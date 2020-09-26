KENWOOD — A perfect season remains intact for another week, and the same is true for a winless one.
The Penns Manor Comets continued their successful start to the 2020 campaign against the winless Purchase Line Red Dragons in a 23-8 victory. The Comets hold a 3-0 record for the first time since achieving a perfect regular season in 2015.
Along with Homer-Center, Marion Center, and Northern Cambria, the Comets remain as one of the four undefeated teams in the Heritage Conference.
The victory expressed a sharp turnaround from their performance against Purchase Line in 2019, when the Comets surrendered five touchdowns to running back Josh Syster. This time the Comets immediately made it clear that Syster’s night would be far less successful. He totaled 112 yards on 21 carries, earning 52 of them on a single touchdown run in the third quarter.
“The ‘D’ just stepped it up tonight,” Penns Manor coach Bill Packer said. “Any time you hold Syster to scoring one time, that’s a nice job. The kids stepped up and played physical.”
The Red Dragons received the opening kickoff, starting from the 38 yard-line. The drive marked the first of a trio of three-and-outs suffered in the first quarter.
Although the Comets entered Purchase Line’s territory two times, both drives were unsuccessful. They were first positioned to attempt a fourth-and-3 conversion from the 45-yard line, but a penalty forced them into a punt.
Three plays into their next possession, the Red Dragons forced a fumble by Ashton Courvina and recovered the ball at midfield. The scoreless quarter ended with both teams combining for 40 total yards and four punts.
The Red Dragons began the second quarter with another punt to the Comets. A 15-yard completion to Dimitri Lieb moved Penns Manor inside the 40-yard line. They reached the Red Dragons’ 25 before facing another fourth down. From there, sophomore quarterback Max Hill scrambled out of the pocket and threw to the end zone, where Lieb made the touchdown-scoring catch while facing tight defensive coverage. Lieb’s reception on the two-point attempt gave the Comets an 8-0 lead early in the second quarter.
Purchase Line presented a different offensive look on its next possession. Junior quarterback Jayce Brooks moved into a receiver position and Josh Syster shifted to quarterback in the wildcat formation.
The adjustment initially showed promising signs when Syster ran with a direct snap for a 28-yard gain on third down. But the Dragons eventually punted back to the Comets after failing to continue their push inside opposing territory.
Penns Manor began a late second-quarter drive with a 20-yard completion to Lieb, followed by an additional 27 rushing yards by Courvina on the following two plays. The drive came to an end after an intended deep pass to Lieb fell incomplete. Time expired during Purchase Line’s possession, and the Comets’ 8-0 lead remained in place at halftime.
The Comets punted away their first possession of the third quarter. The Red Dragons started from midfield, and Syster turned in his biggest play of the night on third-and-3. Taking the ball from the 48-yard line, Syster ran to the sideline and outraced the Comets’ defense to score a 52-yard touchdown. He also scored the two-point conversion to tie the game at 8-8.
After both teams exchanged punts, the Comets started their next drive from their 45-yard line. Facing third-and-4, Courvina met a blockade of Red Dragons behind the line of scrimmage but somehow escaped and gained enough yardage to keep the possession alive. After seven consecutive runs moved Penns Manor to the 20-yard line, Hill was forced out of bounds by Syster for a loss of 11 yards, setting up a fourth-and-13 situation.
On another fourth-down play, Hill was quickly met by heavy defensive pressure. He scrambled to buy himself time and threw to his older brother, Austin, who pulled in the pass and ran untouched into the end zone for a 30-yard touchdown. Justin Marshall’s successful extra-point attempt moved the Comets to a 15-8 advantage at the start of the fourth quarter.
“We knew we had to make a play,” Penns Manor center Parker Clayton said. “I think we made a good pocket for (Max). He pulled out to the right and just made an awesome throw, and Austin made an awesome catch.”
An already-urgent situation for the Red Dragons became disastrous on the second play of their next series. Syster’s pass to running back Mello Sanchez on second-and-9 from the 21-yard line was completed, but linebacker Cole Cunningham stripped the ball, and Jae Karlinsey made the recovery. The turnover initiated a six-play drive for the Comets, with Courvina scoring on a 7-yard run.
Hill was temporarily sidelined with an injury during the drive but returned to the game on the Comets’ next possession several minutes later.
With seven minutes remaining, Purchase Line’s chance to engineer a comeback quickly hung in the balance on fourth-and-7. Isaac Huey became the quarterback for the play, but his pass went too high for the intended receiver.
Hill completing his night with 10 completions for 137 yards and a pair of touchdowns. The Comets entered the game with 88 passing yards combined in their first two victories.
Packer pointed to a key on both sides of the ball for the Comets.
“We have a lot more speed this year,” Packer said. “And with that speed, we’re getting in the backfield and stopping them from getting anything going. I just thought that we did a great job on Syster, and you know he’ll get his yards, but just a great overall defensive effort.”
Meanwhile, Purchase Line coach Matt Falisec continues to search for answers. The Dragons could not counter Penns Manor’s passing game and settled for all of its 144 yards on the ground.
“Right now, we’re a one-trick pony,” he said. “We need a couple guys to step up and help us out. We’re struggling to find our way on offense.”
Next week, the Comets will visit the 2-0 Homer-Center Wildcats, whose scheduled game against Marion Center was postponed indefinitely.
Purchase Line will seek its first victory against Saltsburg, which claimed its first win Friday night, 32-6 over Blairsville.