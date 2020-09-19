SALTSBURG — Austin Hill is no stranger to catching the football.
A senior receiver, Hill is a regular in Penns Manor’s passing offense. Even so, he’s not accustomed to having as many catches on defense as on offense, but that’s just what happened Friday night.
Hill recovered three turnovers on defense, Ashton Courvina returned an interception for a touchdown for the second consecutive week, and the Comets flexed their muscle on defense again in a 33-13 victory over Saltsburg in a Heritage Conference football game Friday.
The 6-foot-3 Hill intercepted two passes and recovered a fumble — all in the first half — and the Comets forced four turnovers in improving to 2-0. Courvina’s 59-yard interception return for touchdown with 1:17 remaining in the third quarter gave Penns Manor its largest lead, 33-7, and all but sealed Saltsburg’s 0-2 start to the season.
“I just came out tonight and focused all week on defense, so that really paid off and just had a big first half,” Hill said.
On offense, Hill finished with two receptions for 36 yards.
Overshadowed by Hill and Courvina’s heroics, Penns Manor’s offense methodically rushed for nearly 300 yards. The Comets racked up 288 yards on 34 carries, an average of 8.5 yards per carry.
Dimitri Lieb ran for 108 yards and a touchdown on just 10 carries, Conner Keith scored a pair of rushing touchdowns, and Max Hill threw another touchdown to Reece Hays as Penns Manor scored 26 straight points in the second and third quarters to blow the game open.
“We have some great guards and tackles to really get the edge set,” Lieb said, “and our wing, Kevin Baum, really sets the edge well and just sets the edge perfect for me to get outside and get into the open field.”
Baum rushed for 64 yards on six carries, highlighted by a 50-yard run in the third quarter. Keith had 58 yards on seven carries, including touchdown runs of 21 and 13 yards, and Courvina added 45 yards on five carries.
The Comets know they don’t have the biggest offensive line in the conference, but they might have the fastest line.
“Our line, they’re so quick,” Lieb said. “We just work on them to get fast and outside to run with our backs, so whenever we hit the edge, we have a guard running with us, which is perfect. It’s a perfect lead blocker.”
“We just usually never have a whole lot of size, and we have smaller kids, but usually they’re fast,”Penns Manor coach Bill Packer said.
For the second straight week, Saltsburg committed four turnovers. Of its eight turnovers on the season, seven have come in the first half, including three Friday night. Penns Manor took advantage of the mistakes and built a 20-7 halftime lead.
“We’ve got to protect the ball,” Saltsburg coach Mike Leasure said. “Penns Manor played a great game. They created some turnovers early and we got behind again. Just looking at it, we’ve got to protect the ball. That’s the key and make plays, and we didn’t do that tonight.”
In the first minute of the game, the Trojans fumbled on their second play from scrimmage. Even after a 37-yard return by Austin Hill set up Penns Manor at Saltsburg’s 7-yard-line, the Comets couldn’t capitalize, turning the ball over on downs.
“Our first possession today on offense,” Lieb said, “we got a huge fumble recovery, we’re going down, driving the field and then we can’t put it in. We need to finish our drives off.”
The Trojans can relate.
Saltsburg’s promising second drive ended near the red zone when Austin Hill intercepted Braden Staats and returned it 34 yards to give the Comets good field position again. This time, Penns Manor capitalized.
Lieb ran for a 5-yard touchdown with 2:02 left in the first quarter, giving the Comets a 7-0 lead.
Saltsburg responded with a six-play, 70-yard scoring drive, capped by Gino Bartolini’s 10-yard run five seconds into the second quarter to tie the game at 7.
The Comets limited Saltsburg’s 1-2 punch of Gino and Angelo Bartolini after that, and the Trojans didn’t score again until the game was out of hand. Angelo Bartolini rushed for 45 yards, and workhorse Gino Bartolini had 39 yards on 16 carries.
“They have that big back in (Gino) Bartolini,” Packer said. “Man, he runs hard, and if you don’t hit him low — we were trying to tell them, ‘Hit him low.’ And you could see what happened when you’re hitting him high. So we’ve got to work on those kinds of things, but overall, I thought we looked pretty good.”
Keith scored his first touchdown on a 21-yard run with 10:19 remaining in the second quarter, and Max Hill connected with Hays for a 20-yard touchdown with 1:00 left in the first half for a 20-7 halftime lead.
Keith made it 26-7 with a 13-yard touchdown run with 3:58 left in the third quarter. Less than three minutes later, Courvina sealed the game with his interception return.
Gino Bartolini snapped Penns Manor’s run of 26 straight points with a 2-yard touchdown run with 4:00 left in the game to make it 33-13.
The Comets limited Saltsburg to 103 rushing yards and 209 total yards.
“Our defense is looking really solid this year and we’re making a lot of plays, and I think we’re gonna keep it rolling,” Austin Hill said.
“We’re pleased with that,” Packer said. “We were trying to put some pressure on them. We were bringing some ’backers. Sometimes we’d bring them from the edge and then, we had some stunts in the inside to try to get through, and everything seemed to be working pretty good tonight.”