Penns Manor may have pulled out a lopsided 40-14 win over Northern Cambria in the regular season, but that doesn’t mean the Comets aren’t expecting a fight as they take on the Colts in the District 6 Class 1A championship game Saturday night at Altoona’s Mansion Park.
“It’s always tough to beat a team twice,” Penns Manor coach Bill Packer said. “They really played us well the first time we played them. We had some big turnovers from them, ran an interception back for a touchdown and had a couple big plays that lopsided the score a little bit. But the game was definitely closer than it was. We definitely have to play an A-game to win this game.”
The Colts weren’t at their best when they visited Pat Corrigan Field on Sept. 30. The black and gold were missing seniors Colton Paronish, a cornerback/receiver, and Logan Dumm, a 6-foot-2, 210-pound end, in a game that saw Northern Cambria get dropped in the backfield for a loss of 31 yards and allow a season-high 40 points.
Those key pieces are healthy and have been reinserted into the lineup in recent weeks, already giving the Colts a step up on the team they put on the field last time they met the Comets.
“Getting healthy at the right time has been a big part of what we do and how we’ve been so successful,” Northern Cambria head coach Sam Shutty said. “Also we’ve developed a great team attitude where guys aren’t selfish. They understand that they need one another to be successful, so we’re OK with not getting the credit but just enjoying the victories and the success. Just relying on each other and just being there for each other.”
Penns Manor is also looking healthier. Running back Justin Marshall, who was limited to just four carries against Portage after injuring his shoulder against Glendale in the first round of playoffs, and quarterback Max Hill, who has been nursing a banged-up ankle for a few weeks, are feeling better heading into the championship, according to Packer.
“They definitely got a lot better,” Hill said after the Comets’ semifinal win. “They had two guys out whenever we played them last time. They’ll be back. They’re a very physical team, well-coached, so we’ll have to prepare very well this week and be focused. We need to go into the game with a lot of confidence.”
With two banged-up but mostly healthy teams on the field, the focus for each squad turns to putting together strong all-around team performances to stop a pair of explosive offenses with a long list of weapons and to penetrate two of the stingiest defenses in the area.
Northern Cambria sports the top passing offense in the area with play-caller Owen Bougher at its helm. The 5-10 senior threw for 169 yards against the Comets in their first meeting and completed 9 of 14 pass attempts for 174 yards and two touchdowns in a rainy 41-0 win over Cambria Heights in the semifinals.
“When we first played them I thought they were more of a passing team, but now they’re really well-balanced,” Packer said. “Their running game has gotten a lot better, too. They’re a much different, much better team now. … With the run game they have going and being able to pass like they can with those nice receivers in (Peyton) Myers and (Ty) Dumm, (Xander) Dolansky and (Ben) Janosko — man all of them can catch the ball, they can run good routes and Bougher can get it to them — so they’re going to be tough to beat.”
Myers, Ty Dumm and Dolansky are the top three receivers in the Heritage Conference with a combined 1,878 yards, while Paronish and Jack Sheredy lead the Colts’ ground game with a combined 1,239 rushing yards.
Northern Cambria may have a ground game established, but passing may be the way to go. In Penns Manor’s 35-0 loss to Berlin in the Appalachian Bowl, the Comets, who have allowed opponents an average of 13.9 points and 198.1 yards a game, repeatedly broke down on pass coverage. A slip in coverage also allowed for Portage’s lone touchdown last weekend.
“We need to stop the pass,” Penns Manor’s Carter Smith said Saturday. “Key their best players and just try our best to come out with a win and a D6 title.”
The Colts’ defense, which has allowed just 18.5 points per game, won’t have it any easier with the task of reeling in the area’s top offense that has rushed for 3,647 yards and scored 390 points.
While Bougher has shined with his passing game, Penns Manor’s quarterback thrives on the ground. One of Hill’s biggest assets is his ability to scramble and pick up valuable yardage in tough situations, which has allowed the 6-1 senior to lead the Heritage with 1,522 rushing yards, including 165 against Portage in the semifinals.
“They’re an exceptionally good team,” Shutty said. “No one has really been able to stop them, so slowing them down is the key, I guess. We’re just going to approach it as we do with any other team; try to put our best game plan forward and execute as best as possible.”
Packer is looking for his Comets to further diversify its offense by getting Hill’s passing game going and sending out backs Ashton Courvina and Marshall, who combine for 124.2 yards a game, along with Carter Smith and Mark Bagley, who have seen more playing time as the season progressed due to injuries.
“Hopefully we block well,” Packer said. “We have to do a good job up front of creating some holes for these backs. We know guys are keying in on Max a lot, so hopefully we can get some of these other backs going and not only run outside but we need to run some inside. We also need to be able to throw the ball just a little bit to keep them off balance, so they’re not putting 10, 11 guys in the box. We’re gonna throw the ball a little bit.”
Another major factor in bringing home a District 6 title for either team will be limiting mistakes. Last time these two met, they combined for 175 penalty yards. Things haven’t changed much for either team on that front. The Comets committed nine fouls for 80 yards and the Colts 11-for-90 in their respective semifinal matchups.
“It all comes down to discipline,” Packer said. “Penalties have been a killer for us. Not only that but the turnovers and keeping the field position and being able to keep the ball out of their hands and drive the ball like we did at the end of the game against Portage to take some time off and finish our drives off.”
“(The key) is us minimizing mistakes and allowing our guys to just be in control,” Shutty said. “We’re trying to play our game, not trying to counter what they do.”
The Colts and Comets head into Saturday in search of a second District 6 championship. Northern Cambria lost to Bishop Carroll in 2003, while Penns Manor brought home a victory against Bellwood-Antis in 2011.
“It’s been 11 years, so it’s a long time coming,” Packer said. “It’s so exciting. These kids, like I’ve said all year, work so hard. Seven great seniors on the team. They just worked hard and turned the program around with all the work they’d done in the offseason. I’m excited for them and for the community and for our fans. It’s just exciting for us all. Hopefully we come out with the win.”
“It’s big,” Shutty said. “I spoke last week to our student body, and I haven’t felt this way in a long time about a team. When we started this season, not a lot of people gave us credit or really gave us a chance to be where we are. That in itself has kind of boosted the community and our school spirit. It’s at a point where everyone wants to be a part of it. At the start of camp, it was just us. It was 36 guys, just committed to a cause, and now it’s a whole town of Colts that are supporting us.”