FLINTON — Suds Dubler is listed on the Glendale Vikings’ roster simply as an athlete, and rightfully so.
The 5-foot-11 senior completed a pass, ran for 159 yards and two touchdowns, had a hand in 12 of Glendale’s 15 first downs and grabbed a couple receptions off quarterback Ethan Cavalet as the Vikings outlasted the Penns Manor Comets, 16-12, in Round 1 of the PIAA District 6 Class A playoffs.
Dubler and the Vikings went right to work and scored on their first drive of the game. Glendale traveled 70 yards on seven plays with Dubler punching in the first touchdown of the night on a 12-yard run. Cavalet kicked the extra-point for an early 7-0 lead.
Tyler Niebauer snagged an interception off Comets QB Max Hill with 1:41 left in the first, allowing the Vikings to rush their way into field goal range to start the second. Cavalet’s kick sailed perfectly through the uprights, putting Glendale up 10-0 and kicking off what would be four-straight scoring drives between the two teams.
Penns Manor followed the Vikings’ field goal with a 58-yard touchdown drive, where Glendale gave the Comets two first downs by penalty before Hill connected with Carter Smith for a 12-yard pass for a score with 7 minutes left in the half. Colton Shields’ extra-point kick was blocked, but the Vikings lead was still cut to 10-6.
Hill completed 5 of his 13 pass attempts for 69 yards, while also rushing for 113.
Glendale then put together a 6-minute, 11-play and 52-yard drive that ended with Dubler’s second touchdown of the night. This one a run of 4 into the end zone. Cavalet missed the XP kick, but Dubler’s score would end up being the winning touchdown for the Vikings.
The Comets ended the scoring spree with Hill’s 82-yard sprint through defenders and down the right sideline that put Penns Manor within six.
A quiet second half ensured that the half-time score of 16-12 would be the final between the two teams. With 3:35 left in the game, the Vikings were able to run out the clock thanks to a 13-yard first down run that allowed Glendale to keep the ball out of Penns Manor’s hands.
Dubler’s performance was perhaps the only bright spot in a sloppy game from both sides that left each unhappy. There were 20 penalties for 165 yards between the two teams — Penns Manor was 9-70, while Glendale was 11-95.
“We’re happy that we won, but we’re not happy with how we played,” said Vikings coach Spank Trexler. “We didn’t play how we needed to play if we want to keep this going. … We found a way to get through them. If we play like that, we’ll be our own biggest opponent. I’m proud of the kids and how they face adversity. We’ll fix the mistakes for next week, but we’ll celebrate tonight.”
Four touchdowns were called back due to penalties, including an 11-yard run by quarterback Max Hill that could’ve given the Comets the go-ahead touchdown with 4:40 left in the game.
The game was fairly even. Penns Manor had 268 offensive yards on the night, while Glendale had 275. The Vikings had 15 first downs, and the Comets had 11. The difference came down to mistakes, and Penns Manor couldn’t make up for theirs.
The Vikings will travel to Homer-Center next week for the quarterfinals.