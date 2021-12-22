Four Penns Manor players reached double figures to guide the Comets to a victory over Marion Center, 60-44, in a Heritage Conference boys’ basketball game Tuesday night.
Grant Grimaldi led the charge for Penns Manor, connecting on eight field goals for 17 points. Bryan Koches was successful on four 3-pointers and totaled 16 points. Max Hill added 13 and Noah Kohan 11 for the Comets.
Vitalijs Petrof had a double-double for the Stingers, scoring 11 points and collecting 11 rebounds. Dakota Bracken hit four 3-pointers on his way to 12 points while Evan Risinger contributed 10.
Both teams play Thursday. Penns Manor (3-2) welcomes Purchase Line, and Marion Center (2-3) travels to Northern Cambria.
RIVER VALLEY 61, HOMER-CENTER 42: Nine players scored for River Valley in a victory over Homer-Center in a Heritage Conference game.
Dom Speal, a sophomore guard, scored all but two of River Valley’s points in the first quarter, sinking three 3-pointers and scoring 12 points as the Panthers took an early 14-8 lead.
The Panthers held the Wildcats to four points in the second quarter to grab a 24-12 lead at halftime.
River Valley continued its dominance in the third period, outscoring Homer-Center 20-11. The Wildcats grabbed two points in a 19-17 fourth quarter.
Speal led the Panthers with 16 points, while Cameron Reaugh and Luke Woodring each netted 14.
Seven Wildcats tallied points, led by junior Michael Krejocic with 17.
River Valley (3-3) welcomes United on Thursday, and Homer-Center (0-5) faces Portage Monday in the Richland tournament.
ERIE EAST 67, WEST SHAMOKIN 24: Erie East outscored host West Shamokin in every quarter on its way to a lopsided non-conference victory.
Eleven Erie players recorded points, led by Jayuin Smith’s 15. TayJamier Carr added 10 points.
Erie jumped out to a 16-5 first-quarter lead and was ahead 42-12 at the half.
The Wolves’ Trevor Smulik scored 13 points.
West Shamokin (3-2) will again play out of conference Thursday at home against Indiana.
CONNELLSVILLE 69, INDIANA 57: Four Connellsville players scored in double figures to lead the Falcons past Indiana in a WPIAL Class 5A non-conference matchup.
The host outscored Indiana 15-14 in the first quarter and led 34-28 at halftime. Josh Marietta scored nine of his game-high 19 points in the second half to lead Connellsville. Dante Riccelli added 15 points on seven field goals.
Jared Hough also contributed 13 points and Bruce Giles netted 10 for the host Falcons.
Ethan Kutz scored 17 and Stanford Webb added 14 to lead Indiana.
Indiana (2-3) travels to West Shamokin on Thursday.
APOLLO-RIDGE 58, STEEL VALLEY 46: Gage Johnston scored 21 of his team-high 30 points in the first half in helping the Vikings win their second straight WPIAL Class 3A Section 3 game.
The Vikings led by just six points at the half but outscored the Ironmen 14-2 in the third quarter to build a 44-26 advantage.
Croce Brookins scored 16 of his game-high 32 points in the fourth quarter to rally the Ironmen, but the Vikings added 14 points over the final eight minutes to complete the win.
Karter Schrock added 13 points for the Vikings.
Apollo Ridge (3-2) plays in its tournament Tuesday against Neighborhood Academy.
LIGONIER VALLEY 79, EAST ALLEGHENY 65: Matthew Marinchak hit five 3-pointers and Haden Sierocky earned a double-double as Ligonier toppled East Allegheny in a WPIAL Class 3A Section 3 game.
Marinchak, a 6-foot-2 senior guard, put up a game-high 35 points, while Sieroky, a 6-0 junior, scored 14 points and grabbed 10 rebounds.
The Rams fell behind in the first quarter, 20-18, but registered a 21-point second period to take a 39-32 lead at halftime.
Ligonier Valley added to its lead with a 27-10 third quarter to make it a 66-42 before East Allegheny matched the Rams in the fourth frame in which each team scored 23 points.
Mike Smith led East Allegheny with 26 points, followed by Josiah Burt with 22, including five 3-pointers.
Ligonier Valley (2-3) will participate in the Kiski Area tournament on Dec. 28.
CALVARY BAPTIST 61, CLEARFIELD ALLIANCE 27: Joe Shank recorded a quadruple-double and Calvary Baptist shut out Clearfield Alliance in the first quarter en route to its second victory.
Shank scored 10 points to go with 27 rebounds, 14 assists and 11 steals.
Noah Meckley scored a game-high 18 points to go with 10 rebounds and five assists, and Nathan Helman chipped in 13 points.
Calvary Baptist (2-1) serves as the host for a tournament on Jan. 7 and 8.
GIRLS
PENNS MANOR 39, MARION CENTER 33: Penns Manor trailed by a bucket going into the fourth quarter but overtook Marion Center in a Heritage Conference game in which senior guard Megan Dumm surpassed 1,000 points.
Dumm scored 11 points, including a 3-pointer and three free throws in the final quarter. She also grabbed 11 rebounds and five steals.
“Megan is just a special kid and a special player,” Penns Manor coach Jason Miloser said. “I couldn’t be more proud of her. She has worked very hard and deserves it. I am definitely thankful she has been on my team, because she makes all of us better people, better players and better coaches.”
Kate Hnatko and Sydney Shaffer combined for 15 points for Penns Manor.
Penns Manor (4-2) trailed 28-26 going into the fourth quarter before outscoring the Stingers (0-4) 13-5 in the period.
Kaelee Elkin had 15 points, eight rebounds and three steals for Marion Center. Lydia Miller scored 11 points to go with seven rebounds and six steals, and Mya Lipsie grabbed eight rebounds.
Both teams play this evening. Penns Manor visits Purchase Line, and Marion Center plays host to Northern Cambria.
BELLWOOD-ANTIS 67, UNITED 62: United failed to complete a fourth-quarter comeback and suffered its first loss of the season against Bellwood-Antis in a non-conference game played Monday.
It was a two-point game heading into halftime, with United trailing 32-30. The Lions found themselves in a hole in the third quarter, hitting just two field goals as they were outscored 14-9. United rallied in the fourth period, with sophomore guard Mollee Fry scoring 10 of the team’s final 23 points, but it wasn’t enough to slip past Bellwood (3-1).
Junior forward Lydia Worthing scored 12 points for the Blue Devils in the second quarter en route to a game-high 27 points.
Fry led United with 22 points, including three 3-pointers. Senior Jordyn Travis netted 14 points and went 6-for-6 from the free throw line, while Delaney Perrone added 15 points.
United (4-1) travels to River Valley (5-1) for a Heritage Conference game this evening.