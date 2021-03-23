NEW CASTLE — The Penns Manor Comets were so close to Hershey they could practically taste the chocolate.
Then the dream melted in their hands.
Holding a 13-point lead through 20 minutes on Neshannock’s home court and seemingly in control with 12 to go before a trip to the state championship game, things took a bad turn for the Comets.
Neshannock ramped up its defense, forced turnovers and hit three 3-point field goals, and by the end of the third quarter, the game was tied. It stayed that way through regulation and went to overtime 36-all.
Penns Manor never scored in overtime. The Comets, in fact, managed only seven points in the last 16 minutes and didn’t score at all in close to the final eight minutes of the game.
And in the end, the Comets’ next and only ride was home, not Hershey for the state championship game, after absorbing a gut-wrenching 39-36 overtime loss in the PIAA Class 2A girls’ basketball semifinals on Monday night.
“A ton of credit to Neshannock,” Penns Manor coach Jason Miloser said. “They’re a very good team obviously and very well-coached and played very, very hard. Our girls, I couldn’t be more proud. They continued to battled even though things weren’t going their way at times. Unfortunately, Neshannock kept crawling back into it, but I like the way we responded to the adversity and got it to overtime. It’s just tough and a shame somebody had to lose this game because both teams played well. Unfortunately, Neshannock made the plays they needed to down the stretch to get the win.”
Penns Manor’s Megan Dumm scored at the 4:12 mark of the third quarter for a 29-16 lead. Dumm and Kassidy Smith combined for 20 of the Comets’ points in taking a 25-14 lead into halftime and finished with 27.
Then the Lancers turned the game by scoring the last 13 points of the third quarter to forge a tie at 29. The burst included three 3-pointers on four attempts from 5-foot-11 sophomore Mairan Haggerty.
“She wasn’t hitting in the first half,” Neshannock coach Luann Grybowski said. “We had to get her some open looks. She knocks them down, and it just pushes us and gets us on a roll.”
It was defense, though, that fueled the charge. Penns Manor committed seven of its 17 turnovers in the third quarter and 12 overall in the second half and overtime. After opening the game 4-for-4 from the field and shooting close to 50 percent in the first half, Penns Manor finished around 33 percent with only five field goals in the second half.
“We went to the half-court trap the whole second half. We had to,” Grybowski said. “We couldn’t match up man-to-man with (Smith and Dumm), and they run some really good stuff man-to-man. They’re really good, and that’s probably the toughest team we played all year.”
Several of the turnovers came off alternate possessions off jump ball when Lancers reached and swatted at the Comets and eventually forced tie-ups.
“They switched to the 1-2-2 trap and played very physical and aggressive and were jumping on everything,” Miloser said. “You saw a lot of jump balls in the second half, and we have to do a better job of being stronger with the ball and ripping through low. At times we were standing up a little and letting them get in and grab it.”
Neshannock opened the fourth quarter with a bucket to take the lead at 31-29 and complete a 15-0 run.
Deja Gillo answered with a pull-up jumper for Penns Manor, and Neshannock’s Neleh Nogay converted off a turnover for a 33-31 lead.
Dumm buried a long 3, her third, at the 4:16 mark for a 34-33 edge, but the Lancers answered with Aaralyn Nogay’s 3 on the next possession.
Smith tied the game at 36 with 3:30 minutes left in regulation, and it was the last field goal of the game. Each team had the ball inside the last minute, but both possessions resulted in turnovers.
There were no field goals in overtime, but Neshannock made four trips to the line. Addi Watts made a free throw at the 2:47 mark of the four-minute period that ended up being the winning points. The Lancers left the door open by missing three straight free throws, but Penns Manor went 0-for-6 with a couple turnovers in overtime.
The Comets retained possession of the ball on another tie-up, and Anna Peterman’s foul-line jumper for the lead missed the mark with three seconds left.
