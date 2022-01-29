Megan Dumm and Kate Hnatko earned double-doubles as Penns Manor extended its winning streak to 13 games by cruising past non-conference rival Bishop Carroll, 68-44, in high school girls’ basketball action Friday.
The Comets put up 15 points and held the Huskies to single digits in each of their first two quarters for an 18-point halftime lead at 30-12. Dumm scored 10 of her 14 points in a 38-32 second half.
Dumm, a senior guard, added 12 rebounds and six assists for a double-double. Juniors Deja Gillo and Hnatko each went 4-for-4 from the free throw line and scored 18 points apiece. Hnatko, a guard, sealed her double-double by grabbing 13 rebounds.
“It was a great team effort,” Penns Manor coach Jason Miloser said. “Our scoring was balanced and we shared the basketball very well. We have been working hard on rebounding, and I am starting to see it pay off. I loved the way we attacked the boards on both ends.”
Savannah Smorto, a senior guard, scored 18 points for Bishop Carroll (7-9).
Penns Manor (16-3) visits Berlin on Monday.
MARION CENTER 55, CAMBRIA HEIGHTS 40: Seven players scored in double figures, and Marion Center sported most of the firepower in a win over Cambria Heights in a Heritage Conference game.
Marion Center took a 10-point lead at 16-6 after the first quarter and led by 17, 33-16, at halftime.
The Stingers, who snapped a four-game losing streak, put the game away during an 18-6 third quarter that extended the lead to 29 points at 51-22. Cambria Heights outscored Marion Center 18-4 in the final period.
Four Stingers reached double figures. Lydia Miller, a sophomore, scored 15 points and posted a double-double with 10 rebounds. She came up two steals shy of a triple double.
Mya Lipsie finished with 14 points after going 7-for-7 at the free throw line and recorded a double-double with 11 rebounds. Kaelee Elkin contributed 13 points and seven rebounds. Shawna Cook scored 11 points.
Cambria Heights’ Bryce Burkey and Sienna Kirsch each scored 13 points and Karli Storm made all three of her team’s 3-pointers and scored 11 points.
Both teams play Tuesday. Marion Center (8-11) plays host to River Valley, and Cambria Heights (5-9) welcomes Purchase Line.
In the ninth-grade game, Marion Center scored a 44-12 win. Macie Miller had 12 points and seven steals, and Alivia Ruddock had 10 points, 11 rebounds and six steals. Kieler Elkin added 10 points.
Marion Center won the seventh- and eighth-grade game, 30-12.
HOMER-CENTER 51, WEST SHAMOKIN 19: Homer-Center grabbed its ninth consecutive victory in a romp over Heritage Conference foe West Shamokin.
The Wildcats connected on nine field goals in the first quarter to jump out to an 18-3 lead and took a 26-7 halftime advantage. Homer-Center outscored West Shamokin 25-12 in the second half.
Homer-Center’s Molly Kosmack, a junior power forward, poured in a game-high 18 points, while Macy Sardone, a junior shooting guard, put up 17.
Senior Lexie Young scored 10 of the Wolves’ 19 points.
Homer-Center (14-4) visits non-conference Redbank Valley on Monday. West Shamokin (4-11) welcomes United on Tuesday.
PURCHASE LINE 74, NORTHERN CAMBRIA 18: Four Purchase Line players reached double figures in a romp over Northern Cambria in a Heritage Conference game.
The Red Dragons led 20-8 after the first quarter and 39-14 at halftime. They outscored the Colts 35-4 in the second half.
Bethany Smith, a senior forward, led Purchase Line with 21 points and five rebounds. Madison Scalese registered 17 points on seven assists, and Abby Goss turned in 13 points and eight rebounds. Jianna Hopkins hit three 3-point field goals en route to 10 points. Bailey Weaver and Anna Layden combined for 12 points.
Purchase Line (11-6) visits Cambria Heights on Tuesday. Northern Cambria (1-15) travels to Ferndale on Monday.
BOYS
UNITED 77, FERNDALE 36: The night after its 14-game win streak was snapped, United returned to its winning ways with a 41-point victory over Ferndale in a non-conference game.
The Lions connected on 10 3-point field goals, eight coming in a 40-23 first half. United continued piling on the points, outscoring the Yellow Jackets 22-11 in the third quarter and 15-2 in the final period.
Five Lions reached double figures. Guards Johnny Muchesko and Tyler Robertson poured in 14 points apiece. Robertson dropped three 3s in the second quarter. Shooting guards Joe Marino and Jacob Boring each notched 13 points, and Brad Felix, a forward, compiled 12.
Ferndale senior Bruce Moore led all scorers with 20 points.
In Thursday’s 62-50 loss to Conemaugh Township, the Indians’ 31-17 first half made the difference. United put together a 17-17 third quarter and a 16-14 fourth period.
Muchesko and Felix led the Lions with 12 points apiece.
