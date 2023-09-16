KENWOOD — After a brutal 40-18 loss to West Shamokin in Week 1, Penns Manor senior Carter Smith insisted that would be the Comets’ worst loss of the season.
Three weeks and three wins later, the 6-foot halfback/linebacker is backing up those words with action.
Smith had a five-touchdown night, scoring on runs of 65, 73, 9, 3 and 19 yards in Penns Manor’s 41-13 blowout of Conemaugh Valley at Pat Corrigan Field in Heritage Conference football action Friday.
“It could only go up from there,” Smith said. “And it only goes up from here. That’s what matters.”
While the Blue Jays scored a season-high 13 points, the Comets defense held them to 149 yards and 10 first downs while forcing three turnovers.
“I was worried sick all day because we watched these guys on film with United last week,” Comets coach Bill Packer said. “They moved the ball real well, and I was really concerned. They’re 0-3 but the three teams they played were three tough teams and they moved the ball in all of them. So I was a little bit concerned the way our defense has been playing. But they really came up, and I’m really proud of them.”
Penns Manor put up 22 points in the first quarter, including a pair of touchdowns in the opening minutes. Smith found a gap on the Comets’ first snap for a 65-yard score only 13 seconds into the game, and a fumble recovery set up Dallas Leasure’s 3-yard trot into the end zone to make it 14-0 with 9:50 left in the first.
“When your line creates those big holes, you can run anything through there,” Smith said. “It’s all our line. They came out and played great tonight. It’s just another week of our line pounding, making big holes. It’s awesome.”
Conemaugh Valley’s Eric Korhut dropped a fourth-down pass from Logan Heinlein to turn the ball back to the Comets, who used it to stack up a 22-0 lead on Smith’s 73-yard sprint down the sideline.
The Blue Jays found some defensive rhythm in the second quarter, shutting out the Comets and stringing together offensive momentum. A short punt by quarterback Amin Lieb positioned Conemaugh Valley at the Comets 39, and a pass interference call on a shot at the end zone gave the Blue Jays a first down on third-and-7 to bring them to the 12-yard line, but Ethan McNulty was tripped up at the 5 to turn it back to Penns Manor.
Making up for the falling short on offense, McNulty snagged an interception off Lieb and returned it 30 yards to put Conemaugh on the board to make the score 22-7 with 2:41 left in the half.
“I took credit for it and told our guys we needed to bounce back,” Lieb said. “My turnover was a bad one. We missed a few blocks, we should have had. We need to finish drives better. But overall, it was a pretty good game.”
The Comets reclaimed momentum early in the third quarter when Lieb came up with a huge hit on Conemaugh Valley’s Tom Stiffler on fourth-and-short to prevent a first down.
“Oh man, he shot out of there like a rocket and made a great hit,” Packer said. “That kid has really stepped up. … He’s just an incredible kid, a great leader for us, and he gives you 100 percent all the time.”
Penns Manor then came up with a pair of fumble recoveries on the Blue Jays’ next two drives, allowing Smith to score on runs of 9 and 3 to make it 34-7 with 2:08 in the third after both point-after attempts failed.
The Comets, whose minus-2 turnover margin heading into Friday was only better than Conemaugh Valley in the Heritage, won the turnover battle against the Blue Jays as another show of progress.
“Usually it goes the other way,” Packer said. “It’s been going the other way for us, but if you can win the turnover battle, that’s a big part of the game. It was important tonight to get that.”
Conemaugh Valley started the fourth quarter with a snap over punter Devon Blair’s head that put the Comets on the Blue Jays 30 to set up Smith’s final touchdown of the evening from 19 yards.
Smith racked up 190 of the Comets’ 266 rushing yards and caught both of Lieb’s completions for 38 yards.
“The kid’s just, man, it takes more than one guy to tackle him,” Packer said. “He runs so hard. He’s not the fastest guy, but boy, he just doesn’t go down when somebody hits him. It’s going to take more than one guy to him down.”
Devin Chontas, who ran for 93 of Conemaugh Valley’s 130 rushing yards, found a gap to go on the Blue Jays’ longest run of the night at 38 yards, and Heinlein connected with Noah Miller alone in the end zone with 5:55 left in the game to make it 41-13.
The Blue Jays fell for the fourth straight week in their first season in the Heritage, while the defending conference champs grabbed a much-needed victory on a night of upsets.
Penns Manor (3-1) visits Cambria Heights next week, while Conemaugh Valley looks for its first win of the season at home against Purchase Line.
