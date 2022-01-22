Grant Grimaldi poured in a game-high 25 points as Penns Manor extended its win streak to 10 games with a 64-41 victory over Marion Center in a Heritage Conference boys’ basketball game Friday.
Grimaldi, a 6-foot-5 power forward, scored 10 points in a 23-4 first quarter, and the Comets grabbed a 39-13 halftime advantage.
Penns Manor put up a 16-10 third quarter to push its lead to 55-23 before Marion Center took the final frame 18-9.
Ryen Gresko, a junior guard, also reached double digits for the Comets with 10 points. Noah Kohan scored eight points.
T.J. Lynn led Marion Center with 10 points.
Penns Manor (12-2) welcomes non-conference Shanksville on Monday. Marion Center (4-11), which has lost three straight, takes on Northern Cambria at home on Tuesday in a Heritage Conference matchup.
RIVER VALLEY 69, HOMER-CENTER 38: River Valley hit a season-high nine 3-point field goals and put together a big first half in a win over Homer-Center in a Heritage Conference game.
The Panthers made five 3s in a 41-point first half that gave them a 25-point halftime lead.
“We finally were able to see the ball go through the hoop consistently tonight,” River Valley coach Don Stitt said. “I thought our kids got after it tonight on both ends of the floor. I’m pleased with this effort with a tough schedule looming.”
Luke Woodring hit five 3s for a game-high 15 points. Braden Staats chipped in 11 points, seven rebounds and seven assists, and Cameron Reaugh and Andrew Baker added nine apiece. In all, 11 Panthers scored.
Michael Krejocic led Homer-Center with 11 points. The Wildcats made only one 3-pointer.
Homer-Center (2-12) visits Cambria Heights on Monday, and River Valley (5-9) visits United on Tuesday.
SHALER 74, INDIANA 26: Fourteen players scored for Shaler as the Titans delivered Indiana its eighth straight loss in a WPIAL Class 5A Section 4 game.
Shaler (8-5, 5-2) grabbed a commanding 51-15 halftime lead before outscoring Indiana 23-11 in the second half. The Indians were outshot 30-7 in field goals.
Logan Bernesser led Shaler with 14 points, and Julian Vizzoca and Joey Desabato each scored 10.
Noah Hutton led the Indians with seven points, including going 4-for-4 from the free throw line. Ethan Kutz followed with six points and Trevor Todd netted five.
Indiana (2-9, 0-6) plays host to DuBois on Saturday.
Apollo-Ridge broke open a close game in the third quarter and went on to beat Valley in a WPIAL Class 3A Section 3 game.
Apollo-Ridge led 20-18 at halftime and outscored Valley 16-7 in the third quarter. Apollo-Ridge held a 23-15 in the second half.
Karter Schrock and Gage Johnston scored 13 points apiece for Apollo-Ridge. Johnston hit two 3-point field goals in the third quarter and accounted for 10 of his team’s 16 points.
B.J.Harvey led all scorers with 18 points for Valley (2-12, 1-5).
Apollo-Ridge (4-10, 3-4) plays at Steel Valley on Tuesday.
SOUTH ALLEGHENY 66, LIGONIER VALLEY 47: Five South Allegheny players scored in double figures in a victory over Ligonier Valley in a WPIAL Class 3A Section 3 games.
South Allegheny, 11-3 overall, holds first place in the section at 7-0. The Gladiators made 12 3-poitn field goals, and Mike Michalski scored a team-high 16 points. He was followed by Bryce Epps with 13 points, Cam Epps with 12, Dillion Hines with 11 and Ethan Kirkwood with 10.
Matthew Marinchak led Ligonier Valley with 18 points, with 10 coming on a perfect performance at the free throw line. Dylan Rhoades contributed 16 points.
Ligonier Valley (7-8, 4-3) plays host to East Allegheny on Tuesday.
GIRLS
LIGONIER VALLEY 69, VALLEY 32: Haley Boyd netted nine 3-point field goals en route to a career-high 38 points to lead Ligonier Valley past Valley for its first win of the season in a WPIAL non-section game.
The Rams jumped out to a 23-4 lead in the first quarter and took a 45-20 lead into halftime. Ligonier Valley put up two 12-point quarters to outscore Valley 24-12 in the second half.
