KENWOOD — Penns Manor grabbed the lead with 3:35 remaining in the first quarter and didn’t surrender it until Karns City sophomore Taite Beighley converted on a free throw with 4.7 seconds remaining in the game to put the visitors up by one point.
The Comets’ Max Hill raced the length of the court, but his last-second jump shot was off the mark, sending the Gremlins into the second round of the PIAA Class 2A boys’ basketball playoffs for a second consecutive year and escaping the Comets’ home court with a 46-45 victory.
“You have to give Karns City a ton of credit,” Penns Manor coach Andrew Lansberry said. “Our team wasn’t mentally strong here at the end and they were. I told the guys that rebounding and free throws were going to win us the game, and we didn’t do either of those particularly well.”
Penns Manor (20-6) used its size advantage to take a quick 4-0 lead on back-to-back field goals by forwards Grant Grimaldi and Noah Kohan. The Comets and Gremlins went back and forth for much of the first quarter, the lead changing seven times within the first five minutes.
Karns City junior Micah Rupp had the Gremlins fans on their feet at the 3:05 mark with a jolt of offensive energy. Rupp forced a turnover under the Comets’ basket and sprinted three-quarters of the court before finishing with a dunk to tie the game at 11.
The Comets outscored Karns City 9-5 over the final 2:30 to take a 20-16 lead at the end of the first quarter.
Karns City tied the game at 22, 27 and 29, but the Comets didn’t allow the District 9 team to retake the lead.
The Comets continued to force their size on a smaller Gremlins team. The hosts scored the final six points of the half on inside field goals by Grimaldi, Kohan and Ashton Courvina to go into the break ahead 35-29.
Grimaldi tallied eight first half points while the 6-7 Kohan notched 12.
Both seniors finished with a team-high 14 points apiece. Grimaldi recorded a double-double after collaring 16 rebounds. Kohan added seven boards.
The second half was a much different story as both team struggled with their shooting and instead banked on their defense.
The Gremlins doubled down on Grimaldi for much of the second half, forcing the Comets to rely on their perimeter shooting. They had a tough go at it.
“They came out in that second half with a great strategy, double-teaming Grant and taking him out of the offense,” Lansberry said. “We just couldn’t get anything else going.”
Penns Manor managed only four third-quarter points, both Grimaldi field goals, and were outscored 6-4.
Penns Manor, normally a dependable 3-point shooting team, connected on just three for the game. All took place within the first 16 minutes, and the Comets were 0-for-6 over the final nine minutes.
“We just couldn’t get anything to fall in that second half,” Lansberry said. “We had some good looks by some of our best shooters, but they weren’t falling”
Even with their offensive struggles, the Comets maintained an eight-point edge, 43-35, with 4:05 to go in the game.
Penns Manor couldn’t get going on offense, but the Gremlins heated up late in the game. Cramer drained his only 3-pointer at 3:09 to cut the Comets’ lead to five points.
Bryan Koches found Hill under the basket on an inbounds play to put Penns Manor back up by seven points with 1:23 to play.
Karns City kept its composure and refused to lose, scoring the final eight points with less than one minute to play.
Luke Garing scored his only field goal of the game with 37 seconds remaining. Garing stole a rebound from Grimaldi and converted on a layup to make it 45-41.
Penns Manor’s Ryen Gresko and Koches missed the front of a one-and-one free throws as the Gremlins’ fouling strategy paid off. Beighley used every part of the rim to sink his jump shot with 20 seconds to play and move the Gremlins within one possession of the lead, 45-43.
After another Karns City foul, Rupp rebounded Koches’ free throw attempt and found Beighley on the outlet pass.
Beighley sprinted from halfcourt, drove the left side of the Comets lane and converted on a difficult layup to knot the game at 45. Penns Manor sophomore Carter Smith, who had just checked into the game for the first time, fouled Beighley with 4.7 seconds remaining. The 5-10 guard converted on the free throw to put Karns City on top for the first time since the first quarter.
After a quick timeout, Hill had no trouble receiving the inbounds pass but couldn’t convert on his desperation shot and time ran out on the Comets.
Beighley and Cramer both finished with a game-high 15 points. Sherwin added eight points. Rupp collected 12 rebounds and scored six points.
The heartbreaking loss ends an extremely successful season for Penns Manor. The District 6 runner-up posted the most wins in a season since the 2009-10 Comets recorded 21 and secured its first appearance in a district championship game in more than 30 years.
“I can’t put this on the players, they did everything that I asked them to do,” Lansberry said. “I told them that just because you deserve the win, doesn’t mean you get the win. There are a lot of hurt feelings but I love this team and my seniors mean the world to me.”
Karns City (20-7) will next face the winner of District 4 champion Wyalusing and District 2 runner-up Old Forge. That game was originally on the schedule for Wednesday but was postponed until tonight at Wyalusing High School.