Jason Miloser, Penns Manor’s girls’ basketball coach, accomplished two pretty amazing feats Friday night.
First, he got out of the house, which is a pretty big thing for a first-time father to pull off only three days after the birth of his daughter.
Second, he and his team beat the COVID-19 pandemic, at least for a few hours, when he arranged for the Comets to play not one, but two basketball games, which set up a full day of action that wrapped up Friday only hours before the statewide-mandated shutdown went into effect at 12:01 a.m. Saturday.
Winter sports across the state were scheduled to begin this weekend, but the shutdown put things on hold until at least Jan. 4.
Miloser, who also doubles as the school’s director of athletics, had his team ready to play Saturday afternoon in what would have been one of the few high school basketball games in the state. While most school districts delayed the start of winter sports, and the PIAA met only on Wednesday to give its final go-ahead, the Comets were hard at work in late November preparing for the season. Because teams are required to have 15 practice dates before their first contest, few schools were ready to play this weekend.
Penns Manor was.
So were Berlin and Brookville.
So they got together for a hastily arranged day of basketball, something that will not happen again until a new year arrives, if then. Penns Manor, which saw last season grind to a halt in the PIAA quarterfinals when the pandemic struck in March, opened a new and now-delayed season with a two wins, 48-32 over Berlin and 74-31 over Brookville. Berlin topped Brookville in the other game.
Things are grinding to a halt again, but the Comets got a few hours of respite.
“Talking to the coaches, regardless of the outcome and the scores, we were all just happy that we got the opportunity,” Miloser said. “We saw the smiles on the faces of all the girls, and you could tell they were appreciative and thankful for the opportunity to play.”
When the shutdown announcement came, Miloser, who had spent most of the week fulfilling his duties as a new father, slipped away from home and made it to school before the end of practice. The disappointment was obvious. So was the desire to play.
“I got the feeling that they really wanted to play,” Miloser said. “At that point we were planning on playing, and I said I’d see what I can work out.”
Miloser had already checked to see if Saturday’s opponent, Rockwood, could make it to Kenwood on Friday. That was a no-go.
“I know Berlin’s AD (Tanner Presser) a little because we’ve played them on the boys’ side, and I had his number,” Miloser said. “And his wife is the coach so that helped us work on getting the game organized a little bit quicker.”
Penns Manor’s boys, meanwhile, were scheduled to play in a tournament at DuBois that was postponed. Miloser, in a conversation with DuBois’ AD, learned that Brookville’s girls’ team was available to play.
“A few phone calls later we got this crazy idea if there would be any way to try to play two games each on Friday,” Miloser said.
There was, and conveniently, the school board was meeting Thursday night at Penns Manor, allowing Miloser to secure permission and work out details for the rare doubleheaders.
“We were able to safely distance the teams,” Miloser said. “We had the officials in a classroom. Our locker room was in the auditorium, and we were able to get Berlin in our boys’ locker room and Brookville in the girls’ locker room.”
Players also wore masks while playing, which they were prepared to do for as long as necessary this season.
Kassidy Smith, one of two Penns Manor seniors, scored 21 points against Berlin and 23 against Brookville. She scored 14 of the Comets’ 28 points in the second half when they pulled away from Berlin after holding a 20-14 halftime lead. She also raked in 15 rebounds in the two games and handed out four assists against Berlin.
Megan Dumm, a junior, poured in 28 points against Brookville, with 19 coming in the first half when Penns Manor built a 49-18 lead. She scored 11 points against Berlin, totaled 12 steals over two games and grabbed seven rebounds against Berlin.
Anna Peterman, Penns Manor’s other senior, finished with 17 rebounds, 11 assists and eight points in two games.
“Our two seniors, Kassidy Smith and Anna Peterman, and Megan Dumm, a junior, I saw them step up and show the experience they gained the last couple years and take ownership of this team,” Miloser said. “And all the underclassmen on the floor with them, Kassidy and Anna and Megan did a great job leading them, and you could see those sophomores and freshmen get more and more confidence because of how they were leading them.
“Unfortunately, we are going to be shut down, and it’s a challenge for the girls to make sure they’re not losing everything they’ve built up so far. I thought we made a lot of progress the first couple weeks, and even tonight I could see them growing and getting betting as individuals and getting better as a team. And the challenge is what they’re going to do the next three weeks when we’re not together. I think we have a great group of girls who will work on their own do all the little things they can do on their own until we pick up where we left off.”
Miloser credited his assistant coaches, who “did a great job running the program” in his absence most of the week.
Miloser’s wife, Rebecca, gave birth to their daughter, Elliana Grace, on Tuesday night.
“I’m lucky to have a wonderful wife who is supportive of me coaching,” Miloser said, “and I’m grateful my parents and her parents helped out tonight so I could get away from my daddy duties and coach the games.”
FRIDAY’S SUMMARIES
PENNS MANOR 48, BERLIN 32
Berlin — 32
Dearmitt 3 2-2 8, Hunt 0 1-2 1, Sechler 5 3-7 14, Greene 3 0-0 7, Countryman 0 2-6 2, Totals 11 8-17 32
Penns Manor — 48
Smith 8 4-7 21, Peterman 2 0-0 4, Dumm 4 2-2 11, Gillo 2 0-0 4, A.Stiteler 2 0-0 4, Shaffer 2 0-0 4, Totals 20 6-9 48
Berlin 7 7 13 5 — 32
Penns Manor 7 13 18 10 — 48
3-point field goals: Sechler, Greene, Smith, Dumm.
JV result: Penns Manor won.
PENNS MANOR 74, BROOKVILLE 31
Brookville — 31
Haight 2 8-9 13, Molnar 2 0-0 4, El.Wonderling 1 0-0 3, Zimmerman 1 0-0 2, Davis 2 0-1 5, Ed.Wonderling 2 0-0 4, Totals 10 8-10 31
Penns Manor — 74
Smith 10 2-4 23, Peterman 2 0-0 4, Dumm 13 1-1 28, Gillo 3 3-3 9, Hnatko 2 0-0 4, A.Stiteler 1 0-0 2, S.Stiteler 1 0-0 2, Hadden 1 0-0 2, Totals 33 6-8 74
Brookville 7 11 9 4 — 31
Penns Manor 29 20 13 12 — 74
3-point field goals: Haight, El.Wonderling, Davis, Smith, Dumm.