Boyd grabbed eight rebounds, dished out six assists and added five steals. Madison Marinchak followed with 11 points, including three 3s. Maddie Griffin had eight rebounds and Sydnee Foust snagged six boards. Misty Miller and Amanda Woods added five and four steals, respectively.
Janelle Norman led Valley (1-11) with 12 points.
Ligonier Valley (1-12) plays host to Southmoreland on Monday.
LOCAL SCOREBOARDHIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL
FRIDAY’S SCORES
BOYS
Altoona 64, Harrisburg 59 Apollo-Ridge 43, Valley 33 Baldwin 61, Seneca Valley 54 Beaver Area 59, Hopewell 42 Beaver Falls 58, West Allegheny 55 Bedford 67, Somerset 29 Belle Vernon 73, Mount Pleasant 24 Berlin-Brothersvalley 67, Rockwood 24 Bethel Park 44, Trinity 36 Brentwood 74, Charleroi 71 Burgettstown 59, Avella 34 Butler 86, North Allegheny 79 Cambria Heights 54, Northern Cambria 32 Canon-McMillan 65, Connellsville 33 Chestnut Ridge 48, Bishop McCort 44 Elizabeth Forward 63, South Park 36 Elk County Catholic 46, Ridgway 44 Fairview 130, Oil City 35 Farrell 48, Rocky Grove 44 Fox Chapel 54, Upper St. Clair 53 Franklin 72, Sharpsville 38 Franklin Regional 42, Kiski Area 37 Gateway 82, McKeesport 48 Geibel Catholic 89, Greensburg Salem 79 Grand River Academy, Ohio 61, Hickory 38 Hampton 70, Plum 35 Highlands 77, Freeport 50 Jefferson-Morgan 47, Fort Cherry 45 Keystone Oaks 83, Derry 59 Laurel Highlands 70, Norwin 59 Mars 63, Armstrong 44 McConnellsburg 59, Forbes Road 20 McGuffey 61, West Greene 41 Mount Lebanon 64, Hempfield Area 33 New Castle 55, Imani Christian 42 North Hills 80, Pine-Richland 68 Our Lady Of Sacred Heart 80, Serra Catholic 56 Penns Manor 64, Marion Center 41 Perry Traditional Academy 66, Westinghouse 36 Pittsburgh North Catholic 65, Burrell 50 Pittsburgh Obama 70, Carrick 49 Quakertown 63, Lower Moreland 48 River Valley 69, Homer-Center 38 Riverview 70, Propel Braddock Hills 57 Saegertown 71, Eisenhower 42 Shaler 74, Indiana 26 Shenango 56, Laurel 53 South Allegheny 66, Ligonier Valley 47 St. Joseph 61, Propel Montour 51 Steel Valley 55, Shady Side Academy 53 Summit Academy 89, Mohawk 61 Washington 58, Brownsville 48
GIRLS
Altoona 76, Harrisburg 49 Berlin-Brothersvalley 57, Tussey Mountain 42 Bishop McCort 71, Chestnut Ridge 53 Blackhawk 82, New Castle 32 California 60, Frazier 36 Chartiers-Houston 48, Carmichaels 22 Forest Hills 43, Westmont Hilltop 39 Freedom Area 65, South Side 41 Kennedy Catholic 79, Reynolds 32 Ligonier Valley 69, Valley 32 Penn Hills 50, Kiski Area 41 Peters Township 48, Baldwin 39 Riverview 48, Propel Montour 34 Smethport 40, Port Allegany 27 St. Joseph 52, Freeport 49 United 67, Meyersdale 38 West Greene 70, McGuffey 39 West Scranton 42, North Pocono 36 Westinghouse 52, Perry Traditional Academy 17
BOYS
’ BOX SCORES
SHALER 74, INDIANA 26
Shaler — 74
Smetanka 1 0-0 3, Desabato 4 1-2 10, Belles 2 1-2 5, Himrod 2 1-2 6, Orga 3 0-0 7, McGuire 1 0-0 2, Jos.Miller 2 0-0 6, Joe.Miller 2 0-0 4, Ritts 7 0-0 14, Vizzoca 3 2-2 10, Fana 1 0-0 2, Weber 1 0-0 2, Totals 30 5-8 74
Indiana — 26
Webb 0 0-4 0, Majernik 0 1-2 1, Todd 2 0-0 5, Nygren 1 0-1 2, Hutton 1 4-4 7, Hunter 1 0-0 3, Kutz 2 2-4 6, Clifford 0 2-3 2, Totals 7 9-18 26
Shaler 26 25 11 12 — 74
Indiana 3 12 5 6 — 26
3-point field goals: Vizzoca 2, Jos.Miller 2, Smetanka, Desabato, Himrod, Orga, Ritts, Todd, Hutton, Hunter.
