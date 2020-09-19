NORTHERN CAMBRIA — One starting quarterback didn’t start, the other didn’t finish. The former might return soon. The latter might not return for a while.
Running back Owen Prasko rushed for 209 yards and three touchdowns, as the Northern Cambria beat the Blairsville Bobcats, 25-12, Friday night at Duffy Daugherty Stadium.
The Colts pulled it off without starting signal caller Mike Hoover, who reported an ankle injury after the Colts’ defeat of Bishop Carroll last week and was replaced this week by sophomore Owen Bougher. After the game, coach Sam Shutty said he believes Hoover could be back against United next Friday.
“I’m optimistic that we will,” Shutty said. “Just talking to him and seeing what the trainers are saying, I think we will (have Hoover back). But if not, we’ll go with Owen.”
Blairsville coach Rick Artley wasn’t that optimistic about his starting quarterback. Not only did the Bobcats lose the game, but senior quarterback Zak Artley left the stadium and was transported to the hospital after a violent, helmet-to-helmet collision with defensive back Xander Dolansky near midfield.
Holding a 10-6 lead, the Colts flushed Artley out of the pocket on the second play from scrimmage in the second half, but he ran through a gaping hole that opened in front of him and gained 6 yards. But instead of sliding, Artley took on three Colts defenders who were converging, two from the side and one straight ahead. He lowered his helmet on Dolansky, resulting in the collision.
Artley was helped up and stayed on the field for the rest of the series, but when Logan Platt, Artley’s center, went down with a knee injury during Blairsville’s next defensive series, Artley came to the sideline to talk to the coaches, and they could tell he was unfit to continue.
“He was in la-la land, there’s no doubt it,” said Blairsville coach and Zak’s father, Rick Artley. “It was a heck of a hit. It was a nice run by him on the keep. He put his head down to finish and they hit head-to-head.
“Zak made a couple (more) plays, and he looked like he was OK, but then when he came over, we realized he didn’t know where he was at that point. … I’d say it’s going to be a while (before he returns). He’s a tough kid, but he’s got a lot of things ahead of him.”
Blairsville’s immediate concern became how to execute its pass-oriented offense with a new quarterback, tailback Isiah Lawson, as well as new center. Conner Rebo moved over from left guard to replace Platt, and Keith Behanna came in replace Rebo.
The shuffled offense faltered in its first series, but after a shanked punt by the Colts gave the Bobcats fine field position at the Colts 37, a 13-yard run by Lawson set up his 1-yard touchdown dive two plays later to give the Bobcats a 12-10 lead to start the fourth quarter.
“For us to battle back and take the lead with the group we had to try to throw together, I can’t be happier for our guys in that aspect,” Rick Artley said.
But Blairsville could no longer pass effectively and had to turn more to the run. The Colts took advantage.
Northern Cambria failed on fourth down four minutes into the fourth quarter. The Colts tried a halfback-option pass with Prasko throwing the ball to wideout Peter Copeland. The play was executed well, with Copeland getting wide open without a Blairsville defender with 10 yards of him, but Prasko overthrew him in the end zone.
The Colts had failed to take back the lead with time dwindling in the fourth quarter, but Blairsville was about to have its worst series of the young season.
From the Blairsville 20, Lawson failed to handle the shotgun snap cleanly on first down and lost 7 yards. Slotback Devon Witmer was supposed to replace him at quarterback on the next down, but Lawson remained in the shotgun, and the ensuing confusion resulted in another loss of 5 yards.
Witmer went in the shotgun to take the next snap, but it sailed over his head. He managed to track it down, escape the end zone and gain 3 yards on the play, but Blairsville still found itself punting from its own 11.
After a kick of 34 yards, Northern Cambria took over at the Blairsville 45 and punched in the go-ahead touchdown in four plays. Prasko might not have done well with the halfback-option pass in the previous series, but he more than made up for it. He capped the drive with a 24-yard run off a trap block and also ran for the two-point conversion, giving the Colts an 18-12 lead with 4:19 remaining.
“We made some adjustments at halftime, and in that last drive, we put things together,” Shutty said. “Our backs were starting to click, and our linemen were starting to block together.”
An interception by Dolansky ended Blairsville’s next possession and set up another touchdown run of 20 yards by Prasko.
Blairsville took the first lead when Zak Artley completed a 3-yard pass to Witmer on fourth down with 4:27 remaining in the second quarter.
Zak Artley and his receivers struggled to get on the same page throughout the first half. The touchdown to Witmer turned out to be the highlight, and Artley finished just 6-for-16 for 54 yards after passing for 310 last week.
The Colts answered when Prasko scored on a 3-yard run to cap a 67-yard march.
A bad punt snap resulted in a 23-yard loss for Blairsville late in the second quarter, and Northern Cambria took advantage with a 31-yard field goal by Andrew Amsdell at the buzzer.
As for Miller, Shutty didn’t know he wouldn’t have him until midweek, so Bougher wasn’t asked to throw the ball much. He completed 5 of 6 passes for just 10 yards.
“(Miller) texted me on Sunday afternoon and said he thought he had injured his ankle and he was going to have it looked at,” Shutty said. “They didn’t think it was anything major and then they reassessed the X-ray and thought that maybe it was a possible fracture. We found out Tuesday or Wednesday that we weren’t going to have him. We had to drastically cut our playbook, make it run-oriented, give Owen just a couple of pass plays that he was comfortable with and hope for the best in our running game.”
The Colts ran a lot of traps and Isaac Noll adding 72 yards to Prasko’s total. Northern Cambria rushed for 287 yards on 50 carries.