United (15-3) welcomes West Shamokin on Monday in a Heritage Conference game.
MARS 76, INDIANA 24: Mars tripled Indiana’s points as the Fightin Planets routed the Indians in a WPIAL Class 5A Section 4 game.
Mars grabbed a 53-12 halftime lead and outscored Indiana 23-12 in the final two quarters.
No Indians reached double digits. Ethan Kutz, a 6-foot-3 senior power forward, made a field goal and went 6-for-6 from the free throw line for a team-leading eight points. Freshman Stanford Webb followed with four points.
Mars’ Zach Schlegel and Tasso Sfanos led all scorers with 17 points apiece.
Indiana (0-7, 3-12) welcomes Plum on Tuesday.
LATROBE 62, LIGONIER VALLEY 50: Ligonier Valley woke up in the fourth quarter, but it was too late to overtake Latrobe in a WPIAL non-section game.
The Rams scored 23 points in the first three quarters and exceeded that with 27 in the fourth. By then, Latrobe held a 41-28 lead after scoring 22 points in the third quarter. The Wildcats scored 21 in the fourth.
Landon Butler, a freshman guard, led Latrobe (6-10) with 29 points. He registered 10 field goals and went 8-for-8 at the free throw line. John Wetzel added 14 points, and Chase Sickenberger, who was 4-for-4 at the line, added 10 points.
Latrobe was 14-for-15 at the free throw line.
Matthew Marinchak paced Ligonier Valley with 27 points.
Ligonier Valley (8-9) visits Mount Pleasant on Monday.
BOYS
’ BOX SCORES
LATROBE 62, LIGONIER VALLEY 50
Latrobe — 62
Butler 10 8-8 29, Sickenberger 3 4-4 10, Wetzel 6 1-1 14, Mondock 1 0-0 2, Marucco 1 0-0 2, Williams 1 0-0 2, Tatsch 1 1-2 3, Totals 23 14-15 62
Ligonier Valley — 50
Sierocky 3 3-7 9, Marinchak 9 7-9 27, Dylan Rhoades 3 0-0 6, Hollick 2 2-2 6, Jablunovsky 1 0-0 2, Totals 18 12-18 50
Latrobe 7 12 22 21 — 62
Ligonier Valley 8 6 9 27 — 50
3-point field goals: Butler, Wetzel, Marinchak 2.
UNITED 77, FERNDALE 36
United — 77
Marino 5 0-2 13, Muchesko 5 2-2 14, Dishong 3 0-0 7, Stiffler 1 0-0 2, Boring 4 5-5 13, Felix 4 4-7 12, Robertson 4 2-2 14, Rose 1 0-02, Totals 27 13-18 77
Ferndale — 36
Haney 2 1-2 5, Moore 8 4-6 20, Hendershot 1 0-0 2, Buchkoski 0 1-2 1, Fenton 3 0-2 8
United 23 17 22 15 — 77
Ferndale 10 13 11 2 — 36
3-point field goals: Robertson 4, Marino 3, Muchesko 2, Fenton 2, Dishong.
CONEMAUGH TOWNSHIP 62, UNITED 50
United — 50
Marino 1 1-2 4, Muchesko 4 3-4 12, Dishong 2 0-0 5, Boring 3 2-2 10, Felix 4 3-4 12, Henry 1 0-0 2, Robertson 1 0-0 3, Totals 16 9-12 50
Conemaugh Township — 62
Ryer 6 1-3 15, Black 0 2-2 2, Gregory 1 0-0 3, Shirley 3 5-6 14, Shonko 7 0-0 14, Updyke 5 3-3 14, Totals 22 11-14 62
United 10 7 17 16 — 50
Conemaugh Township 20 11 17 14 — 62
3-point field goals: Shirley 3, Ryer 2, Boring 2, Gregory, Updyke, Marino, Muchesko, Dishong, Felix, Robertson.
MARS 76, INDIANA 24
Indiana — 24
Webb 2 0-0 4, Brocious 1 0-0 2, Collinger 0 1-2 1, Todd 2 0-0 4, Hutton 1 0-0 2, Martin 1 0-0 2, Lubold 0 1-2 1, Kutz 1 6-6 8, Totals 8 8-10 25
Mars — 76
Schlegel 8 0-0 17, Cote 4 1-2 11, Dvorak 5 0-0 10, Sfanos 7 1-1 17, Black 1 0-0 2, Ceh 2 0-0 5, Zukowski 0 0-2 0, Cunningham 2 0-0 6, Campbell 3 1-2 8
Indiana 6 6 8 4 — 24
Mars 24 29 18 5 — 76
3-point field goals: Cote 2, Sfanos 2, Cunningham 2, Schlegel, Ceh, Campbell.
