In Week 7, the Penns Manor Comets are resting, relaxing and recovering.
Penns Manor could have played a game this weekend after drawing a bye in the District 6 Class 1A playoffs. The Comets were scheduled to play United, the lone Heritage Conference team that did not make the playoffs, but Penns Manor took the wiser route and chose a week off.
With three key two-way players on the injury list — Ashton Courvina, Connor Keith and Cole Cunningham — coach Bill Packer and his staff decided on the most prudent path heading into the playoffs. There’s more at stake for the top seed in the district than playing in a regular-season game in which it would be a heavy favorite.
“We have some guys nicked up, so we felt like we had to take the bye week,” Packer said.
Penns Manor is 6-0 and the top seed for the first time in making its area-record 14th straight playoff appearance.
The Comets’ numbers tell the story of their success. They lead the conference in rushing offense (326.0 yards per game), rushing defense (99.5), total defense (196.5), scoring defense (13.3 points) and turnover margin (plus-12). Penns Manor has committee only three turnovers — one interception and two lost fumbles — and has 15 takeaways, including nine interceptions.
Dimitri Lieb has a team-high three interceptions, and Austin Hill and Courvina have two each.
“The defensive coaches really do a nice job: Eric Misko, Bob Packer, Aaron Packer and Carson Rhea,” Packer said. “Those guys really work hard, and they put in a couple different defenses — a four front and a 2-3-3 stack — and the kids just enjoy it. We’re taking advantage of our speed. Our linebackers are faster, and we always had bigger linemen on the defensive line, but now we’re just playing with some guys with some speed, and we’re getting into the backfield and causing a lot of disruptions.”
Offensively, Penns Manor grinds out yardage using four backs with similar numbers splitting 1,645 rushing yards: Connor Keith (506), Lieb (422), Kevin Baum (412) and Courvina (305). The Comets have been fast starters, outscoring opponents 152-44 in the first half.
“We have four good backs,” Packer said, “and any one of them could go for a thousand yards in a season if they were given the ball, but we mix it up, and each one of those guys is good. Courvina is a sophomore, and he’s really come on.”
Quarterback Max Hill, a sophomore in his second year as a starter, has completed only 44 percent of his passes in an offense that doesn’t throw much. He has 43 attempts, an average of 7.2 per game, and six of his 19 completions have gone for touchdowns. Lieb has four touchdown receptions.
Most importantly, Hill has tossed only one interception after throwing nine last season.
“As a freshman he made some mistakes,” Packer said, “but he really worked hard and has become a great leader, and he’s making good decisions. And he’s much stronger and throwing the ball better and getting more consistent throwing the ball.”
The offensive line consists of senior Parker Clayton at center, seniors Jae Karlinsey and Tyler Price at guard, junior Ty Fennell and senior Ethan Joiner at tackle and senior Reese Hays at tight end.
Cunningham, a senior, and sophomore Nate Raffaele join Hays and Joiner on the defensive front.
“The offensive line has done a great job, and that’s been a big key to our offense,” Packer, who is in his 16th season, said. “Jae Karlinsey is probably the best guard we’ve had since I’ve been coaching. He just gets out there and is a good pulling guard. Tyler Price, he’s not so big but he gets out there and is a good pulling guard. Reese Hays at tight end is physical and a good down blocker.”
Penns Manor plays at home next week against the winner of Friday night’s game between Purchase Line and West Shamokin. Penns Manor beat Purchase Line (23-8) in Week 3 and did not play West Shamokin.
Fourth-seeded Conemaugh Valley and fifth-seeded Bishop Guilfoyle are on Penns Manor’s side of the bracket.
Homer-Center is the second seed and also drew a first-round bye. The two Heritage Conference powers are on opposite sides of the bracket, so a potential rematch of the Comets’ 43-42 victory in Week 4 would not be possible until the championship game.
The Wildcats get the Blairsville-Williamsburg winner next week.
While the playoffs begin this weekend — four weeks earlier than usual in a season delayed and shortened by the COVID-19 pandemic, teams may play up to 10 regular-season games through the last weekend on November.
And while the playoffs will be in full swing next weekend when the WPIAL joins the hunt, this would make an interesting regular-season finale: Ligonier Valley at Indiana.
Just saying.
PURCHASE LINE (2-4) at WEST SHAMOKIN (3-3): There are a couple dangerous 2-4 teams in the District 6 Class 1A playoffs, and Purchase Line is one of them.
The ninth-seeded Red Dragons discovered their offense in the past two weeks, beating Blairsville (42-0) and losing to Homer-Center (57-48).
