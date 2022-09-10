KENWOOD — After going 4-8 a season ago, Penns Manor began its 2022 campaign with a new mentality: a winning one.
The Comets shut out Purchase Line and United Valley in the first two games of the season, then served Homer-Center its first loss in a 26-6 rout in a Heritage Conference football game Friday at Pat Corrigan Field.
Penns Manor’s third straight victory comes on the shoulders of quarterback Max Hill, who had a hand in five scores. He rushed for touchdowns on runs of 2, 9 and 54 yards and completed scoring passes covering 10 and 17 yards.
“We knew we were playing a very good football team,” Penns Manor coach Bill Packer said. “Our kids just stepped up tonight. They really wanted it, and they gave us 100 percent. I can’t say anymore. I’m just so proud of them.”
“We worked really hard all week, because we wanted this win,” Hill added. “We came out and put everything on the line all four quarters. We played all four quarters, and the score showed that. … We have so many leaders on this team. We all lead at some point. Tonight, I just wanted to step up and lead, and have all of them do the same.”
The Wildcats scored their lone touchdown early.
After Michael Krejocic’s 70-yard punt put Penns Manor on its own 2-yard line, the Wildcats stripped Hill of the ball at the 5 and took possession. Landon Hill, a 6-foot-1, 206-pound running back/linebacker, got the score on his second carry of 2 yards. Krejocic missed the PAT, but Homer-Center took its only lead of the game, 6-0, with 4:11 left in the first quarter.
Landon Hill, who ran for 100-plus yards in each of his first two games, was held to just 24 yards on 11 carries.
Back-to-back personal foul penalties on the Wildcats helped push a five-minute Penns Manor drive that saw a 28-yard pass from Max Hill to Ashton Courvina, a senior wide receiver and running back, and a 10-yard completion for a touchdown to junior Carter Smith to kick off the second quarter.
Justin Marshall’s extra-point kick was good, and the Comets took a 7-6 led.
Penns Manor added a second score before the conclusion of the first half. Max Hill was initially sacked for a loss of 16, but a 15-yard penalty for a horse-collar tackle by the Wildcats allowed the Comets to replay second-and-goal. Max Hill easily found a gap for a 9-yard rushing touchdown, and Marshall hit his second PAT to extend Penns Manor’s lead to 14-6 with four minutes left in the half.
Marshall intercepted a pass from Homer-Center quarterback Cole McAnulty, who left the season opener and missed last week due to an injury, and Max Hill flexed his ability to scramble with a 22-yard gain after avoiding pressure in the backfield to close out the second quarter.
The Comets held the Wildcats to just 31 offensive yards and three first downs in the first half while putting up 189 yards and 11 first downs. The teams combined for 95 penalty yards over the first 24 minutes.
Penns Manor carried the momentum into the third quarter, starting off with seven-play drive highlighted by a 26-yard pass on third-and-5 to Marshall, and then a 17-yard touchdown completion to Courvina to make it a 20-6 game at 9:05.
After Homer-Center went three-and-out on the next drive, the Comets took control at their 43-yard line. After a 3-yard rush by Marshall and an incomplete pass, Max Hill dropped back, somehow avoided the Wildcats’ gritty defense, found a slot and ran 54 yards for Penns Manor’s fourth and final score of the night, making it 26-6 with 7:13 left in the third quarter.
Max Hill completed 9 of 16 pass attempts for 131 yards and rushed for 193 on 17 carries. For good measure, he added a sack on defense.
“We know has that potential,” Packer said. “The last couple weeks, he’s really given us that effort. When he goes, when he sees a crease, he goes. It’s fun to watch, and it’s fun to have a guy like that, that’s for sure.”
Marshall was Max Hill’s top receiver, grabbing three passes for 47 yards. Courvina put up 63 rushing yards on 11 carries.
“Those guys stepped up too,” Packer said of Marshall and Courvina. “Sometimes we have to put Justin in at quarterback to give Max a break, and he just does a phenomenal job at running the ball; and Ashton gets you those sneaky yards. He spins and gets that extra yardage for you when you need it. Just a great overall effort by those guys.”
The Comets stacked up 365 offensive yards and held the explosive Wildcats to just 111.
“We know their line up front is big and strong,” Packer said, “so we were really concerned about them. Our defense has done it all year. They’ve done a great job, they put some pressure on and just stopped their timing and threw off their passes a little bit.”
For Homer-Center, McAnulty completed just 2 of 7 pass attempts for 3 yards and rushed for 16. Sophomore Isaiah McCracken led on offense with 55 rushing yards, including a 51-yard sprint in the fourth quarter. Braden Dunn, another sophomore, added 12 rushing yards.
“I felt like we got out-coached and out-played,” Page said. “They were ready to go; we weren’t. … We needed to move the ball better. They were putting on pressure, but we’ve seen pressure before. We’ve made some rash decisions, we didn’t get our running backs going or our quarterback. That’s a credit to (Penns Manor). You have to be able to handle the pressure. You have to fight through it and make something happen. We didn’t tonight.”
Penns Manor (3-0) welcomes River Valley next week, while Homer-Center (2-1) plays host to West Shamokin.