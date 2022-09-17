rv-pm

Penns Manor’s Ashton Courvina (24) took down River Valley’s Dom Speal during Friday night’s Heritage Conference game at Pat Corrigan Field.

 KYLEE SURIKE/Gazette

KENWOOD — Almost a year to the day after suffering a 44-point shellacking at the hands of River Valley, the Penns Manor Comets returned the favor Friday night.

Senior quarterback Max Hill ran for 129 yards and a pair of touchdowns, fellow senior Justin Marshall scored a touchdown on offense and defense, and the Comets (4-0) rolled to a 43-14 win over the Panthers in a Heritage Conference game at Pat Corrigan Field to remain undefeated on the season.