Eighth-seeded West Shamokin, meanwhile, is still searching for the defense that has been one of the program’s calling cards in recent years. The Wolves have given up for or more touchdowns in five games.
These teams opened the season Sept. 11 at West Shamokin, with the Wolves emerging with a 34-28 victory. West Shamokin racked up 435 total yards, and Purchase Line rushed for 292.
Expect more of the same in the rematch, with the winner advancing to face Penns Manor.
Prediction: Purchase Line, 38-37.
NORTHERN CAMBRIA (4-2) at MARION CENTER (5-0): This District 6 Class 2A matchup is a rematch from two weeks ago, when Marion Center came out with a 28-7 win in what at the time was a showdown of unbeaten teams. Northern Cambria then lost to Penns Manor (35-0) last week.
The Colts are pretty good on defense, but the offense has struggled. They have scored more points in the second half (86) than the first (62). That is not a recipe for success in the postseason.
Marion Center’s defense set the tone a couple weeks ago, making a big fourth-down stop early and denying the Colts at the goal line just before halftime. Expect the defense to be just as solid and the offense to be better this time around.
It’s not easy to come back two weeks later and beat a good team. But the Stingers will do it.
Prediction: Marion Center, 35-14.
BLAIRSVILLE (2-4) at WILLIAMSBURG (3-3): Blairsville, the 10th seed in Class 1A, put it all together last week. After getting shut out by Purchase Line the week prior in quarterback Zak Artley’s return, the Bobcats sprang a 38-20 upset on West Shamokin and played their way into the playoffs.
Williamsburg, the seventh seed, has won two straight to get to .500, with the wins coming over Claysburg-Kimmel (42-0) and West Branch (38-12), which are a combined 2-10. The Blue Pirates also have a notable win over sixth-seeded Juniata Valley (14-9) in Week 2 and a notable loss to unbeaten Southern Huntingdon (20-6), the second seed in Class 2A, in the season opener.
If Blairsville plays with the efficiency it did last week, the Bobcats will move on to face Homer-Center.
Prediction: Blairsville, 28-27.
SALTSBURG (2-4) at JUNIATA VALLEY (4-2): Saltsburg, the 11th seed, had last week off as a result of a forfeit from Bishop Carroll. The Trojans would have won that game and played their way into the postseason, but either way, they are in the playoffs for the second straight season after going more than 25 years without an appearance.
Juniata Valley, the sixth seed, has losses to one-loss Northern Bedford (36-19) and seventh-seed Williamsburg (14-9). The Hornets are similar to Saltsburg in that no one player stands out, but several can do some damage.
Prediction: Juniata Valley, 27-20.
UNITED (1-5) at MOSHANNON VALLEY (0-6): United is taking a long trip north for one more game. The Lions finished a handful of possessions away from making the playoffs. They get a chance to finish off this season with a win, and it would be nice to see Hunter Cameron, the area’s leading rusher and one of the area’s top players over the course of his career, go out in style with a big game.
Moshannon Valley has more losses than touchdowns, scoring only five so far.
Prediction: United, 45-12.
MARS (5-1) at INDIANA (2-4): Playoff-bound Mars visits Indiana in its finale, and don’t expect the Planets to come in looking ahead.
Indiana is playing for pride, and it will take a lot of it to keep up with Mars.
Prediction: Mars, 40-14.
APOLLO-RIDGE (4-0) at STEEL VALLEY (1-4): Apollo-Ridge is playing for only the second time this month after losing a game when an opponent opted out for the season and then having last week’s showdown with unbeaten Serra Catholic postponed due to the Eagles’ coronavirus issues.
This is the last week of the WPIAL regular season, and the Vikings are firmly in the Class 2A playoffs, but they need to build some momentum to take into the postseason. This is a good chance to do it.
Prediction: Apollo-Ridge, 49-7.
SHADY SIDE ACADEMY (1-3) at LIGONIER VALLEY (3-3): Ligonier Valley has turned in a respectable first season in its return to the WPIAL, and the Rams have a chance to finish with a two-game winning streak, if this is, indeed, their last game.
Shady Side Academy is coming off its first win, 41-16 over Steel Valley. Ligonier Valley beat Steel Valley (28-26) in Week 4 and knocked off Waynesburg Central (42-6) last week so the Rams have a chance to win three of their last four.
Ligonier Valley has only 32 players on its roster, more than 20 fewer than recent seasons, but the bulk return next season, and there is only one senior.
Prediction: Ligonier Valley, 24-21.