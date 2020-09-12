BLAIRSVILLE — The Blairsville Bobcats unveiled their high-octane passing game Friday night at Ernie Widmar Field, but the Penns Manor Comets dropped the curtain on it in the fourth quarter.
Penns Manor defeated Blairsville, 30-17, in their Heritage Conference football opener, despite Zak Artley’s 310 passing yards.
The Blairsville senior quarterback completed 19 of 34 passes to five different receivers and threw two touchdowns, but he also was intercepted three times in the final quarter.
“That’s the way we thought it was going to be, going down to the wire,” Penns Manor coach Bill Packer said. “We couldn’t stop them. They were throwing the ball so well.”
All three interceptions happened after Blairsville had driven inside the Penns Manor 30-yard line. The trio of turnovers put the kibosh on Blairsville’s efforts to overcome just a five-point deficit after three quarters.
Ashton Courvina intercepted an intended screen pass on the second play of the quarter and returned it 73 yards for a momentum-changing touchdown.
Dimetri Lieb ended Blairsville’s next two possessions with interceptions inside the Penns Manor 10, effectively securing the win for the Comets.
“I knew we had to stop them, and I knew Witmer was a great receiver,” Lieb said. “I was reading him, and I was reading Artley’s eyes.”
On the Courvina interception, Blairsville set up a screen pass to wideout Cage Kinney from the Comets 27, with slot receiver Devon Witmer assigned to block Courvina, but confusion wrecked the play.
“Our guys told me that the official kept screaming, ‘Are you on, are you on (the line),’ and Cage said no, that the inside guy (Witmer) was on,” Blairsville coach Rick Artley said. “They (Kinney and Witmer) didn’t even know the ball was snapped, because they were over there talking to the official. Cage told him he was off and the official kept asking him if he was sure he was off. The inside guy, Devon, was on the line, and Devon never knew the ball was snapped.”
Instead of getting blocked by Witmer, Courvina simply stepped into the gap where Kinney was supposed to make the catch, made the interception and raced to the end zone untouched. A two-point conversion gave the Comets a 13-point lead.
“We worked on that play all week,” Packer said. “When they stepped him back, we were playing the screen. Ashton come up and played it so well. He was gone. That was huge. It put us up by more than a score. And then Dimetri Lieb comes up with a couple of nice interceptions.
“They were all huge. But to get up by more than a score made us a little more comfortable, because Blairsville’s offense is really good.”
That would be Blairsville’s passing offense. The Bobcats ran the ball 10 times and managed just 14 yards. Coach Artley wasn’t kidding in the preseason when he said Blairsville, a team with a passing reputation, would throw the ball even more this season.
Wide receiver Ashton Perfetti led the Bobcats with six catches and slot receiver Hank Skirboll came away with 122 receiving yards and two touchdowns, including a 52-yarder.
But Penns Manor stayed relatively grounded, made more significant big plays and more than neutralized what the Bobcats could do through the air.
Courvina’s interception actually represented the second big swing in the game. The first came at the end of the first half.
Kinney recovered a fumble by Kevin Baum on fourth down with 3:20 left in the second quarter, and Blairsville advanced 45 yards on eight plays before bringing kicker Keith Behanna out to hit a 21-yard field goal. The kick gave Blairsville its last lead, 17-14, with a mere 15 seconds before halftime.
But Behanna’s kickoff was not the squib variety, and Baum returned it 67 yards up the Penns Manor sideline before being pulled down by Witmer at the Blairsville 11 with just 0.4 seconds on the clock.
Penns Manor quarterback Max Hill completed only 1 of 6 passes on the night, but the one completion was huge. Hill connected with Lieb as he crossed the middle of the end zone with three defenders in the area and put the Comets back in the lead. A two-point run by Baum made it 22-17.
“The end of the half was a killer,” Rick Artley said. “We did a good job of making a defensive stop, then going down and kicking the field goal. Then they’re able to punch it in with less than a second left.”
Blairsville struggled against the run in the first half, giving up 189 rushing yards, including a 52-yard touchdown run by Conner Keith on the third play of the game and a 25-yard scoring run by Courvina later in the first quarter.
Keith led the Comets with 150 rushing yards.
Blairsville answered Keith’s early touchdown run with a 53-yard touchdown reception by Skirboll, and Skirboll scored again on a 17-yard pass in the second quarter.