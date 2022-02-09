KENWOOD — Penns Manor’s girls’ basketball team is heading to the KCAC to take on reigning Heritage Conference champion Homer-Center after outlasting River Valley, 50-46, in a nail-biter semifinal game Tuesday.
For the first 12 minutes, it seemed like the Comets couldn’t be stopped. Penns Manor went on a nine-point run during a 14-9 first quarter and started the second period with four straight points off the hands of junior Kate Hnatko to give the Comets their largest lead of the game at 18-9.
At the halfway point of the second quarter, Penns Manor started playing riskier basketball that ended with several missed passes that ended up in the stands and turnovers that led to River Valley coming within three points at the end of the period at 24-21.
“At times, we started to take some chances and do some uncharacteristic things that got us into trouble,” Penns Manor coach Jason Miloser said.
River Valley senior Julia Potts recorded her 1,000th career point on a foul shot in the second quarter. Potts ended the night with seven points.
“I’ve had Julia for four years,” River Valley coach Ricc Brown said. “She’s an incredible player. I think that was weighing on her early, and it causedf her to miss some easy shots that she usually makes. We’re happy she got it, but wish we would’ve got her the win to go with it.”
At halftime, Miloser stressed to his team the importance of disciplined defense.
“I had some really dumb turnovers that can be avoided, and that’s something we needed to work on, on being sharper,” Penns Manor senior Megan Dumm said. “Coach talked about it at halftime on just playing disciplined defense, and we need to be better at that.”
Coming out of halftime, the game belonged to Dumm.
The 5-foot-6 senior guard scored 15 points over the second half, including connecting on 8 of 10 free throw opportunities.
With 17.5 seconds left, Panthers’ freshman Ava Persichetti’s layup made it a two-point game at 48-46. As River Valley started gaining momentum, Dumm drew another foul that sent her back to the line. She connected on both for the final score of 50-46.
“Megan is such a great leader,” Miloser said. “Even though she might’ve made a mistake here or there, she wants the ball in her hands. She just did a great job hitting those foul shots. There was a lot of pressure on her inbound, as well. She did a great job down the stretch.”
“Physicality-wise,” Brown said, “you can beat Megan up with a sledge hammer and she’s going to keep going, and she’s going to make her foul shots.”
Dumm also added 10 rebounds and four steals to earn a double-double on top of her game-high 22 points.
One point was the difference-maker in the second half, with the Comets pulling out the third quarter 12-11 and both teams scoring 14 in the fourth.
Panthers senior Isabel Pynos poured in 16 points, including three 3s.
River Valley and Penns Manor saw production from freshmen, as well. Persichetti scored 12 points for the Panthers, and Alyssa Altemus netted 14 points and added six rebounds for the Comets.
“Ava is obviously a very good player and a great freshman,” Miloser said. “We knew they’d be looking to get her shots, so we wanted to make sure we take her away. … I can’t say enough about how my younger freshman stepped up in a tough environment, as well. Alyssa has really come a long way.”
The physicality of both teams ended up with a total of 41 foul shot opportunities, including 18 in the fourth quarter.
“We talked a lot about being able to match their physicality and their intensity, and the girls did a great job at responding tonight — not just getting hit in the mouth and falling down, but getting back up and moving onto the next play,” Miloser said.
Penns Manor went 15-for-23 from the line, while River Valley went 11-for-18.
“For two-and-a-half quarters we were playing nervous on the foul line,” Brown said. “The foul line is wide open. … We’re not a great foul shooting team. We shoot a million of them, and we still can’t make them. In big games like this, you just can’t miss those foul shots.”
The Comets hit the foul shots when they mattered most, earning them a trip to the KCAC.
While the loss was hard for the Panthers to take, River Valley currently sits in the No. 2 spot for District 6 Class 2A.
“It’s a tough one,” Brown said. “We were expecting to win. We expected to get to the KCAC. I did a horrible job at getting ourselves moving in the first half. … Then, we were trying to play tight man, because we were down. We had to try to deny. … I was proud of the girls for not giving up, for getting it within two points and almost had two steals on inbounds there at the end. If we get one of those, it’s a tied game and we’re heading to overtime.”
Penns Manor, the reigning District 6 Class 2A champion, heads to the KCAC on Friday to take on Homer-Center, which throttled Purchase Line, 63-32, in the other semifinal.
“I’m going to let them know that I’m really proud of them tonight, but I want them to know that the job isn’t finished yet,” Miloser said. “We got the big one on Friday. They can enjoy this one tonight, but I’ll get home and watch some film. Tomorrow we’ll get back to work, because whoever we play on Friday is going to be a tough team.”
“It’s just exciting,” Dumm added. “This was my last opportunity to make it to the KCAC, and it’s exciting to get there with this group of girls. This is what we work so hard for.”