NORTHERN CAMBRIA — Freshman Trey Pershing had a lot running through his mind as the Northern Cambria Colts lined up to kick a 29-yard field goal with one second left in a game tied at 14 against the United Lions in a Heritage Conference matchup on Homecoming night at Duffy Daugherty Memorial Stadium on Friday.
As to be expected, first, there were nerves. Pershing had never actually kicked a field goal in a game prior to that moment. Then, there was the excitement of what it would mean if he nailed the kick to win the game and give the Colts their first W of the season, quickly followed by the doubt and fear on what would happen if he missed.
Pershing had nothing to worry about as his kick sailed between the uprights to give Northern Cambria the 17-14 victory and a well-deserved Gatorade bath for Pershing.
“I feel amazing,” Pershing laughed after his teammates doused him. “It was so nerve-wracking.”
“It came down to 1 second. I didn’t know what to do, and then, all of a sudden, I was like hey, we have a field goal kicker,” added Colts coach Sam Shutty. “He’s a freshman, he’s going to be nervous, but that’s how you get better. He went in there, and his eyes were about as big as they possibly could be, but we said, ‘Hey, Trey, we’re going to block for you. Just kick it and have a good time.’ That’s what he did, and I’m so proud of him. I’m so proud of this team.”
Despite riding the high of a last-second win, Northern Cambria knows that they didn’t put together a perfect game, nor did United.
The Colts and Lions combined for five turnovers and 13 penalties, including three interceptions off the hands of Northern Cambria quarterbacks and a lost fumble on each side.
In fact, the game started with a bad snap that allowed Northern Cambria’s Ben Janosko to strip the ball from United’s quarterback Jacob Boring and give the Colts possession. However, Northern Cambria fumbled away the opportunity two plays later to hand the ball back to United.
With four minutes left in the first quarter, Boring dug his heels in for a 77-yard run, dodging Northern Cambria’s defenders and into the end zone to give United the first touchdown of the game. Boring successful two-point conversion pass to freshman Dylan Stephens gave the Lions an 8-0 lead.
Boring wasn’t finished.
Immediately after scoring, Boring snagged an interception off Northern Cambria QB Owen Bougher to give United possession at Northern Cambria’s 13-yard line. Three snaps later, sophomore running back Caden McCully’s 2-yard run put the Lions up 14-0 in the first quarter. Unfortunately for United, that number would remain stagnant for the remainder of the game.
Boring finished the night completing 1 of 3 passes for 13 yards and putting up 137 rushing yards on 22 carries. The 6-foot-1 senior also is responsible for grabbing all three interceptions.
“Jake is a competitor,” said United coach Kevin Marabito. “He wanted the game more than anything. The players rally around him. He’s a senior who deserves better than what he’s getting right now. The kids are trying their hardest to give it to him. He leads by example. I don’t know what else he could’ve done for us.”
Northern Cambria responded with 17 unanswered points.
The first came on a 4-yard rushing touchdown by Bougher with four minutes left in the first half and a successful extra-point kick by Pershing to cut the Lions’ lead in half. Bougher’s second interception of the game to end the half could have deflated the Colts’ momentum, but it didn’t.
Northern Cambria started the third quarter with a six-minute, 11-play drive that ended with a 7-yard rushing touchdown by junior running back Xander Dolansky and another extra-point kick by Pershing to tie the game at 14 apiece.
Boring grabbed his third interception of the night off Northern Cambria’s Ty Dumm at United’s own 3-yard line with 48 seconds left in the ball game, but the Lions couldn’t muster any energy to drive the ball downfield.
A 21-yard punt by Boring gave the Colts possession at United’s 22-yard line, then Bougher’s 7-yard pass to junior Peyton Myers and six-yard quarterback keeper put Northern Cambria at the 8-yard line with one second left.
That’s when Shutty sent in Pershing to kick the field goal and give the Colts the victory.
Northern Cambria finished with 156 total rushing yards and 47 passing yards. Eight different players carried the ball, including senior lineman Isaac Wagner who’s 10-yard carry was the first of the season. However, for the Colts, the confidence of winning and the resiliency of a hard-fought comeback is more important than any stats.
“We didn’t start off very well, going down 14-7 at halftime, but we pulled ourselves together for the second half,” Myers said.
“We knew it wasn’t going to be an easy game, but we didn’t think it would be this close,” added Wagner, the only senior to dress for the Colts on Friday. “We started off not very good. We started off the game as cats, but we ended as dogs.”
Despite the loss, United, who only dressed 20 players on Friday due to injuries and COVID protocols, is also taking away confidence from a game that ended its 14-quarter scoreless streak.
“The kids battled and that’s all you can ask for,” Marabito said. “The kids played their hearts out and battled until the end. I’m not disappointed in these kids. They did all I could ever ask for.”
The Lions (0-5) stay on the road next week to take on Portage in a non-conference matchup, while the Colts (1-5) journey to West Shamokin (2-3) for another Heritage Conference showdown.