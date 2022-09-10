hc-pm

Penns Manor’s Max Hill cut inside a block from Justin Marshall on Homer-Center’s Michael Krejocic in the Comets’ victory Friday night.

 JAMES J. NESTOR/Gazette

KENWOOD — After going 4-8 a season ago, Penns Manor began its 2022 campaign with a new mentality: a winning one.

The Comets shut out Purchase Line and United Valley in the first two games of the season, then served Homer-Center its first loss in a 26-6 rout in a Heritage Conference football game Friday at Pat Corrigan Field.

