Penns Manor protected a 10-point lead and held off Cambria Heights’ comeback attempt for its sixth straight win, 63-58, in a Heritage Conference boys’ basketball game Tuesday night.
Penns Manor took a 10-point lead, 32-22, into halftime and maintained the advantage at 49-39 going into the fourth quarter. Cambria Heights, which had won five straight, mounted a fourth-quarter comeback behind Bernie Whiteford, who drilled two 3-point field goals in the period for the last of his 20 points.
Both teams struck with balanced offense. Three Comets scored in double figures, led by Grant Grimaldi, who scored 16 points. Max Hill contributed 14, and Ashton Courvina added 11. Bryan Koches and Noah Kohan combined for 17 points. Ryen Gresko went 5-for-5 from the free throw line, where Penns Manor outshot the Highlanders, 12-for-21 to 6-for-7, for a six-point difference in a game that was decided by five.
Quin Mazenko joined Bernie Whiteford in double figures with 16 points. Three other Highlanders — Carter Lamb, Nathan Wholover and Caleb Whiteford — combined for 22 points.
Both teams play Thursday. Penns Manor (8-2) visits River Valley, and Cambria Heights (5-5) plays at Homer-Center.
UNITED 58, HOMER-CENTER 21: United eased past Homer-Center in a Heritage Conference game and chalked up its 11th straight win.
United (11-2) had won all of its games after starting the season 0-2.
Ten Lions scored led by Brad Felix, who scored 18 points and was the only player for either team to reach double figures.
Both teams play Thursday. United plays host to Northern Cambria, and Homer-Center (1-10) welcomes Cambria Heights.
WEST SHAMOKIN 78, RIVER VALLEY 56: West Shamokin led by just three points at halftime but put together an explosive second half to top River Valley by 22 points in a Heritage Conference game.
The Panthers grabbed the first period 16-13, but Trevor Smulik posted 16 points, including a perfect 7-for-7 from the free throw line, for the Wolves in the second quarter to give West Shamokin the 35-32 advantage.
Smulik continued to pester the Panthers in the third quarter, scoring seven of the Wolves’ 22 points. The 22-14 second quarter gave West Shamokin a 57-46 lead. Seven Wolves scored in a 21-10 fourth quarter to finish the game.
“The first four possessions of the second half were the difference,” said River Valley coach Don Stitt. “We got good looks and couldn’t score, and they scored on four straight possessions to take a double-digit lead and never looked back.”
Smulik, a 6-foot-5 senior, poured in a game-high 28 points. He added 13 rebounds and four assists. Sophomore forward Lou Swartz netted 10 points and grabbed nine rebounds. Bo Swartz, a 6-2 senior guard, tallied 13 points, five assists and five steals. Senior Owen Stover had seven boards to go with his 13 points. Sean McCullough served up three assists to go with his nine points.
Three Panthers hit double digits. Luke Woodring led the way with 16 points. Braden Staats followed with 15 and Dom Speal netted 10.
Both teams are back in action Thursday for Heritage Conference games. River Valley (4-6) welcomes Penns Manor, and West Shamokin (7-4) travels to Marion Center.
MARION CENTER 63, PURCHASE LINE 46: Marion Center broke open a close game in the second half and snapped a five-game losing streak with a win over Purchase Line in a Heritage Conference game.
Marion Center put up matching 16-point quarters in the first half and led 32-28 after Purchase Line overcame a slow start and scored 20 points in the second period.
The Stingers outscored Purchase Line 16-10 in the third quarter and 15-8 in the fourth to pull away.
T.J. Lynn had his best game of the season, leading the Stingers with 21 points. Vitalijs Petrof notched a double-double with 15 points and 22 rebounds. Dawson Bracken hit three 3-point field goals for nine of his 11 points, and Dakota Bracken also hit a 3 and scored five points to go with seven assists and five steals.
Brady Syster led Purchase Line with 15 points. Mello Sanchez scored 12, and Jayce Brooks chipped in nine.
Marion Center (4-8) welcomes West Shamokin on Thursday, and Purchase Line (1-9) plays host to Homer-Center on Jan. 19.