Neleh Nogay made two free throws with 1.7 seconds left before Dumm’s 3-point attempt from half court came tantalizingly close to sending the game to a second overtime, hitting the side of the rim, spinning to the back and rolling off to the right.
“Anytime Meggy shoots the ball, no matter where, you think it’s going in,” Miloser said. “Unfortunately that one didn’t fall. But I couldn’t be more proud of a group of girls. We finished fourth in the conference and a lot of people doubted us through the year, and they just continued to battle and get better and won the district. Obviously, we want to be going to Hershey, but only two teams go, but I couldn’t be more proud of the girls and the way they played tonight.”
Neshannock (19-2), the WPIAL champion with no seniors on its roster, advanced to play District 4 champion Mount Carmel (18-5) at noon Tuesday. Mount Carmel beat Mahanoy Area, 52-33, in the Eastern semifinal. Haggerty finished with 13 points on four 3s and free throw. The Nogays combined for 15, and Meg Palerino scored eight.
Penns Manor (18-7), the District 6 champion, also lost in overtime to West Catholic in the 2018 semifinals when Peterman and Smith were freshmen.
This season, Penns Manor was the first local team to get a taste of high school basketball. The Comets were scheduled to played back-to-back games Friday and Saturday, Dec. 11 and 12, but the day before, Gov. Tom Wolf issued a statewide shutdown order until Jan. 3. The deadline was midnight, and Miloser hastily arranged four games Friday on the Comets’ home court. Penns Manor swept its two.
The season resumed on Jan. 4, with players wearing masks during play as part of COVID-19 health-and-safety protocols. Few fans were permitted at games, and last night’s featured a vocal contingent with both teams receiving an equal number of tickets. Only champions from the 12 PIAA district advanced to the state tournament in Classes 1 through 6, a reduction of 20 teams per bracket.
And in the end, the fourth-place team out of the Heritage Conference and the seventh seed in the district hoisted a district championship trophy for the first time in school history and was the last local team standing — and one of only four in the state.
“Every single one of those girls the whole way down line worked so hard,” Miloser said. “Kass and AP, it started with them, and I wanted it so bad for them. Those two girls are just great players and great people. A lot of people don’t know but Kass was 22 away from a thousand (career points) coming into tonight. It’s something she never focused on or worried about. It was a goal we talked about at the beginning, but honestly, I don’t think she knew how close she was because she just wanted to win basketball games.”
Smith scored 13 points and won’t get another chance to reach the milestone because a season that was looking pretty sweet melted away in a matter of minutes.
“A lot of work goes into it, and I really wanted it for those girls,” Miloser said. “Unfortunately, if didn’t go our way, but one basketball game doesn’t define them as people and players. Those two seniors and right down the line with the rest of the team are going to be very successful in life.”
The season over, all but three of Penns Manor players exited the locker room in a pack several minutes after the game, their families waiting while the remnants of Neshannock’s celebration, which included a smattering of Hershey’s Kisses, was breaking up. They boarded the bus.
The two seniors emerged several minutes later, the tears they had shared with their teammates evident, and more leaked out of their eyes while they stood answering questions after a big loss, same as they did with smiles after a big win.
They used their masks to prevent the tears from rolling all the way down their cheeks.
“I couldn’t be prouder of this team, and I’m so happy we got to play together,” Peterman said. “We just had so much fun with each other learning to play with each other and picking each other up. We don’t get to play for the state championship, but we did so much and accomplished so much to be proud of.”
“As the year went on we got so close as a team … and we learned to stay together as a team and work hard together,” Smith said. “As the season went on we just came more and more together, and it was like, We can do this. We can accomplish more. And I’m just so proud of this team and thankful we got to play this season together.”
Then Dumm emerged — the last one out and next year’s senior leader — and stood flanked by the two seniors. Her tears were evident, too, and more came when she spoke of the girls at her side.
“It’s not going to be the same without them,” she said and used her mask to soak up tears.