife, so to speak, so we can keep going.”
For Northern Cambria, the status quo is a team-first mentality the Colts carried all season that ensures they play a full four quarters of football in all three facets of the game.
It has worked so far in what has become a storybook season for a group of players who went 2-7 a year ago.
The black and gold have the area’s top passing offense behind quarterback Owen Bougher, who has completed 150 of 241 pass attempts for 2,181 yards and 22 touchdowns. The 5-foot-10 senior’s top two targets, senior Peyton Myers and sophomore Ty Dumm, also lead area receivers, averaging a combined 127.3 receiving yards per game and scoring 26 total touchdowns.
Myers and Dumm have also pulled down 13 interceptions as Northern Cambria claims the area’s best turnover margin at plus-17 with 24 interceptions and nine fumble recoveries.
Senior Colton Paronish, who grabbed two interceptions off Comets quarterback Max Hill last Saturday, leads the ground game with 679 yards, while Jack Sheredy, a junior, isn’t too far behind with 595. Meanwhile, senior Cody Dumm has a team-leading 171 tackles, including 10 against Penns Manor.
“Just having the depth that we have in the positions that we need it is key,” Shutty said. “Guys need breaks. When you’re going as hard as you can for four quarters of football, it’s tough to do. It’s nice to have guys that are equally good in multiple positions to help our guys and keep ’em fresh. I think a big key to our success is just having the attitude that ‘I’m good if you come in for a little bit, because we’re working together.’”
The Colts face a tough test with Canton, which outscored opponents 489-97 this season.
The Warriors lost just once in a 23-0 shutout at the hands of Jersey Shore on Oct. 28, but they have blanked teams five times this season, including a four-week streak in September.
In the District 4 championship game against Muncy, Canton held the Indians to five first downs and 150 total yards.
Just like Penns Manor, the Warriors focus primarily on their run game, rushing for 3,279 yards on the season and averaging 273.3 a game.
Riley Parker, a 6-foot running back who has broken the 1,000-yard mark for the second consecutive year, leads Canton with 1,310 rushing yards and 23 touchdowns on 136 carries. Parker is followed by Weston Bellows (421) and Hayden Ward (397).
The Warriors have thrown for just 775 yards this season, with six different players tossing passes. Austin Allen, a 6-2 senior, completed 23 of 37 pass attempts for 347 yards, while fellow senior Bailey Ferguson is 14-for-24 for 250. They’ve thrown two interceptions apiece.
“I really think we’re going to have to stop their run game or at least slow it down,” Shutty said. “They’re really big upfront, and they have some big running backs who have a lot of speed. Slowing down their run game and obviously executing offensively and not making mistakes are all going to be keys to our victory.”
The Colts have a strong defense of their own, holding opposing offenses to 17.5 points and 247.3 yards a game. However, their biggest asset might just be their grit.
Against the Comets, Northern Cambria had less total yards (245-213), less first downs (19-10) and more penalty yards (46-25) than Penns Manor, along with two interceptions — after Bougher threw just four the entire season prior. In the first half, NC had possession for approximately six minutes.
But the Colts found a way to win, which is a testament to their tenacity as a team.
Unlike Northern Cambria, which is playing in the state playoffs for the first time in school history, Canton is in familiar territory. Tyler Sechrist, the Warriors’ seventh-year head coach, turned the program around. After two losing seasons, Canton made it to the D4 title game in five consecutive years — all against Muncy — and won it back-to-back years. Last season, they made it all the way to the state semifinals.
However, the Warriors will have to travel about 140 miles to Altoona for Saturday’s matchup, while the Colts have to go only around 40.
“It gives them a little bit of an advantage because they’re used to playing on the road,” Shutty said. “We’re playing in Altoona, so we’ve been there,” Shutty said. “They played there last year against a (Bishop) Guilfoyle team. I just think those types of things, going into a week like this with all the distractions with Thanksgiving and Black Friday and getting the game moved from Friday to Saturday, maybe that does help them out, because they’ve been there before. But we’re staying focused, and we’re ready to play.”
Canton also had a week off since the District 4 championship game was played on Nov. 12. However, the Colts are running hot and maintaining the momentum they’ve carried through a four-game win streak will be another key in bringing a state playoff win home to Northern Cambria in an already historic season for the program.
“It keeps you going,” Shutty said. “You don’t slow down as much with that momentum. Momentum is tough to build, but once you get it going, you don’t want to stop it. … It’s nice to just keep playing and keep that consistency and keep everyone motivated.”
As the Colts prepare for Saturday, motivation is coming from several different outlets. From the inside the community and school to around the Heritage Conference and beyond, Northern Cambria has received an outpouring of support.
“I would like to thank all of the coaches in the surrounding area for their kind words and support,” Shutty said. “I think that says a lot about our coaching community and a lot of coaches reached out to congratulate me. They didn’t have to do that, and I’m really appreciative of them.”
Aside from area coaches sending their congratulations and advice, the Colts got a special shout-out from Sen. Wayne Langerholc Jr. on Facebook on Tuesday. The players will also be featured in the town’s light-up night parade and festivities tonight, handing out candy and greeting fans.
In the end, moments like that continue to make this historic run a once-in-a-lifetime experience for Northern Cambria.
“Like always, just give it everything you have,” Shutty said. “Win, lose or draw, if you come off the field and can say you played as hard as you possibly can, I’m proud of our team and that’s all we can do.”