PENNS MANOR 64, MARION CENTER 41
Marion Center — 41
Dak.Bracken 2 1-3 6, Daw.Bracken 3 0-0 8, Lynn 4 2-2 10, Risinger 2 0-0 4, Petrof 6 1-1 13, Totals 17 4-6 41
Penns Manor — 64
Grimaldi 25, Kohan 4 0-0 8, Koches 2 0-0 6, Hill 4 0-0 9, Gresko 4 0-0 10, Courvina 2 1-3 5, Smith 0 1-6 1, Totals 27 3-12 64
Marion Center 4 9 10 18 — 41
Penns Manor 23 16 16 9 — x
3-point field goals: Daw.Bracken 2, Grimaldi 2, Koches 2, Gresko 2, Dak.Bracken, Hill.
RIVER VALLEY 69, HOMER-CENTER 38
Homer-Center — 38
Arone 2 1-2 5, Zenisek 1 0-0 2, Harper 2 0-0 4, Krejocic 4 3-4 11, Vitale 1 0-0 3, Palmer 2 1-4 5, Alexander 3 2-4 8, Totals 15 7-14 38
River Valley — 69
Speal 2 0-1 4, Reaugh 3 3-4 9, Woodring 5 0-0 15, R.Bartolini 1 4-6 6, McCully 1 0-0 3, Staats 5 0-0 11, Kennedy-Citeroni 1 0-0 3, Baker 4 0-0 9, McDivitt 1 0-0 2, Riggle 1 0-0 2, Roessler 1 3-4 5, Totals 25-10-15 69
Homer-Center 4 12 13 9 — 38
River Valley 20 21 14 14 — 69
3-point field goals: Palmer, Woodring 5, McCully, Staats, Kennedy-Citeroni, Baker. JV score: River Valley, 40-16.
APOLLO-RIDGE 43, VALLEY 33
Valley — 33
Moit 0 1-2 1, Clarke 0 0-0 0, Harvey 8 2-4 18, Affanas3 0-2 8, Simmons 3 0-6 6, Staraniec 0 0-0 0, Swinder 0 0-0 0, Totals 14 3-12 33
Apollo-Ridge — 43
Fox 2 0-1 5, K.Schrock 6 0-4 13, Johnston 4 3-4 13, McCall 1 0-0 2, Burkholder 2 0-0 5, B.Schrock 1 2-2 5, Totals 16 5-11 43
Valley 7 11 7 8 — 33
Apollo-Ridge 8 12 16 7 — 43
3-point field goals: Affanas 2, Johnston 2, Fox, K.Schrock, Burkholder, B.Schrock.
SOUTH ALLEGHENY 66, LIGONIER VALLEY 47
Ligonier Valley — 47
Sierocky 3 1-1 7, Marinchak 3 10-10 18, Grzywinski 0 1-2 1, Rhoades 5 4-4 16, Tunstall 1 0-2 3, Jablunovsky 0 0-1 0, Little 0 2-2 2, Totals 12 18-21 47
South Allegheny — 66
Beaty 2 0-0 4, Michalski 7 0-2 16, Kirkwood 4 0-0 10, Hines 4 0-0 11, B.Epps 5 2-2 13, C.Epps 4 0-0 12, Totals 26 2-4 66
Ligonier Valley 6 19 7 15 — 47
South Allegheny 17 18 17 14 — 66
3-point field goals: Marinchak 2, Rhoades 2, Tunstall, C.Epps 4, Hines 3, Michalski 2, Kirkwood 2, B.Epps, GIRLS’ BOX SCORES
LIGONIER VALLEY 69, VALLEY 32
Valley — 69
Wyley 2 0-0 5, Jan.Norman 6 0-0 12, Albert 1 0-0 3, Jad.Norman 5 0-0 10, Woody 1 0-0 2, Totals 15 0-0 32
Ligonier Valley — 32
Marinchak 4 0-9, Myers 0 2-2 2, Miller 1 0-02, Barr 5 2-2 12, Boyd 12 8-14 38, Painter 1 0-0 2, Griffin 1 0-0 2, Totals 24 12-18 69
Valley 4 16 8 4 — 32
Ligonier Valley 23 22 12 12 — 69
3-point field goals: Boyd 6, Marinchak 3, Wyley, Albert.