HIGHLANDS 77, INDIANA 32: Indiana was outscored by 45 points by Highlands in a WPIAL Class 5A Section 4 game.
Highlands had a 46-15 halftime lead before holding Indiana to just three points in the third quarter, all scored by 6-foot-3 senior power forward Noah Hutton. The Indians matched the Golden Rams with 14 points in the final period.
Micah Nygren led Indiana with 11 points, followed by Ethan Kutz with nine. Hutton tallied seven points.
Jimmy Kunst was Highlands’ leading scorer with a game-high 24 points. Carter Leri and Cameron Reigard each had 11 points.
Indiana (2-6, 0-4) plays at Hampton on Friday.
LIGONIER VALLEY 79, STEEL VALLEY 77: Matthew Marinchak made a layup with 2 seconds left in the game to lift Ligonier Valley to a win over Steel Valley in a WPIAL Class 3A Section 3 game.
The Rams let a 15-point halftime lead, 43-25, slip away in the second half. Steel Valley outscored Ligonier 25-20 in the third quarter and 24-16 in fourth.
Marinchak led the Rams in scoring with 32 points and eight rebounds.
Three other players hit double digits for Ligonier: Dylan Rhoades (12), Jaicob Hollick (11) and Haden Sierocky (10). Sierocky also added eight rebounds.
Steel Valley’s Makhai Valientine led all scorers with 41 points.
Ligonier Valley (6-6, 3-1) welcomes Shady Side Academy on Friday.
SOUTH ALLEGHENY 66, APOLLO-RIDGE 40: Apollo-Ridge dropped its fifth straight game with a 26-point loss to South Allegheny in a WPIAL Class 3A Section 3 game.
The Gladiators jumped out to a 14-10 lead after the first quarter and took a 36-19 advantage into halftime. South Allegheny held Apollo-Ridge to single digits in a 19-8 third period that extended the lead to 55-27. The Vikings snagged the final frame 13-11.
Gage Johnston poured in 19 points for Apollo-Ridge. Gavin McCall tallied eight points.
Apollo-Ridge (3-6, 1-2) heads to East Allegheny on Friday in a section game.
GIRLS
APOLLO-RIDGE 49, SOUTH ALLEGHENY 41: Apollo-Ridge outscored South Allegheny 30-18 in the second half to complete a comeback in a WPIAL non-conference game.
South Allegheny led 23-19 at halftime before Apollo-Ridge tallied a 12-7 third quarter and 18-11 fourth period to pull out the eight-point victory.
Brinley Toland led the Vikings with 19 points and added seven rebounds, six assists and seven steals. Sydney McCray notched 18 points and grabbed six rebounds.
South Allegheny’s Jamie Riggs scored 19 points.
Apollo-Ridge (8-1, 2-0) plays host to Greensburg Central Catholic (6-2) on Thursday.
