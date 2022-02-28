KENWOOD — The District 6 Class 2A girls’ basketball semifinals will feature a rematch of the Heritage Conference championship game between Homer-Center and Penns Manor after the third-seeded Comets took down sixth-seeded Southern Huntingdon, 44-28, in the quarterfinals on Saturday.
Penns Manor’s loss to Homer-Center at the KCAC on Feb. 11 snapped its 17-game win streak and started important conversations for the Comets in their quest to repeat as District 6 champs.
“Since that Homer-Center game, we talked a lot about controlling what we can control and looking to do those little things right,” Penns Manor coach Jason Miloser said. “We wanted to get better at taking care of the basketball and making sure every possession ends with a shot. Unfortunately, a lot of those shots we would’ve liked to go in didn’t go in. But our girls focused on what they could control and moving onto the next play, which led to us continuing to get good shots.”
Shots weren’t falling for either team in the first quarter, but Penns Manor held a 10-0 lead after holding the Rockets scoreless. Junior Deja Gillo led the Comets’ start with five points.
Southern Huntingdon tallied its first points on a bucket by sophomore Marissa Shawley 17 seconds into the second quarter. Freshmen Chloe Brown and Elayna Thomas each netted a 3-pointer in a much more even second period that Penns Manor took 12-10.
The Comets held a 22-10 halftime lead and had 20 rebounds, with five boards from senior Megan Dumm, who went on to notch a double-double.
Southern Huntingdon grabbed just 11 first-half rebounds and turned the ball over 13 times compared to Penns Manor’s three.
The Rockets started to push in the second half, putting up a 10-point third period off five points from junior Majerle North.
While Penns Manor kept hold of a double-digit advantage throughout the 15-10 quarter for a 37-20 lead after three periods, the Comets looked visibly rattled at moments as the Rockets’ defense found a way to keep Gillo and Dumm to just two points apiece.
“Southern Huntingdon is a great second-half team,” Miloser said. “We wanted to get the early jump, but we also knew they’d make a run at us in the second half. We just tried to match that intensity and keep our composure. At times, we didn’t do as well as we would’ve liked with it, but, down the stretch, I can’t say enough about the way my girls stepped up and handled the game.”
The Rockets came out with 3s from Shawley and Thomas to start the fourth quarter, but Penns Manor answered with a 7-0 run that included five free throws on seven attempts to make it an 18-point game at 44-26.
Penns Manor went 13-for-14 from the line in the second half, with Kate Hnatko going 6-for-6.
No Rockets reached double figures. Shawley led with nine points, while Thomas and North each tallied six.
“I simply can’t say enough about our defense and their efforts tonight,” Miloser said. “We talked a lot about playing disciplined defense and staying with our girl because Southern Huntingdon has so many weapons that can score, and the credit goes to our girls for doing an incredible job at communicating and doing all those little things on the defensive end to pull out the win.”
Gillo, a 5-foot-6 guard, posted a game-high 13 points.
“Deja’s been playing with a lot of confidence,” Miloser said. “I tell her all the time that she’s not going to have the best defender on her, because they’re going to be on Megan, so she needs to take advantage. She did a great job at that tonight. We need to keep that confidence rolling.”
Dumm and Alyssa Altemus followed with 10 points each. Dumm, another 5-6 guard, added 10 rebounds to complete the double-double.
“Early on a couple of shots Meggie would normally make didn’t fall, so I told her, ‘You just need to keep your composure and control your body language, and I promise you those shots will start falling,’” Miloser said.
“It’s really hard when those shots aren’t falling,” Dumm added. “I knew I had to step up defensively and make a difference somehow — passing, rebounding, doing the little things to help the girls around me. I trust them, and they stepped up.”
Penns Manor finished the game with 30 rebounds, including 15 on the offensive end. The Comets also committed just eight turnovers compared to the Rockets’ 22.
Penns Manor (21-3) visits No. 2 Homer-Center (21-4) this evening in the semifinals. Penns Manor won the regular-season matchup, 46-45, on Dec. 14 to open conference play, and the Wildcats won the Heritage Conference championship game, 36-26. Homer-Center whipped Juniata Valley, 57-18, in the quarterfinals Saturday.
“We talked after that Homer-Center game about how we have to value every single possession,” Miloser said. “We have to do a better job at taking care of the basketball. We just had too many turnovers. I also have to do a better job at getting Meggie in better positions to score.
“If they take her away, we have to find ways to get other girls those open looks and getting them in position to make baskets. We have confidence that any girl that steps on the court for us can make plays and make a difference.”