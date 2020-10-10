KENWOOD — Now is still too early to tell whether Penns Manor will repeat the history-making season of 2011.
One thing is for certain, however: The Comets made Indiana County high school football history, if for only one night.
Penns Manor overwhelmed injury-riddled and undermanned Bishop Carroll, 74-0, in a Heritage Conference football game on Friday night at Pat Corrigan Field.
The Comets posted the area’s largest shutout victory in so doing and set a single-game scoring record in the process. They eclipsed Purchase Line’s 70-0 victory against Blacklick Valley in 1990, the year Ed Dalton led the program to the PIAA West Regional finals.
“Offensively things are clicking. Our offensive line did a nice job, and our backs really run well,” Comets coach Bill Packer said. “Everything seemed to be working for us tonight.”
Packer was not out of line in saying everything clicked for the Comets. They managed 453 total yards and held the winless Huskies to 7 net total yards.
Dimitri Lieb scored three touchdowns, including two on the only passes Max Hill threw the entire night.
The Comets rushed for 416 yards, led by Kevin Baum (90). Connor Keith added 87 rushing yards. Each scored two touchdowns.
Seven different players scored touchdowns. Ashton Courvina broke open for a 67-yard touchdown run on his only rushing attempt of the night.
Mark Bagley (20-yard run), Mason Engel (22-yard run) and Justin Marshall (53-yard run) scored the other touchdowns for Penns Manor, which remained one of the only two unbeaten teams in the Heritage Conference.
Most of the current Comets were in elementary school when Penns Manor reached the 2011 East Region finals. That season might be ancient history to Baum and Lieb, but they know what has made this year’s team so much better than the 2019 squad.
“We’re learning how to win, if that makes sense,” Baum said. “We’re learning how to put teams down when we need to. And we’re doing better with that.”
“We have a big senior group, and that helps a lot. We have a lot of senior leadership, we have a lot of kids with a lot of experience. And we’ve been playing together since we were 9. So there’s a lot of chemistry there.”
“We have such great chemistry together,” Lieb said, “and we’re always there to stick up for one another.”
Penns Manor attempted only two passes. Sophomore Max Hill connected with Lieb each time for touchdowns covering 16 and 21 yards.
“We didn’t really want to throw the ball too much,” Packer said. “We like to throw the ball a little bit, just to get the guys involved.”
“We just wanted to get a little work on throwing, just work that into our game and show that we have a good running game and a good passing game,” Lieb said.
The Huskies, who started four sophomores on the offensive line, struggled against Penns Manor’s pass rush.
“The truth is the sophomores that we have on the line are good athletes,” Bishop Carroll coach Bubba Fatula said. “But they should be playing a junior varsity schedule. Unfortunately, because of our numbers they have to play a varsity schedule. And they’re outmanned right now.”
Sophomore quarterback Johnny Golden completed 9 of 26 passes for 53 yards and was intercepted once. He also rushed for minus-27 yards as he struggled to elude the Comets’ pressure.
“We thought we could get pressure on (Golden), that’s what we wanted to do, and we did that,” Packer said. “It made it pretty tough for him to get into any kind of rhythm or to be able to throw the ball.”
The Comets visit Northern Cambria next week. The Colts fell to homestanding Marion Center on Friday, 28-7, in a matchup of unbeaten teams.
“They’re big up front. They’re always big,” Packer said. “We don’t have the kind of size that they do. But, hopefully, our quickness this year will eliminate some of that size that they have. But we know when we go down there to play it’s always a battle. It’s a tough place to play.”
“We know they’re always big, and they can throw the ball with Mikey Hoover,” Lieb said. “But with our secondary we can lock them down. Defensively, we can stop them.”