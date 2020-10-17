NORTHERN CAMBRIA — What was a 3-8 team in 2019 now sits atop the district leaderboard entering the 2020 postseason.
Through an unusually short six-game regular season, the Penns Manor Comets remained undefeated, beating Northern Cambria, 35-0, to improve to 6-0 and, more importantly, claim the No. 1 seed in the District 6 Class 1A playoffs, which begin next weekend. The Comets made sure of that claim while shutting down Northern Cambria coupled with Portage’s 38-0 loss to unbeaten Berlin.
“We just got a lot of the guys back from last year,” Penns Manor coach Bill Packer said. “They were young last year, with a lot of juniors and sophomores, but they just worked so hard in the offseason. “We got bigger, stronger, and faster.”
Penns Manor, now 12 seniors strong on its roster, asserted its dominance early against the Colts, forcing a turnover on downs inside its territory, turning a botched lateral into a touchdown and finishing a resilient stop from the 12-yard line before time expired on the opening half.
Offensively, the Comets utilized their array of position players to create a relentless rushing attack. Balanced among seven players, they totaled for more than 300 rushing yards and scored four touchdowns on the ground.
Conner Keith led the night with 139 yards on 14 carries, netting 81 on a touchdown run late in the third quarter. Behind him, Dimitri Lieb accounted for 63 rushing yards with a pair of touchdowns, and Ashton Courvina and Kevin Baum
followed with 45 and 39 yards, respectively.
“When you have four running backs like we did, we can switch it up,” Packer said. “Our line did a tremendous job up front and created a couple big holes up front with Conner. Once he gets in the open (field), he goes.
“It’s just a nice variety of guys.”
The Colts deferred after winning the coin toss. Penns Manor opened with 12 straight running plays, churning out six first down en route to quarterback Max Hill’s 1-yard touchdown run. The two-point conversion attempt failed and kept the score at 6-0.
Northern Cambria mimicked the Comets’ successful strategy, one that initially seemed to work. The Colts attempted only two passes on an 11-play possession and moved inside the Comets 35-yard line. A 5-yard penalty on a new set of downs stalled their progress, and failure to convert fourth-and-16 produced a turnover on downs at the 25-yard line.
In identical fashion to their opening drive, Penns Manor stuck with a consistent rushing attack, picking up three first downs and finishing the series with a 7-yard rushing touchdown by Dimitri Lieb.
Three consecutive incompletions ended the Colts’ possession, and the Comets returned the favor after punting from their 39-yard line. A 27-yard return by Isaac Noll placed Northern Cambria at midfield with an opportunity to cut into the 14-point deficit, but the drive disintegrated with an immediate turnover on downs.
Penns Manor suffered the same fate. Despite a 9-yard completion to kick-start the drive, two subsequent runs resulted in no gains. On fourth-and-1, Courvina was stopped in the backfield for a 3-yard loss with less than two minutes remaining in the first half.
Another chance to draw close to the Comets’ morphed into a catastrophe for the Colts. They opened the possession with a backward pass to Noll. Ashton Courvina disrupted the play and forced a fumble on the lateral. Linebacker Jae Karlinsey scooped up the loose ball and returned the fumble 58 yards for a touchdown and a 21-0 lead.
“It was big,” Karlinsey said. “Ashton (Courvina) had the big hit. I picked it up, and Dimitri helped me block and get that touchdown. It was a great moment.”
Northern Cambria’s next possession was steered by numerous penalties against the Penns Manor defense. Five penalties, including one that helped the Colts convert third-and-13, pushed Northern Cambria to the Comets’ 12-yard line for and untimed down.
Hoover scrambled into the end zone, but the Colts’ lone penalty on the drive, for holding, negated the score. An incomplete pass on the second untimed play kept Penns Manor’s shutout intact.
Receiving the second-half kickoff, the Colts returned to a run-oriented offense. They pulled inside Penns Manor’s 30-yard line within four plays, but a 7-yard sack by defensive end Ethan Joiner forced the Colts into another fourth-down situation. Wide receiver Owen Prasko’s run fell short by 3 yards.
Keith broke the game open on the next play. He took a handoff, pushed through tackles and outran the Colts’ secondary on an 81-yard touchdown run that stretched the lead to 28-0.
Both offenses stalled with little production into the fourth quarter. Hoover threw two interceptions, with the ladder positioning the Comets at Northern Cambria’s 28-yard line.
After five runs, Lieb scored his second touchdown of the game with a 3-yard carry, and kicker Justin Marshall’s third successful extra point attempt put the Comets ahead 35-0, enforcing the mercy rule up to the game’s conclusion.
Northern Cambria coach Sam Shutty believes his team can recover from back-to-back losses going into next week’s Class 2 playoffs.
“We’ve got to go back to the things we did earlier and the things that made us successful.” Shutty said. “We have to focus on those types of things, as opposed to focusing on what our opponent is doing. And that’s my fault.”