SHADY SIDE ACADEMY 79, APOLLO-RIDGE 26
Shady Side Academy — 79
Chu 2 0-0 5, Fitzgerald 2 0-0 6, Gallagher 1 0-2 2, A.Kramer 3 1-1 7, P.Kramer 4 1-1 10, Law 1 0-0 2, Mallory 4 0-0 8, Silvia 1 0-0 2, Teslovich 5 2-2 14, Wickland 3 0-0 7, Riordan 5 1-1 12, Durham 2 0-0 4, Totals 33 5-7 79
Apollo-Ridge — 26
K.Schrock 1 2-2 4, Johnston 4 2-2 12, Kavulic 1 0-0 3, Burkholder 2 0-0 5, B.Schrock 1 0-2 2, Totals 9 4-6 26
Shady Side Academy 33 17 14 15 — 79
Apollo-Ridge 7 5 6 8 — 26
3-point field goals: Fitzgerald 2, Teslovich 2, Johnston 2, Chu, P.Kramer, Wickland, Riordan, Kavulic, Burkholder.
GIRLS
’ BOX SCORES
HOMER-CENTER 51, WEST SHAMOKIN 19
West Shamokin — 19
Young 4 2-2 10, Spohn 1 0-0 2, McConnell 0 0-2 0, Jordan 1 1-3 3, Mcilwain 2 0-0 4, Totals 8 3-8 19
Homer-Center — 51
Elliott 2 0-1 4, Kochman 1 0-0 2, Sardone 7 2-2 17, Kosmack 8 2-3 18, Cutshall 0 0-2 0, Fabin 3 0-0 6, Kerr 2 0-0 4, Totals 23 4-8 51
West Shamokin 3 4 6 6 — 19
Homer-Center 18 8 15 10 — 51
3-point field goals: Sardone.
PURCHASE LINE 74, NORTHERN CAMBRIA 18
Northern Cambria — 18
Miller 0 5-6 5, Yahner 1 0-0 2, Formeck 0 1-4 1, Cavallo 3 0-2 6, Myers 1 0-0 2, Abel 1 0-0 2, Totals 6 6-12 18
Purchase Line — 74
Smith 8 3-4 21, Scalese 7 4-6 16, Goss 5 0-0 13, B.Weaver 3 0-0 7, Hopkins 3 1-4 10, Syster 0 0-0 0, Layden 2 1-2 5, K.Weaver 0 0-0 0, Phillips 0 0-0 0, Faught 0 0-0 0, Nedrow 0 0-0 0, Ward 1 0-0 2, Totals 29 7-14 74
Northern Cambria 8 6 3 1 — 18
Purchase Line 20 19 21 14 — 74
3-point field goals: Hopkins 3, Smith 2, Goss, Weaver. JV result: Purchase Line won.
MARION CENTER 55, CAMBRIA HEIGHTS 40
Cambria Heights — 40
Burkey 4 5-5 13, Bender 0 1-2 1, Gaido 0 1-2 1, Vinglish 0 0-1 0, Kirsch 5 3-3 13, Storm 3 2-4 11, Dutko 0 0-0 0, Buck 0 1-2 1, Totals 12 13-19 40
Marion Center — 55
Miller 5 3-4 15, Ka.Elkin 6 0-2 13, Lipsie 3 7-7 14, Ke.Elkin 0 0-0 0, Birk 0 0-0 0, Shadle 1 0-0 2, Haggerty 0 0-0 0, Cook 4 3-6 11, Totals 19 13-19 55
Cambria Heights 6 10 6 18 — 40
Marion Center 16 17 18 4 — 55
3-point field goals: Storm 3, Miller 2, Ka.Elkin, Lipsie. JV score: Marion Center, 25-24.
PENNS MANOR 68, BISHOP CARROLL 44
Bishop Carroll — 44
Ostinowky 3 0-2 6, Smorto 7 1-2 18, Bequet 0 2-4 2, Heinrich 2 4-5 8, Long 4 0-0 8, Laughard 1 0-0 2, Totals 17 7-13 44
Penns Manor — 68
Dumm 6 2-3 14, Gillo 6 4-4 18, 7 4-4 18, Altemus 2 0-0 4, Shaffer 1 1-2 3, Stiteler 4 0-0 9, Mumua 1 0-0 2, Scatena 0 0-2 0, Totals 27 11-15 68
Bishop Carroll 4 8 15 17 — 44
Penns Manor 15 15 19 19 — x
3-point field goals: Smorto 3, Gillo 2, Stiteler.
NORTH STAR 41, LIGONIER VALLEY 27
North Star — 41
Miller 3 1-2 9, Metz 2 6-6 11, Jeske 1 0-2 2, Barnick 5 2-2 14, Wirick 3 0-0 6, Totals 14 9-12 41
Ligonier Valley — 27
Marinchak 3 2-4 11, Myers 1 0-0 2, Miller 0 0-2 0, Barr 2 1-2 5, Boyd 3 0-3 9, Totals 9 3-11 27
North Star 15 9 7 10 — 41
Ligonier Valley 8 3 7 9 — 27