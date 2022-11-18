nc-pm

The Penns Manor Comets raised their helmets in victory when they met Northern Cambria on home turf on Sept. 30.

 KYLEE SURIKE/Gazette

Penns Manor may have pulled out a lopsided 40-14 win over Northern Cambria in the regular season, but that doesn’t mean the Comets aren’t expecting a fight as they take on the Colts in the District 6 Class 1A championship game Saturday night at Altoona’s Mansion Park.

“It’s always tough to beat a team twice,” Penns Manor coach Bill Packer said. “They really played us well the first time we played them. We had some big turnovers from them, ran an interception back for a touchdown and had a couple big plays that lopsided the score a little bit. But the game was definitely closer than it was. We definitely have to play an A-game to win this game.”

Tags