TUESDAY’S SCORES
BOYS
Allderdice 74, Westinghouse 33 Baldwin 49, Canon-McMillan 45 Berlin-Brothersvalley 88, Northern Bedford 37 Bethel Park 48, Upper St. Clair 44 Bishop Canevin 89, Geibel Catholic 55 Brownsville 61, Brentwood 44 Cambridge Springs 64, Cochranton 59 Carmichaels 81, California 57 Carrick 60, Brashear 40 Central Cambria 80, Chestnut Ridge 68 Chartiers Valley 83, West Allegheny 76 Clairton 65, Propel Braddock Hills 53 Clarion-Limestone 58, Allegheny-Clarion Valley 47 Conemaugh Township 75, Conemaugh Valley 35 Corry 38, Conneaut Area 37 Deer Lakes 80, Derry 26 Eden Christian 64, Western Beaver County 44 Eisenhower 66, Union City 57 Elizabeth Forward 62, Southmoreland 36 Ellwood City 84, Mohawk 46 Fairview 72, Titusville 32 Farrell 57, Mercer 44 Fox Chapel 75, Penn-Trafford 37 Franklin 64, Slippery Rock 45 Freeport 56, Keystone Oaks 55 Greensburg Central Catholic 63, Jeannette 43 Hickory 68, Meadville 54 Highlands 77, Indiana 32 Hopewell 67, Ambridge 52 Imani Christian 56, Propel Andrew Street 14 Jefferson-Morgan 63, Frazier 47 Kiski Area 55, Woodland Hills 48 Lakeview 42, Jamestown 38 Laurel Highlands 91, Albert Gallatin 51 Ligonier Valley 79, Steel Valley 77 Lincoln Park Charter 63, Central Valley 52 Mapletown 51, West Greene 49 Marion Center 63, Purchase Line 46 McKeesport 73, Greater Latrobe 66 Monessen 57, Bentworth 20 Montour 77, Beaver Area 42 Neshannock 55, Elwood City Riverside 27 New Castle 79, Trinity 51 North East 70, Erie First Christian 37 North Hills 84, Butler 48 Norwin 69, Greensburg Salem 30 Our Lady Of Sacred Heart 87, Springdale 37 Penn Hills 66, Gateway 56 Penns Manor 63, Cambria Heights 58 Pine-Richland 68, Franklin Regional 36 Pittsburgh Central Catholic 72, Hempfield Area 45 Pittsburgh North Catholic 80, Knoch 42
Pittsburgh Obama 61, Perry Traditional Academy 47
Portage Area 68, Windber 49 Quaker Valley 66, Blackhawk 36 Ringgold 60, West Mifflin 58 Rochester 71, Cornell 44 Seneca Valley 63, North Allegheny 61 Seton-LaSalle 92, Summit Academy 60 Shaler 63, Hampton 59 Sharon 37, Wilmington 36 Shenango 64, Riverview 53 South Allegheny 66, Apollo-Ridge 40 South Park 77, Uniontown 43 Thomas Jefferson 47, Connellsville 35 Union Area 57, Nazareth Prep 31 United 58, Homer-Center 21 Warren 51, Harbor Creek 35 Yough 70, Mount Pleasant 41
GIRLS
Apollo-Ridge 49, South Allegheny 41 Fairview 60, Iroquois 4 Gateway 49, Penn Hills 39 Greater Latrobe 66, McKeesport 65 Knoch 64, Slippery Rock 18 Neshannock 72, Greenville 44 Trinity 65, Connellsville 26
BOYS
’ BOX SCORES
PENNS MANOR 63, CAMBRIA HEIGHTS 58
Cambria Heights — 58
Mazenko 7 0-0 16, C.Whiteford 2 1-1 6, Wholver 3 0-0 7, B.Whiteford 8 2-2 20, Lamb 3 3-4 9, Rugal 0 0-0 0, Totals 23 6-7 58
Penns Manor — 63
Grimaldi 6 3-7 16, Kohan 4 0-0 8, Koches 3 1-2 9, Hill 6 1-3 14, Gresko 0 5-5 5, Courvina 4 2-4 11, Totals 23 12-21 63
Cambria Heights 12 10 17 19 — 59
Penns Manor 21 11 17 14 — 63
3-point field goals: Mazenko 2, B.Whiteford 2, C.Whiteford, Wholover, Koches 2, Grimaldi, Hill, Courvina.
WEST SHAMOKIN 78, RIVER VALLEY 56
West Shamokin — 78
Smulik 8 10-11 28, B.Swartz 6 0-1 13, McCullough 4 0-1 9, L.Swartz 5 0-0 10, Stover 5 0-0 13, Rodgers 1-2 1, Johnson 1 0-0 2, Oesterling 1 0-0 2, Totals 32 11-15 78
River Valley — 56
Speal 4 0-0 10, Reaugh 2 2-2 6, Woodring 6 1-2 16, Bartolini 1 3-4 5, Staats 6 1-2 15, McDivitt 1 0-0 2, Baker 2 0-0 4, Totals 22 7-14 56
West Shamokin 13 22 22 21 — 78
River Valley 16 16 14 10 — 56
3-point field goals: Stover 3, Woodring 3, Smulik 2, Speal 2, Staats 2, B.Swartz, McCullough.
