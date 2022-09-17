KENWOOD — Almost a year to the day after suffering a 44-point shellacking at the hands of River Valley, the Penns Manor Comets returned the favor Friday night.
Senior quarterback Max Hill ran for 129 yards and a pair of touchdowns, fellow senior Justin Marshall scored a touchdown on offense and defense, and the Comets (4-0) rolled to a 43-14 win over the Panthers in a Heritage Conference game at Pat Corrigan Field to remain undefeated on the season.
“A complete turnaround from last year,” senior running back Ashton Courvina said. “I mean, we were probably 0-4 at this point last year. It feels good to be 4-0 now. Having some fun with the boys.”
In addition to Penns Manor, only Northern Cambria remains unbeaten in the conference after its win Friday, and the rivals are set to clash in two weeks in a game that might go a long way in deciding this year’s conference champion.
For now, the Comets are enjoying the ride after suffering through a 4-7 season in 2021. They opened last season 1-3, the last of those games being a 56-12 home loss to River Valley on Sept. 17, 2021.
“Every day showing up to practice, we’re putting in the work, but there’s smiles on everyone’s faces every day just knowing we’re going into Friday,” Marshall said. “We have fans this year, and everyone is happy after the games, and I think that makes everyone else happy. Week in and week out, we’re all smiles around the facility. It’s awesome.”
“They’re just rallying to the ball and playing great defense, and yeah, they’re just having a good time now,” Penns Manor coach Bill Packer said.
The Comets scored on their first two possessions Friday and never looked back, despite a mistake-laden performance. Mark Bagley scored on a 1-yard run less than four minutes into the game, and Marshall’s 34-yard touchdown run extended Penns Manor’s lead to 14-0 with 4:29 to play in the first quarter.
Hill scored on a 1-yard quarterback sneak midway through the second quarter, and the Comets’ defense recorded a safety in the final minute of the first half to take a 23-0 halftime lead. Facing a fourth-and-42 from its own 1-yard line, River Valley instructed punter Quentin Witmer to step out of the back of the end zone rather than risk having his punt blocked.
In the third quarter, the Comets scored 20 points in a span of 7 minutes, 16 seconds to blow the game open and enforce the mercy rule.
Hill scored his second touchdown on a 44-yard run on Penns Manor’s first offensive play of the second half. Less than two minutes later, Marshall returned an interception 54 yards for a touchdown to enact the running clock, and Courvina’s 8-yard touchdown run with 3:15 remaining in the third made it 43-0.
Penns Manor’s defense has allowed just 20 points through the first four games, with two shutouts to their credit. They came close to another one Friday night, holding River Valley scoreless until the fourth quarter.
“This defense is legit,” Courvina said. “We’re for real this year.”
“I mean, 20 points over four games. You can’t complain about that,” Marshall said.
But is the defensive unit as good as it looks on paper?
“I hope so. I hope so,” Packer said. “As far as I’ve seen so far, the kids have done a great job. We’ve been oversized a little bit, but still, they’re doing their jobs up front. Linebackers are just doing a great job. Carter Smith and (Amin) Lieb inside, and Hill and Courvina outside. And then I’m real pleased with our corners in (Adam) Altemus and (Eric) Baum. They’ve really been doing a great job, and I haven’t given them any credit but boy, they’ve done a great job coming up making tackles for us.”
If there was a sour note for the Comets, it was the fact they committed eight penalties and three turnovers, including two interceptions by Hill.
“Every week we’ve had a lot of penalties,” Packer said. “We kill ourselves. I feel that we could have probably put the game away in the first half if we wouldn’t have had penalties. And we do that. We kick ourselves every time, get a drive going and then we have penalties. Hopefully we can turn that around.”
River Valley avoided the shutout with a pair of fourth-quarter touchdowns, but the Panthers did so with their starters going up against the Comets’ second-stringers. Caden Vresilovic caught an 11-yard touchdown pass from Luke Woodring for their first score, and Woodring added a 1-yard touchdown on a quarterback sneak with 3:24 remaining.