BOWLING
MOHAWK LANES
SATURDAY AM BREAKFAST CLUB
Men: Zach McDivitt 211-163-232-606, Jeremy McDivitt 247-566, Ben Coleman 193-555, Branden Bosley 187-523, Gary Bosley 171-493, Bill Morrison 182-464, Homer Woody 179-454, Matthew Sinclair 152-383, Alex Bondra 134-375 Women: Taunya Bondra 149-145-155-449, Lynne Bosley 141-395, Nikki Bondra 129-362, Heather Telthorster 151-353, Erin Burkhart 125-341, Brittney McDivitt 121-336, Jodie McDivitt 121-311, Michelle Woody 119-303
NUTTY BUDDIES
Men: Ryan Simpson 212-234-172-618, Melvin Hannah 211-566, Brian Dyott 171-458, Brian Yount 188-458, John Fisher 141-418, Dan Rodack 136-353 Women: Paula Simpson 145-182-107-434, Tiffany Midock 135-385, Cheryl Flanders 133-368, Elizabeth Flanders 131-336
INDIANA MASSAGE MIXED
Men: Mike Eckman 279-236-214-729, Matthew Nealer 252-711, Keegan Haas 228-647, Jason Wilds 257-647, Todd Hadden 245-646, Joe Tissler 232-644, Greg Malloy 229-638, Harry Malloy 242-634, Duggie Belles 239-617, James McKendrick 233-608 Women: Nikki Dalesandro 192-171-278-642, Nicole Malloy 243-613, Joelyn Dalesandro 194-550, Shannon Bowditch 213-542, Mary Ann Bunyak 180-514, Sarah Houser 203-504, Arvilla Koren 181-499, Amanda Pierce 189-480, Sammi Flick 181-475, Lisa Gregersen 170-474
SATURDAY YABA
Boys: Dylan Sinan 197-185-172-554, James Latson 174-473, Tanner Welteroth 171-436, Mason McCabe 152-423, Aidan Druschel 155-415, Madden McCabe 138-397, Robert Foreman 150-356, Matheu Pierce 111-320, Tucker Peace 112-318, Christian Sensabaugh 110-312 Girls: Makenna Eppley 114-147-132-393, Alyssa Dalesandro 144-388, Ryanna Collazzo 116-326, Alivia Koslosky 102-287, Sadee Bowditch 115-278, Ashlen Solorzano 77-182
MARION CENTER LADIES
Paula Griffith 153-155-183-491, Gwen Reisinger 193-474, Clara Chambers 158-438, Becky Cecconi 170-431, Luana Coulter 149-415, Cyndi Meyer 138-398, Eva Lingenfelter 145-396, Janet Mervine 141-386, Bea Burns 152-383, Dolly Black 124-355
BOWLING BABES
Carol Boyer 171-492, Robin Orr 183-472, Jayne Allshouse 185-458, Lori Miller 158-439, Kristin Steffee 161-416, Karen Johnson 151-400, Kim Hoff 150-398, Susan Drummond 140-390, Joan Peterman 132-378, Alyse Farrell 141-371
W.W. WALKER
Joe Tissler 265-216-224-705, Michael Gilbert 233-672, Alan Sesock 253-643, Mark Battestilli 222-635, James McKendrick 247-628, Nick Beabout 234-617, Jack Smicklo 214-594, Robert McCort 217-580, George Bridge 199-562, Mike Ward 209-561