MARION CENTER 63, PURCHASE LINE 46
Marion Center — 63
Dak.Bracken 2 0-0 5, Daw.Bracken 4 0-1 11, Lynn 9 2-4 21, Risinger 3 1-1 9, Petrof 6 3-6 15, Ferrarro 1 0-0 2, Totals 26 6-12 63
Purchase Line — 46
Sanchez 5 0-0 12, Brooks 4 1-1 9, Syster 7 1-3 15, Beer 1 2-5 4, Albright 2 0-0 4, Lame 1 0-0 2, Totals 20 4-9 46
Marion Center 16 16 16 15 — 63
Purchase Line 8 20 10 8 — 46
3-point field goals: Daw.Bracken 3, Dak.Bracken, Lynn, Sanchez 2.
UNITED 58, HOMER-CENTER 21
Homer-Center — 21
Arone 1 1-4 3, Krejocic 2 1-2 5, Palmer 1 1-4 3, Hurd 0 2-2 2, Alexander 1 4-4 6, Dunn 0 0-2 0, Todd 0 2-4 2, Totals 5 11-22 21
United — 58
Marino 3 0-0 6, Worthington 1 2-3 4, Muchesko 2 0-0 5, Dishong 1 0-0 3, Stiffler 0 1-2 1, Boring 1 0-2 2, Felix 8 2-2 18, Robertson 2 0-0 6, Rose 3 1-1 7, Tomb 3 0-0 6, Totals 24 6-10 58
Homer-Center 3 2 6 10 — 21
United 23 13 10 12 — 58
3-point field goals: Robertson 2, Muchesko, Dishong.
HIGHLANDS 77, INDIANA 32
Highlands — 77
Thimons 3 0-0 6, Kunst 11 1-1 24, A.Shareff 2 0-0 6, Taverez 1 0-0 2, Signozecky 1 1-2 3, Leri 5 0-0 11, Foster 1 0-0 2, Reigard 4 0-0 11, M.Shareff 2 0-0 4, Long 4 0-0 8, Totals 34 2-3 77
Indiana — 32
Nygren 5 0-0 11, Hutton 2 3-4 7, Martin 0 0-1 0, Lubold 2 5-6 9, Clifford 1 0-0 2, Totals 11 9-12 32
Highlands 17 29 17 14 — 77
Indiana 6 9 3 14 — 32
3-point field goals: Reigard 3, A.Shareff 2, Kunst, Leri, Nygren.
LIGONIER VALLEY 79, STEEL VALLEY 77
Ligonier Valley — 79
Kondisko 0 1-4 1, Sierocky 5 0-3 10, Marinchak 10 11-13 32, Grzywinski 2 1-4 5, Rhoades 5 0-0 12, Hollick 4 2-4 11, Tunstall 2 2-2 8, Totals 28 17-30 79Steel Valley — 77
Valientine 17 6-8 41, Brookins 11 0-0 24, Watson 1 0-0 3, Hahn 1 0-0 3, Blancharo 2 1-1 6, Totals 32 7-9 77
Ligonier Valley 21 22 20 16 — 79
Steel Valley 18 10 25 24 — 77
3-point field goals: Rhoades 2, Brookins 2, Tunstall 2, Marinchak, Hollick, Watson, Valientine, Hahn, Blancharo.
SOUTH ALLEGHENY 66, APOLLO-RIDGE 40
South Allegheny — 66
Beatty 1 4-5 6, Michalski 2 2-2 7, Kirkwood 8 0-0 19, Hines 3 0-0 9, Epps 8 0-0 20, Melvin 1 0-0 2, Jackowski 1 0-0 2, Totals 24 7-9 66
Apollo-Ridge — 40
K.Schrock 2 1-2 5, Johnston 7 2-3 19, Clawson 1 0-0 3, McCall 3 2-2 8, Burkholder 1 0-0 2, B.Schrock 1 0-0 3, Totals 15 5-7 40
South Allegheny 14 22 19 11 — 66
Apollo-Ridge 10 9 8 13 — 40